Match ends, Arbroath 2, Brechin City 2.
Arbroath v Brechin City
Line-ups
Arbroath
- 1Jamieson
- 2ThomsonSubstituted forGoldat 65'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 7KaderSubstituted forDenholmat 64'minutes
- 6Whatley
- 10Swankie
- 11Linn
- 8SmithSubstituted forMcKennaat 64'minutes
- 9Wallace
Substitutes
- 12Hester
- 14Gold
- 15McCord
- 16McKenna
- 17Graham
- 18Denholm
- 21Hill
Brechin
- 1Brennan
- 14Smith
- 4McGeever
- 6SparkBooked at 39mins
- 3Burns
- 7Orsi
- 8Tapping
- 15Morena
- 10SinclairSubstituted forLynasat 81'minutes
- 17MelinguiBooked at 17minsSubstituted forHendryat 45'minutes
- 9Jackson
Substitutes
- 12Lynas
- 16Tapping
- 19O'Neil
- 21Dailly
- 23Hendry
- Referee:
- Gavin Ross
- Attendance:
- 901
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home9
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arbroath 2, Brechin City 2.
Attempt missed. Kalvin Orsi (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.
Hand ball by Andrew Jackson (Brechin City).
Booking
David Gold (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by David Gold (Arbroath).
Giuliano Morena (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Aron Lynas (Brechin City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.
Attempt saved. Callum Hendry (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by David Gold (Arbroath).
Sean Burns (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Ricky Little.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Euan Smith.
Attempt missed. Mark Whatley (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Kalvin Orsi.
Substitution, Brechin City. Aron Lynas replaces Jordan Sinclair.
Andrew Jackson (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gavin Swankie (Arbroath).
Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).
Euan Spark (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Euan Smith (Brechin City).
Attempt missed. Callum Hendry (Brechin City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Mark Whatley (Arbroath).
Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Giuliano Morena (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Conor Brennan.
Attempt saved. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Callum Hendry (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Sean Burns (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ryan Wallace (Arbroath).
Substitution, Arbroath. David Gold replaces Jason Thomson because of an injury.
Substitution, Arbroath. Michael McKenna replaces Callum Smith.
Substitution, Arbroath. Danny Denholm replaces Omar Kader.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jason Thomson (Arbroath) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Jason Thomson (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.