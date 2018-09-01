Ebbsfleet United 1-3 AFC Fylde

Match ends, Ebbsfleet United 1, AFC Fylde 3.
Danny Rowe netted a second-half brace as AFC Fylde returned to winning ways and extended their unbeaten run to 10 matches with victory at Ebbsfleet.
Neither goalkeeper had much work to do in the opening period, with an early Rowe chance going wide for the visitors, while Ebou Adams came closest as the hosts searched for an opener.
Fylde came out stronger for the second half and took an early lead as Rowe's cross beat everyone in the box and floated into the net.
The striker completed his brace by curling in a free-kick just before the hour for his seventh goal of the season, moving him top of the National League scoring charts.
Corey Whitely pulled one back for the hosts before Gime Toure put the score beyond doubt as he slotted home Fylde's third.
Line-ups
Ebbsfleet
- 1Ashmore
- 2King
- 3Magri
- 10DrurySubstituted forMcQueenat 66'minutes
- 4Rance
- 5WinfieldBooked at 56mins
- 8AdamsSubstituted forPowellat 57'minutes
- 11Weston
- 17Shields
- 15CoulsonSubstituted forWhitelyat 58'minutes
- 9Kedwell
Substitutes
- 7Powell
- 12Cheek
- 14McQueen
- 18Whitely
- 19Bush
Fylde
- 1Lynch
- 3Francis-Angol
- 4Byrne
- 9Rowe
- 7HardySubstituted forToureat 75'minutes
- 6Bond
- 8CroasdaleBooked at 2mins
- 12Burke
- 14HemmingsSubstituted forTunnicliffeat 69'minutes
- 15Kane
- 18KellermanSubstituted forBrewittat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Tunnicliffe
- 11Cardle
- 17Toure
- 20Tasdemir
- 21Brewitt
- Referee:
- Tom Reeves
- Attendance:
- 1,395
