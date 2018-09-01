Scottish League One
Arbroath2Brechin2

Arbroath v Brechin City

Line-ups

Arbroath

  • 1Jamieson
  • 2ThomsonSubstituted forGoldat 65'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 7KaderSubstituted forDenholmat 64'minutes
  • 6Whatley
  • 10Swankie
  • 11Linn
  • 8SmithSubstituted forMcKennaat 64'minutes
  • 9Wallace

Substitutes

  • 12Hester
  • 14Gold
  • 15McCord
  • 16McKenna
  • 17Graham
  • 18Denholm
  • 21Hill

Brechin

  • 1Brennan
  • 14Smith
  • 4McGeever
  • 6SparkBooked at 39mins
  • 3Burns
  • 7Orsi
  • 8Tapping
  • 15Morena
  • 10SinclairSubstituted forLynasat 81'minutes
  • 17MelinguiBooked at 17minsSubstituted forHendryat 45'minutes
  • 9Jackson

Substitutes

  • 12Lynas
  • 16Tapping
  • 19O'Neil
  • 21Dailly
  • 23Hendry
Referee:
Gavin Ross
Attendance:
901

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamBrechin
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home12
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home9
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Arbroath 2, Brechin City 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Arbroath 2, Brechin City 2.

Attempt missed. Kalvin Orsi (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.

Hand ball by Andrew Jackson (Brechin City).

Booking

David Gold (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by David Gold (Arbroath).

Giuliano Morena (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Aron Lynas (Brechin City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.

Attempt saved. Callum Hendry (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by David Gold (Arbroath).

Sean Burns (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Ricky Little.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Euan Smith.

Attempt missed. Mark Whatley (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Kalvin Orsi.

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Aron Lynas replaces Jordan Sinclair.

Andrew Jackson (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gavin Swankie (Arbroath).

Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).

Euan Spark (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Euan Smith (Brechin City).

Attempt missed. Callum Hendry (Brechin City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.

Foul by Mark Whatley (Arbroath).

Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Giuliano Morena (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Conor Brennan.

Attempt saved. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Callum Hendry (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Sean Burns (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ryan Wallace (Arbroath).

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. David Gold replaces Jason Thomson because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Michael McKenna replaces Callum Smith.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Danny Denholm replaces Omar Kader.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Jason Thomson (Arbroath) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Jason Thomson (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath5320134911
2Raith Rovers5320136711
3Airdrieonians530210739
4Brechin52127707
5Forfar521257-27
6Stenhousemuir520347-36
7Montrose520339-66
8Stranraer512246-25
9Dumbarton511368-24
10East Fife511348-44
View full Scottish League One table

