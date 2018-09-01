Scottish League Two
Queen's Park0Cowdenbeath0

Queen's Park v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Queen's Park

  • 1Hart
  • 2Grant
  • 5McLauchlanSubstituted forFoyat 60'minutes
  • 6GibsonBooked at 90mins
  • 3Summers
  • 8Roberts
  • 4McKernon
  • 7McLeanSubstituted forMartinat 71'minutes
  • 10HawkeSubstituted forEastat 67'minutes
  • 11Osadolor
  • 9Mortimer

Substitutes

  • 12Martin
  • 14Sharpe
  • 15Foy
  • 16Lachlan
  • 17Miller
  • 18East
  • 19McLaren

Cowdenbeath

  • 1McGurn
  • 2MullenBooked at 89mins
  • 4Scullion
  • 5MarshSubstituted forPyperat 57'minutes
  • 3Talbot
  • 7Cox
  • 8Buchanan
  • 10Scott
  • 6Malcolm
  • 11Smith
  • 9SheerinSubstituted forRentonat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Deas
  • 14Fotheringham
  • 15Swann
  • 16Pyper
  • 17Goodfellow
  • 18Kay
  • 19Renton
Referee:
John McKendrick
Attendance:
534

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamCowdenbeath
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home13
Away4
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home10
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Queen's Park 0, Cowdenbeath 0.

Booking

Scott Gibson (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Queen's Park 0, Cowdenbeath 0.

Booking

Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Adam Martin (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt missed. Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Euan East (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt saved. Cameron Foy (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Jason Talbot.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Pat Scullion.

Attempt saved. William Mortimer (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Scott Gibson.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Pat Scullion.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. Adam Martin replaces Scott McLean.

Attempt blocked. Scott McLean (Queen's Park) right footed shot from long range on the left is blocked.

Scott McLean (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).

Hand ball by Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park).

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. Euan East replaces Lewis Hawke.

Foul by William Mortimer (Queen's Park).

David Cox (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by David McGurn.

Attempt saved. William Mortimer (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. Cameron Foy replaces Gerry McLauchlan because of an injury.

(Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath).

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Kris Renton replaces Jordyn Sheerin.

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Jamie Pyper replaces David Marsh because of an injury.

Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt saved. Scott McLean (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Lewis Hawke (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pat Scullion (Cowdenbeath).

James Grant (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath).

Scott Gibson (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Martin Scott (Cowdenbeath).

Second Half

Second Half begins Queen's Park 0, Cowdenbeath 0.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City5401102812
2Peterhead531182610
3Annan Athletic5311105510
4Clyde53027439
5Queen's Park52215418
6Elgin421134-17
7Berwick5203611-56
8Cowdenbeath41125414
9Stirling510449-53
10Albion5005316-130
