National League
Sutton United1Halifax1

Sutton United v FC Halifax Town

Line-ups

Sutton United

  • 26Butler
  • 2Bennett
  • 4BeckwithBooked at 58mins
  • 15Eastmond
  • 7Bolarinwa
  • 5Clough
  • 8Davis
  • 18BrownSubstituted forTaylorat 67'minutes
  • 9LafayetteSubstituted forWrightat 67'minutes
  • 21Wishart
  • 24Drinan

Substitutes

  • 3Thomas
  • 11Cadogan
  • 19Beautyman
  • 20Wright
  • 23Taylor

Halifax

  • 1Johnson
  • 5BrownBooked at 59mins
  • 39Skarz
  • 16LenighanBooked at 54mins
  • 40Hanson
  • 4Clarke
  • 18Berrett
  • 9Southwell
  • 14TomlinsonBooked at 34minsSubstituted forEdwardsat 36'minutes
  • 7Kosylo
  • 19Preston

Substitutes

  • 8King
  • 10Edwards
  • 11Odelusi
  • 21Rowley
  • 31Maher
Referee:
Marc Edwards

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Sutton United. Tommy Wright replaces Ross Lafayette.

Substitution

Substitution, Sutton United. Josh Taylor replaces Wayne Brown.

Goal!

Goal! Sutton United 1, FC Halifax Town 1. Dayle Southwell (FC Halifax Town).

Booking

Matty Brown (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Dean Beckwith (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Sutton United 1, FC Halifax Town 0. Kenny Davis (Sutton United).

Booking

Simon Lenighan (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.

Second Half

Second Half begins Sutton United 0, FC Halifax Town 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Sutton United 0, FC Halifax Town 0.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Jonathan Edwards replaces Ben Tomlinson.

Booking

Ben Tomlinson (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match details to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham8521124817
2Fylde8440123916
3Harrogate8440146816
4Halifax8512136716
5Hartlepool8431107315
6Leyton Orient8350116514
7Solihull Moors842299014
8Ebbsfleet841396313
9Sutton United8341108213
10Salford83321210212
11Gateshead833297212
12Boreham Wood833278-112
13Barrow83231010011
14Barnet8323710-311
15Chesterfield831498110
16Maidenhead United83141112-110
17Bromley8233111019
18Eastleigh8305711-49
19Maidstone United8224812-48
20Aldershot8215512-77
21Havant & Waterlooville8134917-86
22Dover8116919-104
23Braintree8035613-73
24Dag & Red8026713-62
View full National League table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired