Scottish League One
Montrose0East Fife2

Montrose v East Fife

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 1Fleming
  • 4Allan
  • 14DillonBooked at 51mins
  • 18CampbellBooked at 31minsSubstituted forAntoniazziat 45'minutes
  • 12Harrington
  • 17Redman
  • 6FotheringhamSubstituted forCallaghanat 60'minutes
  • 2Masson
  • 3Steeves
  • 9Rennie
  • 10CampbellSubstituted forHendersonat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Webster
  • 8Watson
  • 16Johnston
  • 19Callaghan
  • 20Antoniazzi
  • 22Cregg
  • 23Henderson

East Fife

  • 1Long
  • 6WatsonBooked at 90mins
  • 5Dunlop
  • 17MeggattBooked at 55mins
  • 8Slattery
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 11Agnew
  • 16Davidson
  • 14WattSubstituted forKaneat 84'minutes
  • 9CourtSubstituted forMcBrideat 69'minutes
  • 15DowdsSubstituted forSmithat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Kane
  • 10Smith
  • 12McBride
  • 18Linton
  • 19Currie
  • 20Bell
  • 21McDowall
Referee:
Lloyd Wilson
Attendance:
569

Match Stats

Home TeamMontroseAway TeamEast Fife
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home15
Away13
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Montrose 0, East Fife 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Montrose 0, East Fife 2.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Ross Dunlop.

Booking

Craig Watson (East Fife) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt blocked. Daryll Meggatt (East Fife) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Martin Rennie (Montrose) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.

Terry Masson (Montrose) hits the bar with a header from very close range.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Daryll Meggatt.

Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).

Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Ross Dunlop (East Fife).

Attempt saved. Ross Davidson (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).

Christian Antoniazzi (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Chris Kane replaces Liam Watt.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Allan Fleming.

Attempt saved. Craig Watson (East Fife) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Martin Rennie (Montrose) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Kevin Smith replaces Anton Dowds.

Attempt saved. Martin Rennie (Montrose) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Martin Rennie (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Christian Antoniazzi (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).

Andrew Steeves (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Sean Dillon.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Ross Dunlop.

Attempt missed. Anton Dowds (East Fife) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Scott McBride replaces Jonathan Court.

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Euan Henderson replaces Ross Campbell.

Ross Dunlop (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Martin Rennie (Montrose).

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Liam Callaghan replaces Martyn Fotheringham.

Attempt blocked. Jonathan Court (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Scott Agnew (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Anton Dowds (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Redman (Montrose).

Booking

Daryll Meggatt (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Daryll Meggatt (East Fife).

Ross Campbell (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Sean Dillon.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath5320134911
2Raith Rovers5320136711
3Airdrieonians530210739
4Brechin52127707
5Forfar521257-27
6Stenhousemuir520347-36
7Montrose520339-66
8Stranraer512246-25
9Dumbarton511368-24
10East Fife511348-44
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired