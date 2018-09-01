Match ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Salford City 0.
Dagenham & Redbridge 0-0 Salford City
Salford were forced to settle for a point from their trip to rock-bottom Dagenham after playing for over half the match with ten men.
The promotion favourites had taken 10 points from their previous four games but, following Danny Lloyd's first-half dismissal, they could only record a goalless draw.
Salford bossed the opening period with Lloyd and Lois Maynard both testing Daggers keeper Elliot Justham, while top scorer Adam Rooney saw his tap-in ruled out for offside.
Rooney also saw another effort cleared off the line but Salford's stranglehold on the game slipped when Lloyd was dismissed for a second booking before half-time.
Despite being down to 10 men, Salford continued to create chances after the break with Tom Walker firing over before Rooney was denied by a brilliant Justham save.
At the other end, Lamar Reynolds' header was saved by Chris Neal while Tomi Adeloye spurned a late chance for the hosts, who at least managed to double their points tally for the season.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
