Match ends, Harrogate Town 4, Eastleigh 0.
Harrogate Town 4-0 Eastleigh
-
- From the section Conference
Jack Muldoon and Mark Beck scored twice apiece as National League high-flyers Harrogate hammered Eastleigh.
Town took the lead when Liam Agnew rounded Graham Stack and, although he stumbled over the keeper's challenge, the loose ball ran to Muldoon to tap home.
The second arrived soon after half-time with another simple finish for Muldoon, who reacted quickest to a loose ball inside the area.
Agnew was denied by a post before Beck rounded off the victory, first from Joe Leesley's through ball and then by heading in George Thomson's cross.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Harrogate
- 1Belshaw
- 6Burrell
- 5Howe
- 17Kerry
- 20Kitching
- 15Langmead
- 14Agnew
- 7Thomson
- 11LeesleySubstituted forSuttonat 90+1'minutes
- 18MuldoonSubstituted forBeckat 64'minutes
- 10KnowlesSubstituted forWilliamsat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Parker
- 9Beck
- 13Cracknell
- 16Williams
- 21Sutton
Eastleigh
- 1Stack
- 2Hare
- 3Green
- 10Yeates
- 5Johnson
- 14BoyceSubstituted forJonesat 50'minutesSubstituted forBearwishat 58'minutes
- 4Gobern
- 17Miley
- 19HollandsSubstituted forDennettat 53'minutes
- 11Zebroski
- 9McCallum
Substitutes
- 12Baughan
- 13Flitney
- 16Dennett
- 21Bearwish
- 22Jones
- Referee:
- Declan Bourne
- Attendance:
- 1,158
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Harrogate Town 4, Eastleigh 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Harrogate Town. Levi Sutton replaces Joe Leesley.
Goal!
Goal! Harrogate Town 4, Eastleigh 0. Mark Beck (Harrogate Town).
Goal!
Goal! Harrogate Town 3, Eastleigh 0. Mark Beck (Harrogate Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Harrogate Town. Aaron Williams replaces Dominic Knowles.
Substitution
Substitution, Harrogate Town. Mark Beck replaces Jack Muldoon.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Tom Bearwish replaces Joseph Jones.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Oliver Dennett replaces Danny Hollands.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Joseph Jones replaces Andrew Boyce.
Goal!
Goal! Harrogate Town 2, Eastleigh 0. Jack Muldoon (Harrogate Town).
Second Half
Second Half begins Harrogate Town 1, Eastleigh 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Harrogate Town 1, Eastleigh 0.
Goal!
Goal! Harrogate Town 1, Eastleigh 0. Jack Muldoon (Harrogate Town).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.