Havant & Waterlooville 1-2 Hartlepool United

Two penalties from Liam Noble earned Hartlepool victory - their fourth in a row - against unlucky Havant & Waterlooville.

The visitors who went in front from the spot midway through the first half as Noble sent the goalkeeper the wrong way following Myles Anderson's tumble in the area.

Pools keeper Scott Loach kept out a Theo Lewis header and Wes Fogden should have done better from close in as Havant threatened an equaliser before the break.

Hartlepool's Mark Kitching was not too far away with a back-post header at the start of the second half, while Havant felt the ball had crossed the line as Loach pushed away Paul Robinson's header with 10 minutes to play.

The home side got the goal they deserved when substitute Ryan Woodford headed in and almost went ahead when another Robinson effort beat Loach but Ryan Donaldson cleared off the line.

There was late drama, however, as Hartlepool were awarded a second penalty for a foul on Kitching and again Noble converted.

