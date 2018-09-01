Dover Athletic 1-2 Barnet

Barnet claimed their third successive National League win as they secured a narrow victory at Dover.

Jack Barham put the visitors ahead early on as he curled the ball into the top-right corner from the edge of the box for his second goal in two games.

Barham turned provider for fellow summer signing Byron Harrison to double the Bees' lead with his first goal at the club.

Mitch Brundle pulled one back for Dover as he rose highest at the far post to head home midway through the second half, giving his side hope of getting something from the match but Barnet held on for maximum points.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.