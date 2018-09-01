Ebbsfleet United 1-3 AFC Fylde

Danny Rowe netted a second-half brace as AFC Fylde returned to winning ways and extended their unbeaten run to 10 matches with victory at Ebbsfleet.

Neither goalkeeper had much work to do in the opening period, with an early Rowe chance going wide for the visitors, while Ebou Adams came closest as the hosts searched for an opener.

Fylde came out stronger for the second half and took an early lead as Rowe's cross beat everyone in the box and floated into the net.

The striker completed his brace by curling in a free-kick just before the hour for his seventh goal of the season, moving him top of the National League scoring charts.

Corey Whitely pulled one back for the hosts before Gime Toure put the score beyond doubt as he slotted home Fylde's third.

