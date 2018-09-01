Barrow 1-2 Solihull Moors

John Rooney missed a stoppage-time penalty as Barrow wasted the chance to make a dramatic comeback against Solihull.

The game looked to be heading for a goalless draw when Luke Maxwell was on hand to smash in with six minutes remaining after goalkeeper Andy Firth punched a cross into his path.

Adi Yussuf made no mistake from close range to seemingly complete an away win, but the drama was far from over.

With five minutes added on Tyler Smith curled past Ryan Boot to keep the game alive, and the hosts were awarded a penalty minutes later to give them a chance to snatch a point.

Rooney stepped up but could only blast over the bar.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.