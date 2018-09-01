Match ends, Montrose 0, East Fife 2.
Montrose v East Fife
Line-ups
Montrose
- 1Fleming
- 4Allan
- 14DillonBooked at 51mins
- 18CampbellBooked at 31minsSubstituted forAntoniazziat 45'minutes
- 12Harrington
- 17Redman
- 6FotheringhamSubstituted forCallaghanat 60'minutes
- 2Masson
- 3Steeves
- 9Rennie
- 10CampbellSubstituted forHendersonat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Webster
- 8Watson
- 16Johnston
- 19Callaghan
- 20Antoniazzi
- 22Cregg
- 23Henderson
East Fife
- 1Long
- 6WatsonBooked at 90mins
- 5Dunlop
- 17MeggattBooked at 55mins
- 8Slattery
- 2Dunsmore
- 11Agnew
- 16Davidson
- 14WattSubstituted forKaneat 84'minutes
- 9CourtSubstituted forMcBrideat 69'minutes
- 15DowdsSubstituted forSmithat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Kane
- 10Smith
- 12McBride
- 18Linton
- 19Currie
- 20Bell
- 21McDowall
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wilson
- Attendance:
- 569
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Montrose 0, East Fife 2.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Ross Dunlop.
Booking
Craig Watson (East Fife) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt blocked. Daryll Meggatt (East Fife) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Martin Rennie (Montrose) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Terry Masson (Montrose) hits the bar with a header from very close range.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Daryll Meggatt.
Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).
Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Ross Dunlop (East Fife).
Attempt saved. Ross Davidson (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).
Christian Antoniazzi (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Chris Kane replaces Liam Watt.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Allan Fleming.
Attempt saved. Craig Watson (East Fife) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Martin Rennie (Montrose) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Kevin Smith replaces Anton Dowds.
Attempt saved. Martin Rennie (Montrose) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Martin Rennie (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Christian Antoniazzi (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).
Andrew Steeves (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Sean Dillon.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Ross Dunlop.
Attempt missed. Anton Dowds (East Fife) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Scott McBride replaces Jonathan Court.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Euan Henderson replaces Ross Campbell.
Ross Dunlop (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Martin Rennie (Montrose).
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Liam Callaghan replaces Martyn Fotheringham.
Attempt blocked. Jonathan Court (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Scott Agnew (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Anton Dowds (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Redman (Montrose).
Booking
Daryll Meggatt (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Daryll Meggatt (East Fife).
Ross Campbell (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Sean Dillon.