'It's unbelievable' - Alan Archibald on Partick Thistle ghost goal

Kris Doolan's strike wasn't given

"It's unbelievable" was Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald's reaction to Kris Doolan's disallowed goal in the 1-0 win against Greenock Morton.

Doolan struck from outside the box and the ball clipped the underside of the bar before hitting the net and bouncing out but no goal was given.

Chris Erskine had earlier struck to give the Jags the lead.

"I'm just glad it didn't have an effect on the outcome of the game," said Archibald.

"I'm on the halfway line as the ball hits the net. Kris Doolan misses an easy chance and he's just having the start of the season where he goes and puts one in from 20 yards. It hits the bar, bounces half-a-yard over the line and then hits the back of the net and they kick it out, which would be a throw-in if it's not a goal. And the linesman decides to chalk the goal off.

"It's unbelievable. To go 2-0 up at home 10 minutes into the second half, it should have been a comfortable afternoon for us but it turned out to be a nervy end because you're 1-0 up. There's two other referees there as well. The referee could have overruled [the linesman], he's seen it, and the other linesman can actually see it and just say, 'the linesman has had a bit of a bad day there, can we help him out?'

"[The Morton] bench were going off their head because they thought we were time wasting. It ended up our throw, it was bizarre. I'm only calm because we've won the game. If the linesman makes a horrible error someone should help him out.

"Nets nowadays aren't like from years ago when you had a stanchion, there's no stanchion there so it's beggars belief."