Dover Athletic 1-2 Barnet
Barnet claimed their third successive National League win as they secured a narrow victory at Dover.
Jack Barham put the visitors ahead early on as he curled the ball into the top-right corner from the edge of the box for his second goal in two games.
Barham turned provider for fellow summer signing Byron Harrison to double the Bees' lead with his first goal at the club.
Mitch Brundle pulled one back for Dover as he rose highest at the far post to head home midway through the second half, giving his side hope of getting something from the match but Barnet held on for maximum points.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dover Athletic 1, Barnet 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Josh Walker replaces Jack Barham.
Booking
Timothy Schmoll (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Dover Athletic 1, Barnet 2. Mitch Brundle (Dover Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Dover Athletic. Anthony Jeffrey replaces Nortei Nortey.
Substitution
Substitution, Dover Athletic. Inih Effiong replaces Ntumba Massanka.
Second Half
Second Half begins Dover Athletic 0, Barnet 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Dover Athletic 0, Barnet 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Dover Athletic. Moussa Diarra replaces Kevin Lokko.
Goal!
Goal! Dover Athletic 0, Barnet 2. Byron Harrison (Barnet).
Goal!
Goal! Dover Athletic 0, Barnet 1. Jack Barham (Barnet).
Kick Off
First Half begins.