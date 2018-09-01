National League
Harrogate4Eastleigh0

Harrogate Town 4-0 Eastleigh

Jack Muldoon and Mark Beck scored twice apiece as National League high-flyers Harrogate hammered Eastleigh.

Town took the lead when Liam Agnew rounded Graham Stack and, although he stumbled over the keeper's challenge, the loose ball ran to Muldoon to tap home.

The second arrived soon after half-time with another simple finish for Muldoon, who reacted quickest to a loose ball inside the area.

Agnew was denied by a post before Beck rounded off the victory, first from Joe Leesley's through ball and then by heading in George Thomson's cross.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Harrogate

  • 1Belshaw
  • 6Burrell
  • 5Howe
  • 17Kerry
  • 20Kitching
  • 15Langmead
  • 14Agnew
  • 7Thomson
  • 11LeesleySubstituted forSuttonat 90+1'minutes
  • 18MuldoonSubstituted forBeckat 64'minutes
  • 10KnowlesSubstituted forWilliamsat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Parker
  • 9Beck
  • 13Cracknell
  • 16Williams
  • 21Sutton

Eastleigh

  • 1Stack
  • 2Hare
  • 3Green
  • 10Yeates
  • 5Johnson
  • 14BoyceSubstituted forJonesat 50'minutesSubstituted forBearwishat 58'minutes
  • 4Gobern
  • 17Miley
  • 19HollandsSubstituted forDennettat 53'minutes
  • 11Zebroski
  • 9McCallum

Substitutes

  • 12Baughan
  • 13Flitney
  • 16Dennett
  • 21Bearwish
  • 22Jones
Referee:
Declan Bourne
Attendance:
1,158

Live Text

Match ends, Harrogate Town 4, Eastleigh 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Harrogate Town 4, Eastleigh 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Harrogate Town. Levi Sutton replaces Joe Leesley.

Goal!

Goal! Harrogate Town 4, Eastleigh 0. Mark Beck (Harrogate Town).

Goal!

Goal! Harrogate Town 3, Eastleigh 0. Mark Beck (Harrogate Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Harrogate Town. Aaron Williams replaces Dominic Knowles.

Substitution

Substitution, Harrogate Town. Mark Beck replaces Jack Muldoon.

Substitution

Substitution, Eastleigh. Tom Bearwish replaces Joseph Jones.

Substitution

Substitution, Eastleigh. Oliver Dennett replaces Danny Hollands.

Substitution

Substitution, Eastleigh. Joseph Jones replaces Andrew Boyce.

Goal!

Goal! Harrogate Town 2, Eastleigh 0. Jack Muldoon (Harrogate Town).

Second Half

Second Half begins Harrogate Town 1, Eastleigh 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Harrogate Town 1, Eastleigh 0.

Goal!

Goal! Harrogate Town 1, Eastleigh 0. Jack Muldoon (Harrogate Town).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham8521134917
2Harrogate84401661016
3Fylde8440134916
4Halifax8512136716
5Leyton Orient8440126616
6Solihull Moors85121110116
7Hartlepool8431118315
8Gateshead8422107314
9Ebbsfleet8413107313
10Sutton United8341108213
11Salford83321210212
12Boreham Wood833278-112
13Barnet8323710-311
14Bromley82421310310
15Barrow83141112-110
16Chesterfield83059909
17Eastleigh8305713-69
18Maidenhead United82241114-38
19Maidstone United8215813-57
20Aldershot8215513-87
21Havant & Waterlooville81341018-86
22Dover8116919-104
23Braintree8035613-73
24Dag & Red8026713-62
View full National League table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired