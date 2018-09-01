Scottish Championship
Partick Thistle1Morton0

'It's unbelievable' - Alan Archibald on Partick Thistle ghost goal

Kris Doolan
Kris Doolan's strike wasn't given

"It's unbelievable" was Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald's reaction to Kris Doolan's disallowed goal in the 1-0 win against Greenock Morton.

Doolan struck from outside the box and the ball clipped the underside of the bar before hitting the net and bouncing out but no goal was given.

Chris Erskine had earlier struck to give the Jags the lead.

"I'm just glad it didn't have an effect on the outcome of the game," said Archibald.

"I'm on the halfway line as the ball hits the net. Kris Doolan misses an easy chance and he's just having the start of the season where he goes and puts one in from 20 yards. It hits the bar, bounces half-a-yard over the line and then hits the back of the net and they kick it out, which would be a throw-in if it's not a goal. And the linesman decides to chalk the goal off.

"It's unbelievable. To go 2-0 up at home 10 minutes into the second half, it should have been a comfortable afternoon for us but it turned out to be a nervy end because you're 1-0 up. There's two other referees there as well. The referee could have overruled [the linesman], he's seen it, and the other linesman can actually see it and just say, 'the linesman has had a bit of a bad day there, can we help him out?'

"[The Morton] bench were going off their head because they thought we were time wasting. It ended up our throw, it was bizarre. I'm only calm because we've won the game. If the linesman makes a horrible error someone should help him out.

"Nets nowadays aren't like from years ago when you had a stanchion, there's no stanchion there so it's beggars belief."

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

  • 1Bell
  • 2Elliott
  • 5Keown
  • 6McGinty
  • 3Penrice
  • 17Slater
  • 39NtambweSubstituted forBanniganat 76'minutes
  • 7SpittalBooked at 57mins
  • 10ErskineBooked at 57minsSubstituted forMelbourneat 90'minutes
  • 19StoreyBooked at 85mins
  • 9Doolan

Substitutes

  • 8Bannigan
  • 11Storer
  • 15Melbourne
  • 20Wilson
  • 21Fitzpatrick
  • 23Sneddon
  • 30Jefferies

Morton

  • 23Scully
  • 14Tumilty
  • 2KildaySubstituted forWaddellat 63'minutes
  • 4Buchanan
  • 25McKeown
  • 19MacLeanBooked at 39mins
  • 7Millar
  • 8McAlisterBooked at 47mins
  • 12TidserSubstituted forTiffoneyat 70'minutes
  • 9JohnstoneSubstituted forArmourat 70'minutes
  • 11McHugh

Substitutes

  • 1Gaston
  • 3Iredale
  • 5Waddell
  • 6Telfer
  • 17Tiffoney
  • 21Langan
  • 22Armour
Referee:
Barry Cook
Attendance:
3,431

Match Stats

Home TeamPartick ThistleAway TeamMorton
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home13
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home10
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Partick Thistle 1, Morton 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Partick Thistle 1, Morton 0.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Jim McAlister.

Substitution

Substitution, Partick Thistle. Max Melbourne replaces Chris Erskine.

Foul by Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle).

Jim McAlister (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by James Penrice.

Foul by Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle).

Scott Tiffoney (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Miles Storey (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Miles Storey (Partick Thistle).

Reghan Tumilty (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

(Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gregor Buchanan (Morton).

Scott Tiffoney (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle).

Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris Millar (Morton).

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Stuart Bannigan.

Attempt saved. James Penrice (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Partick Thistle. Stuart Bannigan replaces Brice Ntambwe.

Attempt saved. Gregor Buchanan (Morton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Sean McGinty.

Attempt missed. Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.

Attempt saved. Miles Storey (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Chris Erskine (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.

Attempt saved. Ben Armour (Morton) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Ben Armour replaces Denny Johnstone.

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Scott Tiffoney replaces Michael Tidser.

Attempt missed. Chris Erskine (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Chris Millar.

Foul by Chris Erskine (Partick Thistle).

Rory McKeown (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Kerr Waddell replaces Lee Kilday because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael Tidser (Morton).

Attempt saved. Michael Tidser (Morton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

As It Stands

