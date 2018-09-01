National League
Boreham Wood1Braintree1

Boreham Wood 1-1 Braintree Town

Braintree picked up just their third point of the season after holding Boreham Wood at Meadow Park.

The Iron are still without a win in the National League this season and had to come from behind to record their third draw of the campaign.

Ben Killip saved from Sorba Thomas and Josh Umerah before Justin Amaluzor hit a post at the other end.

Jamal Fyfield broke the deadlock with a well-placed header from Kieran Murtagh's free-kick before the break.

The lead did not last long, however, as Mohamed Bettamer fired in his third goal of the season from a set-piece to earn a share of the spoils.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Boreham Wood

  • 21Balcombe
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 8ChampionBooked at 38mins
  • 6Stephens
  • 7Shakes
  • 12Fyfield
  • 10Murtagh
  • 4Ricketts
  • 9UmerahSubstituted forShaibuat 79'minutes
  • 14Thomas
  • 19Balanta

Substitutes

  • 1Huddart
  • 5Parry
  • 11Ash
  • 16Smith
  • 20Shaibu

Braintree

  • 21Killip
  • 3Webber
  • 16Lyons-Foster
  • 7Allen
  • 28JamesBooked at 90mins
  • 26Gabriel
  • 29Nieskens
  • 8CrookSubstituted forDella Verdeat 86'minutes
  • 27SagafBooked at 18mins
  • 10Bettamer
  • 30AmaluzorSubstituted forPattisonat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Durojaiye
  • 5Clark
  • 11Pattison
  • 14Della Verde
  • 34Blackmore
Attendance:
578

Live Text

Match ends, Boreham Wood 1, Braintree Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Boreham Wood 1, Braintree Town 1.

Booking

Cameron James (Braintree Town) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Braintree Town. Lyle Della Verde replaces Billy Crook.

Substitution

Substitution, Boreham Wood. Justin Shaibu replaces Josh Umerah.

Substitution

Substitution, Braintree Town. Christie Pattison replaces Justin Amaluzor.

Goal!

Goal! Boreham Wood 1, Braintree Town 1. Mohamed Bettamer (Braintree Town).

Second Half

Second Half begins Boreham Wood 1, Braintree Town 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Boreham Wood 1, Braintree Town 0.

Booking

Tom Champion (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Boreham Wood 1, Braintree Town 0. Jamal Fyfield (Boreham Wood).

Booking

Mo Sagaf (Braintree Town) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham8521134917
2Harrogate84401661016
3Fylde8440134916
4Halifax8512136716
5Leyton Orient8440126616
6Solihull Moors85121110116
7Hartlepool8431118315
8Gateshead8422107314
9Ebbsfleet8413107313
10Sutton United8341108213
11Salford83321210212
12Boreham Wood833278-112
13Barnet8323710-311
14Bromley82421310310
15Barrow83141112-110
16Chesterfield83059909
17Eastleigh8305713-69
18Maidenhead United82241114-38
19Maidstone United8215813-57
20Aldershot8215513-87
21Havant & Waterlooville81341018-86
22Dover8116919-104
23Braintree8035613-73
24Dag & Red8026713-62
View full National League table

