Queen of the South 5-0 Ayr United

Stephen Dobbie scored four goals - and missed a penalty - as Queen of the South thumped Championship leaders Ayr.
Dobbie bagged a hat-trick in 10 blistering first-half minutes, one from the spot.
The veteran striker had a second penalty saved but Gary Harkins added a fourth for Queens before the interval.
And after Daniel Harvie's dismissal, Dobbie netted again with six minutes remaining, sending Gary Naysmith's men third in the table.
Dobbie's remarkable display continued his searing start to the season. He has scored 18 goals in just 10 games in all competitions so far, with eight coming in the league.
He has five more goals in the Championship than his nearest rival in the top-scorer charts, Ayr's Lawrence Shankland.
The crushing defeat, Ayr's first of the season, knocked the Honest Men off the league summit - they are one of four teams on seven points, two shy of new leaders Ross County.
The 35-year-old opened the scoring after just 12 minutes, collecting possession after colleague Lyndon Dykes went down in the box and scoring.
Harvie fouled Andrew Stirling eight minutes later, allowing Dobbie to double his tally from the penalty spot.
And the former Hibernian forward sealed his treble just two minutes later, rounding goalkeeper Ross Doohan and calmly finishing.
Dobbie was denied an incredible fourth 14 minutes before the break, Doohan this time saving his effort from 12 yards.
But there was nothing the Ayr stopper could do to keep out Harkins' brilliant, powerful shot.
Harvie was shown a second yellow card for dissent with 11 minutes remaining, and Dobbie combined neatly with Dykes to complete the scoring.
'It's going to be some league' - reaction
Queen of the South manager Gary Naysmith: "If teams are going to play like that in the Championship, it's going to be some league.
"We were excellent going forward and Stephen (Dobbie) is going to get the headlines and the forward players will get the goals, but just as big for us was the defence and keeping Lawrence Shankland and Michael Moffat quiet, or limiting them to half-chances
Ayr United manager Ian McCall: "We were very poor and they were pretty good, I don't think we handled the big boy (Lyndon) Dykes all day, and Stephen Dobbie scored the goals so will get all the praise.
"It's been an incredible, outstanding start and this result doesn't change that. It was a bad day at the office for all of us. All their good players played well and all our good players didn't."
