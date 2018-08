Wrexham are waiting on the fitness of defender Manny Smith ahead of Saturday's home game against Aldershot.

Defender Smith has had a scan after he landed awkwardly during Monday's 1-0 defeat at Solihull Moors.

Defeat at Solihull was Wrexham's first loss of the season and they dropped to second.

Aldershot recorded only their second win of the season on Monday with a 2-1 win over Sutton and are 20th in the table.