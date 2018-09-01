Unbeaten Inverness continue surge with win over Dunfermline

Inverness CT's George Oakley celebrates after giving his side a 3-0 lead

Unbeaten Inverness moved up to second in the Championship after a comfortable win over Dunfermline.

It took until the second half for Caley Thistle to really come to the fore; Shaun Rooney meeting a Tom Walsh cross to nod in.

Liam Polwarth volleyed in from an Aaron Doran cross from the right, Doran working the ball in to the box from a lovely run down the wing.

Substitute George Oakley added to the Pars' misery with seven minutes left.

Inverness have now gone 16 games unbeaten in the Championship, while Dunfermline suffered their third league loss on the trot.

Inverness manager John Robertson: "It was a perfect away performance.

"We said to the players 'you've got to have belief'. We've played terrific against Ayr and Alloa at home but just didn't take our chances - today we took our chances.

"I'm happy with the start to the season so far."

Dunfermline manager Allan Johnston: "In the first half, we had slightly better chances, we probably edged it. In the second half we came out with good chance, but then shot ourselves in the foot by losing goals.

"It was a nervy game, but you've got to take the chances. Right now we're getting punished for every mistake.

"It's not that we're not still gelling - you look at some of the goals, performances - Dundee United good result, Dundee, good result- but the other side there have been some poor performances."