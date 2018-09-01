Match ends, Boreham Wood 1, Braintree Town 1.
Boreham Wood 1-1 Braintree Town
Braintree picked up just their third point of the season after holding Boreham Wood at Meadow Park.
The Iron are still without a win in the National League this season and had to come from behind to record their third draw of the campaign.
Ben Killip saved from Sorba Thomas and Josh Umerah before Justin Amaluzor hit a post at the other end.
Jamal Fyfield broke the deadlock with a well-placed header from Kieran Murtagh's free-kick before the break.
The lead did not last long, however, as Mohamed Bettamer fired in his third goal of the season from a set-piece to earn a share of the spoils.
Line-ups
Boreham Wood
- 21Balcombe
- 3Ilesanmi
- 8ChampionBooked at 38mins
- 6Stephens
- 7Shakes
- 12Fyfield
- 10Murtagh
- 4Ricketts
- 9UmerahSubstituted forShaibuat 79'minutes
- 14Thomas
- 19Balanta
Substitutes
- 1Huddart
- 5Parry
- 11Ash
- 16Smith
- 20Shaibu
Braintree
- 21Killip
- 3Webber
- 16Lyons-Foster
- 7Allen
- 28JamesBooked at 90mins
- 26Gabriel
- 29Nieskens
- 8CrookSubstituted forDella Verdeat 86'minutes
- 27SagafBooked at 18mins
- 10Bettamer
- 30AmaluzorSubstituted forPattisonat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Durojaiye
- 5Clark
- 11Pattison
- 14Della Verde
- 34Blackmore
- Attendance:
- 578
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Boreham Wood 1, Braintree Town 1.
Booking
Cameron James (Braintree Town) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Braintree Town. Lyle Della Verde replaces Billy Crook.
Substitution
Substitution, Boreham Wood. Justin Shaibu replaces Josh Umerah.
Substitution
Substitution, Braintree Town. Christie Pattison replaces Justin Amaluzor.
Goal!
Goal! Boreham Wood 1, Braintree Town 1. Mohamed Bettamer (Braintree Town).
Second Half
Second Half begins Boreham Wood 1, Braintree Town 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Boreham Wood 1, Braintree Town 0.
Booking
Tom Champion (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Boreham Wood 1, Braintree Town 0. Jamal Fyfield (Boreham Wood).
Booking
Mo Sagaf (Braintree Town) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.