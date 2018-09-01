National League
Ebbsfleet United 1-3 AFC Fylde

Danny Rowe netted a second-half brace as AFC Fylde returned to winning ways and extended their unbeaten run to 10 matches with victory at Ebbsfleet.

Neither goalkeeper had much work to do in the opening period, with an early Rowe chance going wide for the visitors, while Ebou Adams came closest as the hosts searched for an opener.

Fylde came out stronger for the second half and took an early lead as Rowe's cross beat everyone in the box and floated into the net.

The striker completed his brace by curling in a free-kick just before the hour for his seventh goal of the season, moving him top of the National League scoring charts.

Corey Whitely pulled one back for the hosts before Gime Toure put the score beyond doubt as he slotted home Fylde's third.

Line-ups

Ebbsfleet

  • 1Ashmore
  • 2King
  • 3Magri
  • 10DrurySubstituted forMcQueenat 66'minutes
  • 4Rance
  • 5WinfieldBooked at 56mins
  • 8AdamsSubstituted forPowellat 57'minutes
  • 11Weston
  • 17Shields
  • 15CoulsonSubstituted forWhitelyat 58'minutes
  • 9Kedwell

Substitutes

  • 7Powell
  • 12Cheek
  • 14McQueen
  • 18Whitely
  • 19Bush

Fylde

  • 1Lynch
  • 3Francis-Angol
  • 4Byrne
  • 9Rowe
  • 7HardySubstituted forToureat 75'minutes
  • 6Bond
  • 8CroasdaleBooked at 2mins
  • 12Burke
  • 14HemmingsSubstituted forTunnicliffeat 69'minutes
  • 15Kane
  • 18KellermanSubstituted forBrewittat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Tunnicliffe
  • 11Cardle
  • 17Toure
  • 20Tasdemir
  • 21Brewitt
Referee:
Tom Reeves
Attendance:
1,395

Live Text

Match ends, Ebbsfleet United 1, AFC Fylde 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Ebbsfleet United 1, AFC Fylde 3.

Goal!

Goal! Ebbsfleet United 1, AFC Fylde 3. Gime Toure (AFC Fylde).

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Fylde. Tom Brewitt replaces Jim Kellerman.

Goal!

Goal! Ebbsfleet United 1, AFC Fylde 2. Corey Whitely (Ebbsfleet United).

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Fylde. Gime Toure replaces James Hardy.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Fylde. Jordan Tunnicliffe replaces Ashley Hemmings.

Substitution

Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Darren McQueen replaces Andy Drury.

Substitution

Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Corey Whitely replaces Luke Coulson.

Substitution

Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Jack Powell replaces Ebou Adams.

Goal!

Goal! Ebbsfleet United 0, AFC Fylde 2. Danny Rowe (AFC Fylde).

Booking

Dave Winfield (Ebbsfleet United) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Ebbsfleet United 0, AFC Fylde 1. Danny Rowe (AFC Fylde).

Second Half

Second Half begins Ebbsfleet United 0, AFC Fylde 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Ebbsfleet United 0, AFC Fylde 0.

Booking

Ryan Croasdale (AFC Fylde) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham8521134917
2Harrogate84401661016
3Fylde8440134916
4Halifax8512136716
5Leyton Orient8440126616
6Solihull Moors85121110116
7Hartlepool8431118315
8Gateshead8422107314
9Ebbsfleet8413107313
10Sutton United8341108213
11Salford83321210212
12Boreham Wood833278-112
13Barnet8323710-311
14Bromley82421310310
15Barrow83141112-110
16Chesterfield83059909
17Eastleigh8305713-69
18Maidenhead United82241114-38
19Maidstone United8215813-57
20Aldershot8215513-87
21Havant & Waterlooville81341018-86
22Dover8116919-104
23Braintree8035613-73
24Dag & Red8026713-62
View full National League table

