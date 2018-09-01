National League
Barrow1Solihull Moors2

Barrow 1-2 Solihull Moors

John Rooney missed a stoppage-time penalty as Barrow wasted the chance to make a dramatic comeback against Solihull.

The game looked to be heading for a goalless draw when Luke Maxwell was on hand to smash in with six minutes remaining after goalkeeper Andy Firth punched a cross into his path.

Adi Yussuf made no mistake from close range to seemingly complete an away win, but the drama was far from over.

With five minutes added on Tyler Smith curled past Ryan Boot to keep the game alive, and the hosts were awarded a penalty minutes later to give them a chance to snatch a point.

Rooney stepped up but could only blast over the bar.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Barrow

  • 13Firth
  • 2Brown
  • 24Molyneux
  • 8Rooney
  • 5Granite
  • 3Jones
  • 4Taylor
  • 14Burgess
  • 19Smith
  • 7Hindle
  • 11Waterston

Substitutes

  • 10Kay
  • 20Correia
  • 21Barthram
  • 23Jameson
  • 25Jennings

Solihull Moors

  • 1BootBooked at 90mins
  • 2Williams
  • 3Reckord
  • 7OsborneSubstituted forMurphyat 30'minutes
  • 5Daly
  • 4StorerBooked at 83mins
  • 6Gudger
  • 8CarterSubstituted forMaxwellat 58'minutes
  • 9Yussuf
  • 10Hylton
  • 19WrightSubstituted forCarlineat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Sweeney
  • 12Carline
  • 17Maxwell
  • 18Murphy
  • 22O'Keeffe
Referee:
Joe Hull
Attendance:
1,260

Live Text

Match ends, Barrow 1, Solihull Moors 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Barrow 1, Solihull Moors 2.

Booking

Ryan Boot (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Josh Kay (Barrow) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Barrow 1, Solihull Moors 2. Tyler Smith (Barrow).

Goal!

Goal! Barrow 0, Solihull Moors 2. Adi Yussuf (Solihull Moors).

Goal!

Goal! Barrow 0, Solihull Moors 1. Luke Maxwell (Solihull Moors).

Booking

Kyle Storer (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Solihull Moors. George Carline replaces Daniel Wright.

Substitution

Substitution, Solihull Moors. Luke Maxwell replaces Darren Carter.

Second Half

Second Half begins Barrow 0, Solihull Moors 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Barrow 0, Solihull Moors 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Solihull Moors. Jordan Murphy replaces Jamey Osborne.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham8521134917
2Harrogate84401661016
3Fylde8440134916
4Halifax8512136716
5Leyton Orient8440126616
6Solihull Moors85121110116
7Hartlepool8431118315
8Gateshead8422107314
9Ebbsfleet8413107313
10Sutton United8341108213
11Salford83321210212
12Boreham Wood833278-112
13Barnet8323710-311
14Bromley82421310310
15Barrow83141112-110
16Chesterfield83059909
17Eastleigh8305713-69
18Maidenhead United82241114-38
19Maidstone United8215813-57
20Aldershot8215513-87
21Havant & Waterlooville81341018-86
22Dover8116919-104
23Braintree8035613-73
24Dag & Red8026713-62
View full National League table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired