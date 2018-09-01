Match ends, Alloa Athletic 1, Dundee United 1.
Alloa Athletic 1-1 Dundee United
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Iain Flannigan's perfect free-kick ensured Alloa Athletic took a point from the visit of Dundee United.
After previously hitting the crossbar, set-piece specialist Flannigan curled his next opportunity into the top-left corner from 25 yards.
Paul Watson had earlier scored his third goal in two games by heading in Fraser Aird's corner kick.
On-loan Hearts forward Dario Zanatta and defender Andy Graham also had good chances for the Wasps.
This point for the hosts adds to the valuable one they brought back from playing Inverness Caledonian Thistle last week, and they remain second-bottom.
Flannigan takes all the set-pieces for Alloa and you can see why - that was the former Kilmarnock and Partick Thistle man's third goal of the season.
The towering Graham's header and block towards the end, as United pressed for a winner, summed up the Clackmannanshire side's determination to make their efforts yield a point.
United will be disappointed not to have taken the chance to go joint-top of the Championship, but they are now three games unbeaten.
'We were the better team' - reaction
Alloa Atheltic manager Jim Goodwin: "Anybody that was here will have seen how well we played. I felt a little bit angry in the dressing room afterwards because I felt it was two points dropped. We were the better team."
Dundee United manager Csaba Laszlo: "This was a fair result and we must recognise the fight from Alloa. They probably scored the goal of the year.
"Even if you have two goalkeepers you can't save it. But I am angry because this is a game which - with 10 minutes left at 1-0 - you have to manage to win."
Line-ups
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 2Taggart
- 5Graham
- 4Roscoe
- 3Dick
- 15Hastie
- 10TroutenSubstituted forBurtat 67'minutes
- 6HetheringtonBooked at 51mins
- 7CawleySubstituted forBrownat 74'minutes
- 11Flannigan
- 19ZanattaSubstituted forShieldsat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Robertson
- 9Spence
- 12Burt
- 14Brown
- 17Peggie
- 23Shields
- 31Henry
Dundee Utd
- 34Rakovan
- 2MurdochBooked at 74mins
- 44Watson
- 4FransBooked at 86mins
- 17Robson
- 20RabitschSubstituted forGlassat 66'minutes
- 5Barton
- 33AirdSubstituted forMcMullanat 87'minutes
- 14Safranko
- 90Loemba
- 9CurranBooked at 56minsSubstituted forBoothat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Siegrist
- 3Booth
- 7McMullan
- 16Smith
- 22Wardrop
- 24Edjenguele
- 32Glass
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
- Attendance:
- 1,616
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Alloa Athletic 1, Dundee United 1.
Foul by Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic).
Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Liam Burt (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Booth (Dundee United).
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Scott Taggart.
Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Pavol Safranko (Dundee United).
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Paul McMullan replaces Fraser Aird.
Attempt missed. Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Connor Shields replaces Dario Zanatta.
Booking
Frederic Frans (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Liam Burt (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Frederic Frans (Dundee United).
Attempt saved. Paul Watson (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Liam Burt.
Attempt blocked. Yannick Loemba (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Alloa Athletic 1, Dundee United 1. Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United).
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Callum Booth replaces Craig Curran.
Jake Hastie (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Curran (Dundee United).
Liam Burt (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fraser Aird (Dundee United).
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Adam Brown replaces Kevin Cawley.
Booking
Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United).
Goal!
Goal! Alloa Athletic 0, Dundee United 1. Paul Watson (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fraser Aird with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Liam Burt.
Attempt missed. Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pavol Safranko (Dundee United).
Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yannick Loemba (Dundee United).
Attempt missed. Jake Hastie (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Liam Burt replaces Alan Trouten.
Attempt saved. Paul Watson (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.