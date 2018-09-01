Match ends, Elgin City 0, Stirling Albion 3.
Elgin City v Stirling Albion
Line-ups
Elgin
- 21Gourlay
- 15WilsonSubstituted forFarquharat 45'minutes
- 5Beattie
- 4McHardyBooked at 63mins
- 2Cooper
- 8Cameron
- 6McGovern
- 3Lowdon
- 10Sutherland
- 9McLeishSubstituted forHayat 68'minutes
- 11SutherlandSubstituted forMorrisonat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 1McHale
- 7Omar
- 12Byrne
- 14Morrison
- 16Miller
- 17Farquhar
- 20Hay
Stirling
- 1Ferrie
- 4Hamilton
- 6Banner
- 3Allan
- 2McGeachie
- 12Docherty
- 14RobertsonSubstituted forMcLaughlinat 76'minutes
- 8Jardine
- 7Thomson
- 10Fell
- 9MacDonaldSubstituted forMcLarenat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 11McLaughlin
- 15Stowe
- 16McLaren
- 17Binnie
- Referee:
- David Munro
- Attendance:
- 596
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away10
- Corners
- Home10
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Elgin City 0, Stirling Albion 3.
Ryan Farquhar (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion).
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Matthew Cooper.
Attempt saved. Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Darryl McHardy.
Attempt missed. Kerr Hay (Elgin City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Reg McLaren replaces Peter MacDonald.
Attempt missed. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Neil McLaughlin replaces Willie Robertson because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Kevin Fell (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Jordan Allan.
Foul by Shane Sutherland (Elgin City).
Calum Ferrie (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Calum Ferrie.
Attempt saved. Jon-Paul McGovern (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Willie Robertson.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Kerr Hay replaces Chris McLeish.
Foul by Greg Morrison (Elgin City).
Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Darryl McHardy (Elgin City).
Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Matthew Cooper.
Attempt saved. Kevin Fell (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Brian Cameron (Elgin City).
Kevin Fell (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Craig Beattie (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion).
Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion).
Foul by Jon-Paul McGovern (Elgin City).
Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Calum Ferrie.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Greg Morrison replaces Alisdair Sutherland.
(Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion).