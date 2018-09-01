Airdrieonians v Stranraer

Match ends, Airdrieonians 2, Stranraer 0.
Line-ups
Airdrieonians
- 1HuttonBooked at 85mins
- 2RobertsonSubstituted forMillarat 75'minutes
- 4Crighton
- 5PageBooked at 44mins
- 3MacDonald
- 7Stewart
- 6Conroy
- 8Gallagher
- 11Vitoria
- 9McIntosh
- 10Carrick
Substitutes
- 12Millar
- 14Wilkie
- 15Cairns
- 16Edwards
- 17McKenzie
- 18Russell
- 19McIntosh
Stranraer
- 1Currie
- 23Cummins
- 22Hamill
- 5Brownlie
- 3McGowanSubstituted forDiverat 61'minutes
- 6McManus
- 8TurnerBooked at 72mins
- 17Smith
- 4McDonaldBooked at 82mins
- 10DonnellySubstituted forSmithat 77'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 11AndersonSubstituted forLamontat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Lamont
- 12Smith
- 13Avci
- 15Lidington
- 16Ashmore
- 19Diver
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
- Attendance:
- 815
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Airdrieonians 2, Stranraer 0.
Attempt blocked. Joao Pereira Vitoria (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Airdrieonians 2, Stranraer 0. Joao Pereira Vitoria (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Foul by Joao Pereira Vitoria (Airdrieonians).
Connor McManus (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Ian Smith (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
David Hutton (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Sean Crighton.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Kyle Turner.
Attempt blocked. Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians).
Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jonathan Page (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Dismissal
Andrew McDonald (Stranraer) is shown the red card.
Foul by Andrew McDonald (Stranraer).
Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Cummins (Stranraer).
Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Turner (Stranraer).
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Ian Smith replaces Luke Donnelly.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Kieran Millar replaces Scott Robertson.
Attempt saved. Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Kyle Turner (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Turner (Stranraer).
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Mark Lamont replaces Grant Anderson.
Attempt saved. Joao Pereira Vitoria (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Luke Donnelly (Stranraer) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Ciaran Diver replaces Chris McGowan.
Foul by Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians).
David Brownlie (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by David Brownlie.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by David Brownlie.
Attempt blocked. Joao Pereira Vitoria (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians).
Andrew McDonald (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Chris McGowan (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box is too high.