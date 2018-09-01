Dover Athletic 1-2 Barnet

National League
Barnet claimed their third successive National League win as they secured a narrow victory at Dover.

Jack Barham put the visitors ahead early on as he curled the ball into the top-right corner from the edge of the box for his second goal in two games.

Barham turned provider for fellow summer signing Byron Harrison to double the Bees' lead with his first goal at the club.

Mitch Brundle pulled one back for Dover as he rose highest at the far post to head home midway through the second half, giving his side hope of getting something from the match but Barnet held on for maximum points.

Live Text

Match ends, Dover Athletic 1, Barnet 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dover Athletic 1, Barnet 2.

Substitution

Substitution, Barnet. Josh Walker replaces Jack Barham.

Booking

Timothy Schmoll (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Dover Athletic 1, Barnet 2. Mitch Brundle (Dover Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Dover Athletic. Anthony Jeffrey replaces Nortei Nortey.

Substitution

Substitution, Dover Athletic. Inih Effiong replaces Ntumba Massanka.

Second Half

Second Half begins Dover Athletic 0, Barnet 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, Dover Athletic 0, Barnet 2.

Substitution

Substitution, Dover Athletic. Moussa Diarra replaces Kevin Lokko.

Goal!

Goal! Dover Athletic 0, Barnet 2. Byron Harrison (Barnet).

Goal!

Goal! Dover Athletic 0, Barnet 1. Jack Barham (Barnet).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham8521134917
2Harrogate84401661016
3Fylde8440134916
4Halifax8512136716
5Leyton Orient8440126616
6Solihull Moors85121110116
7Hartlepool8431118315
8Gateshead8422107314
9Ebbsfleet8413107313
10Sutton United8341108213
11Salford83321210212
12Boreham Wood833278-112
13Barnet8323710-311
14Bromley82421310310
15Barrow83141112-110
16Chesterfield83059909
17Eastleigh8305713-69
18Maidenhead United82241114-38
19Maidstone United8215813-57
20Aldershot8215513-87
21Havant & Waterlooville81341018-86
22Dover8116919-104
23Braintree8035613-73
24Dag & Red8026713-62
View full National League table

