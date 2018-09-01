Scottish League One
Stenhousemuir2Dumbarton1

Stenhousemuir v Dumbarton

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 2ReidBooked at 72mins
  • 4Neill
  • 5Tena
  • 14RossSubstituted forHalleranat 87'minutes
  • 7GibbonsBooked at 51mins
  • 20O'HaraSubstituted forMcMenaminat 88'minutes
  • 16Dickson
  • 3Donaldson
  • 9McGuiganSubstituted forVaughanat 74'minutes
  • 10Duthie

Substitutes

  • 11Cook
  • 15Halleran
  • 17McMinn
  • 19McMenamin
  • 21Vaughan
  • 22McBrearty

Dumbarton

  • 1Adam
  • 23ThomsonBooked at 45minsSubstituted forForbesat 64'minutes
  • 4Dowie
  • 18Allardice
  • 3Dyer
  • 8Hutton
  • 11Barr
  • 12Spencer
  • 14Russell
  • 19Aitchison
  • 33LoySubstituted forGallagherat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Carswell
  • 9Gallagher
  • 10Forbes
  • 17McGowan
Referee:
Alan Newlands
Attendance:
616

Match Stats

Home TeamStenhousemuirAway TeamDumbarton
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home15
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away9
Fouls
Home15
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Stenhousemuir 2, Dumbarton 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Stenhousemuir 2, Dumbarton 1.

Foul by Thomas Halleran (Stenhousemuir).

Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir).

Bobby Barr (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Sean Dickson (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Colin McMenamin replaces Kevin O'Hara.

Foul by Kevin O'Hara (Stenhousemuir).

Brad Spencer (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Thomas Halleran replaces Sebastian Ross.

Kieran Gibbons (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jack Aitchison (Dumbarton).

Attempt saved. Bobby Vaughan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Ruaridh Donaldson.

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Calum Gallagher replaces Rory Loy.

Goal!

Goal! Stenhousemuir 2, Dumbarton 1. Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Andy Dowie.

Sebastian Ross (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).

Attempt missed. Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Foul by Jesus Garcia Tena (Stenhousemuir).

Rory Loy (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Bobby Vaughan replaces Mark McGuigan.

Booking

Alan Reid (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Alan Reid (Stenhousemuir).

Bobby Barr (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.

Attempt missed. Sebastian Ross (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt saved. Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Sean Dickson (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Willie Dyer.

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Ross Forbes replaces Ryan Thomson.

Attempt missed. Bobby Barr (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Conner Duthie.

Foul by Morgyn Neill (Stenhousemuir).

Andy Dowie (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Sean Dickson (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath5320134911
2Raith Rovers5320136711
3Airdrieonians530210739
4Brechin52127707
5Forfar521257-27
6Stenhousemuir520347-36
7Montrose520339-66
8Stranraer512246-25
9Dumbarton511368-24
10East Fife511348-44
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired