Unbeaten Inverness continue surge with win over Dunfermline
Unbeaten Inverness moved up to second in the Championship after a comfortable win over Dunfermline.
It took until the second half for Caley Thistle to really come to the fore; Shaun Rooney meeting a Tom Walsh cross to nod in.
Liam Polwarth volleyed in from an Aaron Doran cross from the right, Doran working the ball in to the box from a lovely run down the wing.
Substitute George Oakley added to the Pars' misery with seven minutes left.
Inverness have now gone 16 games unbeaten in the Championship, while Dunfermline suffered their third league loss on the trot.
Inverness manager John Robertson: "It was a perfect away performance.
"We said to the players 'you've got to have belief'. We've played terrific against Ayr and Alloa at home but just didn't take our chances - today we took our chances.
"I'm happy with the start to the season so far."
Dunfermline manager Allan Johnston: "In the first half, we had slightly better chances, we probably edged it. In the second half we came out with good chance, but then shot ourselves in the foot by losing goals.
"It was a nervy game, but you've got to take the chances. Right now we're getting punished for every mistake.
"It's not that we're not still gelling - you look at some of the goals, performances - Dundee United good result, Dundee, good result- but the other side there have been some poor performances."
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 16Robinson
- 6AshcroftBooked at 50mins
- 5Durnan
- 14Devine
- 2WilliamsonSubstituted forHigginbothamat 67'minutes
- 17Thomson
- 19VincentSubstituted forConnollyat 79'minutes
- 10Longridge
- 3LongridgeBooked at 90mins
- 15HippolyteBooked at 40minsSubstituted forMuirheadat 59'minutes
- 18El Bakhtaoui
Substitutes
- 7Higginbotham
- 9Ryan
- 11Connolly
- 12Martin
- 20Gill
- 28Craigen
- 36Muirhead
Inverness CT
- 1Ridgers
- 2Rooney
- 22McKay
- 5Donaldson
- 3TremarcoBooked at 39mins
- 4Chalmers
- 15Welsh
- 7PolworthSubstituted forTraffordat 86'minutes
- 10Doran CoganSubstituted forCalderat 84'minutes
- 11WalshBooked at 54mins
- 19WhiteSubstituted forOakleyat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 6McCart
- 14Oakley
- 16Calder
- 23Mackay
- 24Trafford
- 37Brown
- 42Hoban
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
- Attendance:
- 5,138
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home9
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 0, Inverness CT 3.
Booking
Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).
Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Hand ball by Robbie Muirhead (Dunfermline Athletic).
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Shaun Rooney.
Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Riccardo Calder (Inverness CT).
Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Louis Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).
Robbie Muirhead (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brad McKay (Inverness CT).
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Charlie Trafford replaces Liam Polworth.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Riccardo Calder replaces Aaron Doran.
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 0, Inverness CT 3. George Oakley (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Mark Ridgers.
Attempt saved. Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Aidan Connolly replaces James Vincent.
Attempt missed. Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Liam Polworth (Inverness CT).
Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by George Oakley (Inverness CT).
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 0, Inverness CT 2. Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aaron Doran.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Carl Tremarco.
Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT).
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. George Oakley replaces Jordan White.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Kallum Higginbotham replaces Ryan Williamson.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.
Attempt missed. Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Robbie Muirhead replaces Myles Hippolyte.
Attempt missed. Jordan White (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Tom Walsh (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.