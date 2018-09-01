Gateshead 1-0 Maidstone United

Scott Boden held his nerve at the second time of asking as his late penalty earned Gateshead victory over Maidstone.

Lee Worgan saved Boden's early spot-kick and the keeper won the pair's next battle as well as the first half finished goalless.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with Gateshead unable to break the visitors down and Maidstone's best chance coming on the counter.

With three minutes remaining Will de Haviland brought down Steven Rigg to concede a second penalty and spark a melee which saw Maidstone's Blair Turgott and Gateshead's JJ O'Donnell dismissed.

Boden stepped up again, this time sending Worgan the wrong way to score the winner.

