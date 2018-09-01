Scottish League One
Airdrieonians2Stranraer0

Airdrieonians v Stranraer

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

  • 1HuttonBooked at 85mins
  • 2RobertsonSubstituted forMillarat 75'minutes
  • 4Crighton
  • 5PageBooked at 44mins
  • 3MacDonald
  • 7Stewart
  • 6Conroy
  • 8Gallagher
  • 11Vitoria
  • 9McIntosh
  • 10Carrick

Substitutes

  • 12Millar
  • 14Wilkie
  • 15Cairns
  • 16Edwards
  • 17McKenzie
  • 18Russell
  • 19McIntosh

Stranraer

  • 1Currie
  • 23Cummins
  • 22Hamill
  • 5Brownlie
  • 3McGowanSubstituted forDiverat 61'minutes
  • 6McManus
  • 8TurnerBooked at 72mins
  • 17Smith
  • 4McDonaldBooked at 82mins
  • 10DonnellySubstituted forSmithat 77'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 11AndersonSubstituted forLamontat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Lamont
  • 12Smith
  • 13Avci
  • 15Lidington
  • 16Ashmore
  • 19Diver
Referee:
Greg Aitken
Attendance:
815

Match Stats

Home TeamAirdrieoniansAway TeamStranraer
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home20
Away8
Shots on Target
Home8
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Airdrieonians 2, Stranraer 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Airdrieonians 2, Stranraer 0.

Attempt blocked. Joao Pereira Vitoria (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Airdrieonians 2, Stranraer 0. Joao Pereira Vitoria (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.

Foul by Joao Pereira Vitoria (Airdrieonians).

Connor McManus (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Ian Smith (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

David Hutton (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Sean Crighton.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Kyle Turner.

Attempt blocked. Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians).

Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Jonathan Page (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Dismissal

Andrew McDonald (Stranraer) is shown the red card.

Foul by Andrew McDonald (Stranraer).

Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adam Cummins (Stranraer).

Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kyle Turner (Stranraer).

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. Ian Smith replaces Luke Donnelly.

Substitution

Substitution, Airdrieonians. Kieran Millar replaces Scott Robertson.

Attempt saved. Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Booking

Kyle Turner (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kyle Turner (Stranraer).

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. Mark Lamont replaces Grant Anderson.

Attempt saved. Joao Pereira Vitoria (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Luke Donnelly (Stranraer) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. Ciaran Diver replaces Chris McGowan.

Foul by Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians).

David Brownlie (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by David Brownlie.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by David Brownlie.

Attempt blocked. Joao Pereira Vitoria (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians).

Andrew McDonald (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Chris McGowan (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box is too high.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath5320134911
2Raith Rovers5320136711
3Airdrieonians530210739
4Brechin52127707
5Forfar521257-27
6Stenhousemuir520347-36
7Montrose520339-66
8Stranraer512246-25
9Dumbarton511368-24
10East Fife511348-44
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired