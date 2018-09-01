Match ends, Peterhead 0, Edinburgh City 1.
Peterhead v Edinburgh City
Line-ups
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 33GibsonBooked at 80minsSubstituted forNorrisat 81'minutes
- 4EadieBooked at 60mins
- 2BrownBooked at 88mins
- 7Stevenson
- 8Brown
- 6FerryBooked at 70mins
- 99Lyle
- 10Leitch
- 11McLeanSubstituted forKavanaghat 64'minutes
- 9McAllisterBooked at 26minsSubstituted forHomeat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Norris
- 14Kavanagh
- 16Home
- 17MacDonald
- 19McCracken
- 21Gibson
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 2Thomson
- 22Henderson
- 5Balatoni
- 3McIntyre
- 10Handling
- 16StewartBooked at 42mins
- 4BlackBooked at 38mins
- 11TaylorSubstituted forSmithat 72'minutesBooked at 73mins
- 19ShepherdSubstituted forLairdat 84'minutes
- 9Henderson
Substitutes
- 6Laird
- 7Smith
- 14Rodger
- 17Hall
- 20Watson
- 21Morton
- 23Shaw
- Referee:
- Scott Millar
- Attendance:
- 560
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home24
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Peterhead 0, Edinburgh City 1.
Foul by Scott Brown (Peterhead).
Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Scott Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
Jason Brown (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).
(Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City).
Jason Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Allan Smith (Edinburgh City).
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Marc Laird replaces Scott Shepherd.
Foul by Aaron Norris (Peterhead).
Andrew Black (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Cameron Eadie (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City).
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Callum Home replaces Rory McAllister.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Aaron Norris replaces William Gibson.
Booking
William Gibson (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by William Gibson (Peterhead).
Foul by Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City).
Simon Ferry (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by William Gibson (Peterhead).
Foul by Jack Leitch (Peterhead).
Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Booking
Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card.
William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Allan Smith (Edinburgh City).
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Allan Smith replaces Graham Taylor.
Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).
Booking
Simon Ferry (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Simon Ferry (Peterhead).
Keiran Stewart (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).