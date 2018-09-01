National League
Maidenhead United 2-2 Bromley

Bromley scored two goals in stoppage time to snatch an unlikely point against Maidenhead.

Maidenhead took the lead when Adrian Clifton collected a flick-on from Josh Kelly and fired home off a post for his third goal in as many games.

Teenager Josh Kelly, who was a constant thorn in the side of the Bromley defence, doubled the Magpies' advantage with a superb turn and strike.

Bromley pulled a goal back from the penalty spot in the first minute of time added on as Frankie Sutherland tucked home after Marc-Anthony Okoye had been fouled.

The visitors then grabbed a dramatic leveller 60 seconds later as George Porter smashed home.

Line-ups

Maidenhead United

  • 1Pentney
  • 2Clerima
  • 24Massey
  • 19Upward
  • 3SteerBooked at 85mins
  • 5Obileye
  • 4Odametey
  • 26MulleyBooked at 85mins
  • 20OwusuSubstituted forColeat 74'minutes
  • 10KellySubstituted forAkintundeat 78'minutes
  • 17CliftonSubstituted forArcherat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Cole
  • 7Rodrigues Alves
  • 18Akintunde
  • 25Smith
  • 27Archer

Bromley

  • 1Gregory
  • 15OkoyeBooked at 39mins
  • 5Johnson
  • 8RaymondBooked at 82mins
  • 23Wood
  • 16Goodman
  • 14HiggsSubstituted forSutherlandat 65'minutes
  • 22GoddardSubstituted forTaylorat 68'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 19Ogedi-Uzokwe
  • 9BugielSubstituted forMyles Meekumsat 81'minutes
  • 18Porter

Substitutes

  • 2Adebayo-Rowling
  • 3Johnson
  • 4Sutherland
  • 7Taylor
  • 17Myles Meekums
Referee:
Paul Howard

Live Text

Match ends, Maidenhead United 2, Bromley 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Maidenhead United 2, Bromley 2.

Booking

Bobby-Joe Taylor (Bromley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Goal!

Goal! Maidenhead United 2, Bromley 2. George Porter (Bromley).

Goal!

Goal! Maidenhead United 2, Bromley 1. Frankie Sutherland (Bromley) converts the penalty with a.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidenhead United. Jordan Archer replaces Adrian Clifton.

Booking

Rene Steer (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

James Mulley (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Frankie Raymond (Bromley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Bromley. Reece Myles Meekums replaces Omar Bugiel.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidenhead United. James Akintunde replaces Josh Kelly.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidenhead United. Chinua Cole replaces Nana Owusu.

Substitution

Substitution, Bromley. Bobby-Joe Taylor replaces John Goddard.

Substitution

Substitution, Bromley. Frankie Sutherland replaces Jordan Higgs.

Goal!

Goal! Maidenhead United 2, Bromley 0. Josh Kelly (Maidenhead United).

Second Half

Second Half begins Maidenhead United 1, Bromley 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Maidenhead United 1, Bromley 0.

Booking

Marc-Anthony Okoye (Bromley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Goal!

Goal! Maidenhead United 1, Bromley 0. Adrian Clifton (Maidenhead United).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham8521134917
2Harrogate84401661016
3Fylde8440134916
4Halifax8512136716
5Leyton Orient8440126616
6Solihull Moors85121110116
7Hartlepool8431118315
8Gateshead8422107314
9Ebbsfleet8413107313
10Sutton United8341108213
11Salford83321210212
12Boreham Wood833278-112
13Barnet8323710-311
14Bromley82421310310
15Barrow83141112-110
16Chesterfield83059909
17Eastleigh8305713-69
18Maidenhead United82241114-38
19Maidstone United8215813-57
20Aldershot8215513-87
21Havant & Waterlooville81341018-86
22Dover8116919-104
23Braintree8035613-73
24Dag & Red8026713-62
