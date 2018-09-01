Alloa Athletic 1-1 Dundee United

Paul Watson headed home Dundee United's opener

Iain Flannigan's perfect free-kick ensured Alloa Athletic took a point from the visit of Dundee United.

After previously hitting the crossbar, set-piece specialist Flannigan curled his next opportunity into the top-left corner from 25 yards.

Paul Watson had earlier scored his third goal in two games by heading in Fraser Aird's corner kick.

On-loan Hearts forward Dario Zanatta and defender Andy Graham also had good chances for the Wasps.

This point for the hosts adds to the valuable one they brought back from playing Inverness Caledonian Thistle last week, and they remain second-bottom.

Flannigan takes all the set-pieces for Alloa and you can see why - that was the former Kilmarnock and Partick Thistle man's third goal of the season.

The towering Graham's header and block towards the end, as United pressed for a winner, summed up the Clackmannanshire side's determination to make their efforts yield a point.

United will be disappointed not to have taken the chance to go joint-top of the Championship, but they are now three games unbeaten.

'We were the better team' - reaction

Alloa Atheltic manager Jim Goodwin: "Anybody that was here will have seen how well we played. I felt a little bit angry in the dressing room afterwards because I felt it was two points dropped. We were the better team."

Dundee United manager Csaba Laszlo: "This was a fair result and we must recognise the fight from Alloa. They probably scored the goal of the year.

"Even if you have two goalkeepers you can't save it. But I am angry because this is a game which - with 10 minutes left at 1-0 - you have to manage to win."