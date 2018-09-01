Boreham Wood 1-1 Braintree Town

Braintree picked up just their third point of the season after holding Boreham Wood at Meadow Park.

The Iron are still without a win in the National League this season and had to come from behind to record their third draw of the campaign.

Ben Killip saved from Sorba Thomas and Josh Umerah before Justin Amaluzor hit a post at the other end.

Jamal Fyfield broke the deadlock with a well-placed header from Kieran Murtagh's free-kick before the break.

The lead did not last long, however, as Mohamed Bettamer fired in his third goal of the season from a set-piece to earn a share of the spoils.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.