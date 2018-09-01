Scottish League Two
Peterhead0Edinburgh City1

Peterhead v Edinburgh City

Line-ups

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 33GibsonBooked at 80minsSubstituted forNorrisat 81'minutes
  • 4EadieBooked at 60mins
  • 2BrownBooked at 88mins
  • 7Stevenson
  • 8Brown
  • 6FerryBooked at 70mins
  • 99Lyle
  • 10Leitch
  • 11McLeanSubstituted forKavanaghat 64'minutes
  • 9McAllisterBooked at 26minsSubstituted forHomeat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Norris
  • 14Kavanagh
  • 16Home
  • 17MacDonald
  • 19McCracken
  • 21Gibson

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 2Thomson
  • 22Henderson
  • 5Balatoni
  • 3McIntyre
  • 10Handling
  • 16StewartBooked at 42mins
  • 4BlackBooked at 38mins
  • 11TaylorSubstituted forSmithat 72'minutesBooked at 73mins
  • 19ShepherdSubstituted forLairdat 84'minutes
  • 9Henderson

Substitutes

  • 6Laird
  • 7Smith
  • 14Rodger
  • 17Hall
  • 20Watson
  • 21Morton
  • 23Shaw
Referee:
Scott Millar
Attendance:
560

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterheadAway TeamEdinburgh City
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home8
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away9
Fouls
Home24
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Peterhead 0, Edinburgh City 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Peterhead 0, Edinburgh City 1.

Foul by Scott Brown (Peterhead).

Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Scott Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Booking

Jason Brown (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).

(Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City).

Jason Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Allan Smith (Edinburgh City).

Substitution

Substitution, Edinburgh City. Marc Laird replaces Scott Shepherd.

Foul by Aaron Norris (Peterhead).

Andrew Black (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Cameron Eadie (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City).

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Callum Home replaces Rory McAllister.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Aaron Norris replaces William Gibson.

Booking

William Gibson (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by William Gibson (Peterhead).

Foul by Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City).

Simon Ferry (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by William Gibson (Peterhead).

Foul by Jack Leitch (Peterhead).

Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Booking

Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card.

William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Allan Smith (Edinburgh City).

Substitution

Substitution, Edinburgh City. Allan Smith replaces Graham Taylor.

Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).

Booking

Simon Ferry (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Simon Ferry (Peterhead).

Keiran Stewart (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City5401102812
2Peterhead531182610
3Annan Athletic5311105510
4Clyde53027439
5Queen's Park52215418
6Elgin421134-17
7Berwick5203611-56
8Cowdenbeath41125414
9Stirling510449-53
10Albion5005316-130
View full Scottish League Two table

