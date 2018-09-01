Match ends, Gateshead 1, Maidstone United 0.
Gateshead 1-0 Maidstone United
-
Scott Boden held his nerve at the second time of asking as his late penalty earned Gateshead victory over Maidstone.
Lee Worgan saved Boden's early spot-kick and the keeper won the pair's next battle as well as the first half finished goalless.
The second half followed a similar pattern, with Gateshead unable to break the visitors down and Maidstone's best chance coming on the counter.
With three minutes remaining Will de Haviland brought down Steven Rigg to concede a second penalty and spark a melee which saw Maidstone's Blair Turgott and Gateshead's JJ O'Donnell dismissed.
Boden stepped up again, this time sending Worgan the wrong way to score the winner.
Line-ups
Gateshead
- 23Pears
- 2Tinkler
- 5Kerr
- 8Olley
- 14O'DonnellBooked at 87mins
- 12MellishBooked at 80mins
- 4HunterSubstituted forForbesat 66'minutes
- 15White
- 11SalkeldSubstituted forDevittat 89'minutes
- 10Rigg
- 19Boden
Substitutes
- 1Foden
- 7Thomson
- 16Maloney
- 17Forbes
- 18Devitt
Maidstone United
- 1Worgan
- 2EfeteSubstituted forLozaat 90+2'minutes
- 16Ofori-Twumasi
- 21MuldoonBooked at 31mins
- 6FinneyBooked at 54mins
- 5De Havilland
- 3McLennanSubstituted forCokerat 63'minutes
- 22Phillips
- 10PaxmanBooked at 52minsSubstituted forQuigleyat 90'minutes
- 11TurgottBooked at 87mins
- 15Mullings
Substitutes
- 4Wynter
- 7Coker
- 9Quigley
- 12Funnell
- 14Loza
- Referee:
- Daniel Middleton
- Attendance:
- 564
