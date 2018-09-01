National League
Gateshead1Maidstone United0

Gateshead 1-0 Maidstone United

Scott Boden held his nerve at the second time of asking as his late penalty earned Gateshead victory over Maidstone.

Lee Worgan saved Boden's early spot-kick and the keeper won the pair's next battle as well as the first half finished goalless.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with Gateshead unable to break the visitors down and Maidstone's best chance coming on the counter.

With three minutes remaining Will de Haviland brought down Steven Rigg to concede a second penalty and spark a melee which saw Maidstone's Blair Turgott and Gateshead's JJ O'Donnell dismissed.

Boden stepped up again, this time sending Worgan the wrong way to score the winner.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Gateshead

  • 23Pears
  • 2Tinkler
  • 5Kerr
  • 8Olley
  • 14O'DonnellBooked at 87mins
  • 12MellishBooked at 80mins
  • 4HunterSubstituted forForbesat 66'minutes
  • 15White
  • 11SalkeldSubstituted forDevittat 89'minutes
  • 10Rigg
  • 19Boden

Substitutes

  • 1Foden
  • 7Thomson
  • 16Maloney
  • 17Forbes
  • 18Devitt

Maidstone United

  • 1Worgan
  • 2EfeteSubstituted forLozaat 90+2'minutes
  • 16Ofori-Twumasi
  • 21MuldoonBooked at 31mins
  • 6FinneyBooked at 54mins
  • 5De Havilland
  • 3McLennanSubstituted forCokerat 63'minutes
  • 22Phillips
  • 10PaxmanBooked at 52minsSubstituted forQuigleyat 90'minutes
  • 11TurgottBooked at 87mins
  • 15Mullings

Substitutes

  • 4Wynter
  • 7Coker
  • 9Quigley
  • 12Funnell
  • 14Loza
Referee:
Daniel Middleton
Attendance:
564

Live Text

Match ends, Gateshead 1, Maidstone United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Gateshead 1, Maidstone United 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidstone United. Jamar Loza replaces Michee Efete.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidstone United. Joe Quigley replaces Jack Paxman.

Substitution

Substitution, Gateshead. Tom Devitt replaces Cameron Salkeld.

Goal!

Goal! Gateshead 1, Maidstone United 0. Scott Boden (Gateshead) converts the penalty with a.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to JJ O'Donnell (Gateshead) for a bad foul.

Dismissal

Blair Turgott (Maidstone United) is shown the red card.

Booking

Jon Mellish (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Gateshead. Elliot Forbes replaces Jack Hunter.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidstone United. Andre Coker replaces George McLennan.

Booking

Alex Finney (Maidstone United) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Jack Paxman (Maidstone United) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

JJ O'Donnell (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.

Second Half

Second Half begins Gateshead 0, Maidstone United 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Gateshead 0, Maidstone United 0.

Booking

Oliver Muldoon (Maidstone United) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham8521134917
2Harrogate84401661016
3Fylde8440134916
4Halifax8512136716
5Leyton Orient8440126616
6Solihull Moors85121110116
7Hartlepool8431118315
8Gateshead8422107314
9Ebbsfleet8413107313
10Sutton United8341108213
11Salford83321210212
12Boreham Wood833278-112
13Barnet8323710-311
14Bromley82421310310
15Barrow83141112-110
16Chesterfield83059909
17Eastleigh8305713-69
18Maidenhead United82241114-38
19Maidstone United8215813-57
20Aldershot8215513-87
21Havant & Waterlooville81341018-86
22Dover8116919-104
23Braintree8035613-73
24Dag & Red8026713-62
View full National League table

