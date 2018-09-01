Match ends, Stenhousemuir 2, Dumbarton 1.
Stenhousemuir v Dumbarton
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 2ReidBooked at 72mins
- 4Neill
- 5Tena
- 14RossSubstituted forHalleranat 87'minutes
- 7GibbonsBooked at 51mins
- 20O'HaraSubstituted forMcMenaminat 88'minutes
- 16Dickson
- 3Donaldson
- 9McGuiganSubstituted forVaughanat 74'minutes
- 10Duthie
Substitutes
- 11Cook
- 15Halleran
- 17McMinn
- 19McMenamin
- 21Vaughan
- 22McBrearty
Dumbarton
- 1Adam
- 23ThomsonBooked at 45minsSubstituted forForbesat 64'minutes
- 4Dowie
- 18Allardice
- 3Dyer
- 8Hutton
- 11Barr
- 12Spencer
- 14Russell
- 19Aitchison
- 33LoySubstituted forGallagherat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Carswell
- 9Gallagher
- 10Forbes
- 17McGowan
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
- Attendance:
- 616
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stenhousemuir 2, Dumbarton 1.
Foul by Thomas Halleran (Stenhousemuir).
Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir).
Bobby Barr (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Sean Dickson (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Colin McMenamin replaces Kevin O'Hara.
Foul by Kevin O'Hara (Stenhousemuir).
Brad Spencer (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Thomas Halleran replaces Sebastian Ross.
Kieran Gibbons (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jack Aitchison (Dumbarton).
Attempt saved. Bobby Vaughan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Ruaridh Donaldson.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Calum Gallagher replaces Rory Loy.
Goal!
Goal! Stenhousemuir 2, Dumbarton 1. Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Andy Dowie.
Sebastian Ross (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).
Attempt missed. Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Jesus Garcia Tena (Stenhousemuir).
Rory Loy (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Bobby Vaughan replaces Mark McGuigan.
Booking
Alan Reid (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Alan Reid (Stenhousemuir).
Bobby Barr (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.
Attempt missed. Sebastian Ross (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Sean Dickson (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Willie Dyer.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Ross Forbes replaces Ryan Thomson.
Attempt missed. Bobby Barr (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Conner Duthie.
Foul by Morgyn Neill (Stenhousemuir).
Andy Dowie (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Sean Dickson (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).