Harrogate Town 4-0 Eastleigh

Jack Muldoon and Mark Beck scored twice apiece as National League high-flyers Harrogate hammered Eastleigh.

Town took the lead when Liam Agnew rounded Graham Stack and, although he stumbled over the keeper's challenge, the loose ball ran to Muldoon to tap home.

The second arrived soon after half-time with another simple finish for Muldoon, who reacted quickest to a loose ball inside the area.

Agnew was denied by a post before Beck rounded off the victory, first from Joe Leesley's through ball and then by heading in George Thomson's cross.

