Maidenhead United 2-2 Bromley

Bromley scored two goals in stoppage time to snatch an unlikely point against Maidenhead.

Maidenhead took the lead when Adrian Clifton collected a flick-on from Josh Kelly and fired home off a post for his third goal in as many games.

Teenager Josh Kelly, who was a constant thorn in the side of the Bromley defence, doubled the Magpies' advantage with a superb turn and strike.

Bromley pulled a goal back from the penalty spot in the first minute of time added on as Frankie Sutherland tucked home after Marc-Anthony Okoye had been fouled.

The visitors then grabbed a dramatic leveller 60 seconds later as George Porter smashed home.

