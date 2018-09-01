National League
Havant & Waterlooville 1-2 Hartlepool United

Two penalties from Liam Noble earned Hartlepool victory - their fourth in a row - against unlucky Havant & Waterlooville.

The visitors who went in front from the spot midway through the first half as Noble sent the goalkeeper the wrong way following Myles Anderson's tumble in the area.

Pools keeper Scott Loach kept out a Theo Lewis header and Wes Fogden should have done better from close in as Havant threatened an equaliser before the break.

Hartlepool's Mark Kitching was not too far away with a back-post header at the start of the second half, while Havant felt the ball had crossed the line as Loach pushed away Paul Robinson's header with 10 minutes to play.

The home side got the goal they deserved when substitute Ryan Woodford headed in and almost went ahead when another Robinson effort beat Loach but Ryan Donaldson cleared off the line.

There was late drama, however, as Hartlepool were awarded a second penalty for a foul on Kitching and again Noble converted.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Live Text

Match ends, Havant & Waterlooville 1, Hartlepool United 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Havant & Waterlooville 1, Hartlepool United 2.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Conor Newton replaces Liam Noble.

Goal!

Goal! Havant & Waterlooville 1, Hartlepool United 2. Liam Noble (Hartlepool United) converts the penalty with a.

Goal!

Goal! Havant & Waterlooville 1, Hartlepool United 1. Ryan Woodford (Havant & Waterlooville).

Booking

Mike Carter (Havant & Waterlooville) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Marcus Dinanga replaces Luke James.

Substitution

Substitution, Havant & Waterlooville. Ibra Sekajja replaces Rory Williams.

Substitution

Substitution, Havant & Waterlooville. Alfie Rutherford replaces Theo Lewis.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Patrick McLaughlin replaces Michael Woods.

Second Half

Second Half begins Havant & Waterlooville 0, Hartlepool United 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Havant & Waterlooville 0, Hartlepool United 1.

Booking

Michael Woods (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Peter Kioso (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Goal!

Goal! Havant & Waterlooville 0, Hartlepool United 1. Liam Noble (Hartlepool United) converts the penalty with a.

Substitution

Substitution, Havant & Waterlooville. Ryan Woodford replaces Jordan Rose.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham8521134917
2Harrogate84401661016
3Fylde8440134916
4Halifax8512136716
5Leyton Orient8440126616
6Solihull Moors85121110116
7Hartlepool8431118315
8Gateshead8422107314
9Ebbsfleet8413107313
10Sutton United8341108213
11Salford83321210212
12Boreham Wood833278-112
13Barnet8323710-311
14Bromley82421310310
15Barrow83141112-110
16Chesterfield83059909
17Eastleigh8305713-69
18Maidenhead United82241114-38
19Maidstone United8215813-57
20Aldershot8215513-87
21Havant & Waterlooville81341018-86
22Dover8116919-104
23Braintree8035613-73
24Dag & Red8026713-62
