Match ends, Raith Rovers 4, Forfar Athletic 0.
Raith Rovers v Forfar Athletic
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
- 1Wright
- 2Watson
- 18McKay
- 14Wedderburn
- 5Murray
- 15NisbetSubstituted forVaughanat 51'minutes
- 16FlanaganSubstituted forValentineat 77'minutes
- 8GillespieBooked at 23mins
- 12MatthewsBooked at 11mins
- 7Duggan
- 9Buchanan
Substitutes
- 3Valentine
- 4Stevenson
- 10Vaughan
- 17Thomson
- 19Berry
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Meechan
- 5Wilson
- 4Munro
- 3MaloneSubstituted forWhyteat 62'minutes
- 7Bain
- 6ReillyBooked at 59mins
- 11MooreSubstituted forHilsonat 53'minutes
- 8MacKintosh
- 9Baird
- 10EastonSubstituted forCoupeat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Hilson
- 14Whyte
- 15Coupe
- 16Kennedy
- 17Kelly
- 18Starkey
- 21Muir
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
- Attendance:
- 1,447
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Raith Rovers 4, Forfar Athletic 0.
Attempt missed. Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Euan Valentine (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic).
Foul by Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers).
Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Euan Valentine replaces Nathan Flanagan.
Attempt missed. John Baird (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 4, Forfar Athletic 0. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Chris Duggan (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Aidan Wilson (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt missed. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Connor Coupe replaces Dylan Easton.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Darren Whyte replaces Eddie Malone.
Attempt missed. Chris Duggan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt saved. Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Thomas Reilly (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nathan Flanagan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thomas Reilly (Forfar Athletic).
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 3, Forfar Athletic 0. Chris Duggan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Nathan Flanagan (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Andy Munro.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Dale Hilson replaces Lewis Moore.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 2, Forfar Athletic 0. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Lewis Vaughan replaces Kevin Nisbet because of an injury.
Second Half
Second Half begins Raith Rovers 1, Forfar Athletic 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Raith Rovers 1, Forfar Athletic 0.
Attempt blocked. Euan Murray (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Andy Munro.
Attempt missed. Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Lewis Moore (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. John Baird (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Thomas Reilly (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Ross Meechan (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 1, Forfar Athletic 0. Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Aidan Wilson (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Euan Murray.