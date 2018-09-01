Match ends, Queen's Park 0, Cowdenbeath 0.
Queen's Park v Cowdenbeath
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Queen's Park
- 1Hart
- 2Grant
- 5McLauchlanSubstituted forFoyat 60'minutes
- 6GibsonBooked at 90mins
- 3Summers
- 8Roberts
- 4McKernon
- 7McLeanSubstituted forMartinat 71'minutes
- 10HawkeSubstituted forEastat 67'minutes
- 11Osadolor
- 9Mortimer
Substitutes
- 12Martin
- 14Sharpe
- 15Foy
- 16Lachlan
- 17Miller
- 18East
- 19McLaren
Cowdenbeath
- 1McGurn
- 2MullenBooked at 89mins
- 4Scullion
- 5MarshSubstituted forPyperat 57'minutes
- 3Talbot
- 7Cox
- 8Buchanan
- 10Scott
- 6Malcolm
- 11Smith
- 9SheerinSubstituted forRentonat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Deas
- 14Fotheringham
- 15Swann
- 16Pyper
- 17Goodfellow
- 18Kay
- 19Renton
- Referee:
- John McKendrick
- Attendance:
- 534
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away13
Live Text
Booking
Scott Gibson (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queen's Park 0, Cowdenbeath 0.
Booking
Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Adam Martin (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt missed. Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Euan East (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt saved. Cameron Foy (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Jason Talbot.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Pat Scullion.
Attempt saved. William Mortimer (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Scott Gibson.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Pat Scullion.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Adam Martin replaces Scott McLean.
Attempt blocked. Scott McLean (Queen's Park) right footed shot from long range on the left is blocked.
Scott McLean (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).
Hand ball by Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park).
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Euan East replaces Lewis Hawke.
Foul by William Mortimer (Queen's Park).
David Cox (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by David McGurn.
Attempt saved. William Mortimer (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Cameron Foy replaces Gerry McLauchlan because of an injury.
(Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath).
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Kris Renton replaces Jordyn Sheerin.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Jamie Pyper replaces David Marsh because of an injury.
Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt saved. Scott McLean (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Lewis Hawke (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pat Scullion (Cowdenbeath).
James Grant (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath).
Scott Gibson (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Martin Scott (Cowdenbeath).
Second Half
Second Half begins Queen's Park 0, Cowdenbeath 0.