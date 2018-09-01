Match ends, Barrow 1, Solihull Moors 2.
Barrow 1-2 Solihull Moors
John Rooney missed a stoppage-time penalty as Barrow wasted the chance to make a dramatic comeback against Solihull.
The game looked to be heading for a goalless draw when Luke Maxwell was on hand to smash in with six minutes remaining after goalkeeper Andy Firth punched a cross into his path.
Adi Yussuf made no mistake from close range to seemingly complete an away win, but the drama was far from over.
With five minutes added on Tyler Smith curled past Ryan Boot to keep the game alive, and the hosts were awarded a penalty minutes later to give them a chance to snatch a point.
Rooney stepped up but could only blast over the bar.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Barrow
- 13Firth
- 2Brown
- 24Molyneux
- 8Rooney
- 5Granite
- 3Jones
- 4Taylor
- 14Burgess
- 19Smith
- 7Hindle
- 11Waterston
Substitutes
- 10Kay
- 20Correia
- 21Barthram
- 23Jameson
- 25Jennings
Solihull Moors
- 1BootBooked at 90mins
- 2Williams
- 3Reckord
- 7OsborneSubstituted forMurphyat 30'minutes
- 5Daly
- 4StorerBooked at 83mins
- 6Gudger
- 8CarterSubstituted forMaxwellat 58'minutes
- 9Yussuf
- 10Hylton
- 19WrightSubstituted forCarlineat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Sweeney
- 12Carline
- 17Maxwell
- 18Murphy
- 22O'Keeffe
- Referee:
- Joe Hull
- Attendance:
- 1,260
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barrow 1, Solihull Moors 2.
Booking
Ryan Boot (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Josh Kay (Barrow) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Barrow 1, Solihull Moors 2. Tyler Smith (Barrow).
Goal!
Goal! Barrow 0, Solihull Moors 2. Adi Yussuf (Solihull Moors).
Goal!
Goal! Barrow 0, Solihull Moors 1. Luke Maxwell (Solihull Moors).
Booking
Kyle Storer (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Solihull Moors. George Carline replaces Daniel Wright.
Substitution
Substitution, Solihull Moors. Luke Maxwell replaces Darren Carter.
Second Half
Second Half begins Barrow 0, Solihull Moors 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Barrow 0, Solihull Moors 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Solihull Moors. Jordan Murphy replaces Jamey Osborne.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.