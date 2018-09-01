Substitution, Sutton United. Tommy Wright replaces Ross Lafayette.
Sutton United v FC Halifax Town
Line-ups
Sutton United
- 26Butler
- 2Bennett
- 4BeckwithBooked at 58mins
- 15Eastmond
- 7Bolarinwa
- 5Clough
- 8Davis
- 18BrownSubstituted forTaylorat 67'minutes
- 9LafayetteSubstituted forWrightat 67'minutes
- 21Wishart
- 24Drinan
Substitutes
- 3Thomas
- 11Cadogan
- 19Beautyman
- 20Wright
- 23Taylor
Halifax
- 1Johnson
- 5BrownBooked at 59mins
- 39Skarz
- 16LenighanBooked at 54mins
- 40Hanson
- 4Clarke
- 18Berrett
- 9Southwell
- 14TomlinsonBooked at 34minsSubstituted forEdwardsat 36'minutes
- 7Kosylo
- 19Preston
Substitutes
- 8King
- 10Edwards
- 11Odelusi
- 21Rowley
- 31Maher
- Referee:
- Marc Edwards
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution, Sutton United. Josh Taylor replaces Wayne Brown.
Goal!
Goal! Sutton United 1, FC Halifax Town 1. Dayle Southwell (FC Halifax Town).
Booking
Matty Brown (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Dean Beckwith (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Sutton United 1, FC Halifax Town 0. Kenny Davis (Sutton United).
Booking
Simon Lenighan (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.
Second Half
Second Half begins Sutton United 0, FC Halifax Town 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Sutton United 0, FC Halifax Town 0.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Jonathan Edwards replaces Ben Tomlinson.
Booking
Ben Tomlinson (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match details to follow.