National League
Dag & Red0Salford0

Dagenham & Redbridge 0-0 Salford City

Salford were forced to settle for a point from their trip to rock-bottom Dagenham after playing for over half the match with ten men.

The promotion favourites had taken 10 points from their previous four games but, following Danny Lloyd's first-half dismissal, they could only record a goalless draw.

Salford bossed the opening period with Lloyd and Lois Maynard both testing Daggers keeper Elliot Justham, while top scorer Adam Rooney saw his tap-in ruled out for offside.

Rooney also saw another effort cleared off the line but Salford's stranglehold on the game slipped when Lloyd was dismissed for a second booking before half-time.

Despite being down to 10 men, Salford continued to create chances after the break with Tom Walker firing over before Rooney was denied by a brilliant Justham save.

At the other end, Lamar Reynolds' header was saved by Chris Neal while Tomi Adeloye spurned a late chance for the hosts, who at least managed to double their points tally for the season.

Live Text

Match ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Salford City 0.



Second Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Salford City 0.



Substitution, Salford City. Liam Hogan replaces Gus Mafuta.



Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Tomi Adeloye replaces Luke Pennell.



Substitution, Salford City. Gus Mafuta replaces Rory Gaffney.



Substitution, Salford City. Devante Rodney replaces Tom Walker.



Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Lamar Reynolds replaces Noel Leighton.



Second Half begins Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Salford City 0.



First Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Salford City 0.



Second yellow card to Danny Lloyd (Salford City) for a bad foul.



Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Gavin Hoyte replaces Alex Davey.



Danny Lloyd (Salford City) is shown the yellow card.



First Half begins.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham8521134917
2Harrogate84401661016
3Fylde8440134916
4Halifax8512136716
5Leyton Orient8440126616
6Solihull Moors85121110116
7Hartlepool8431118315
8Gateshead8422107314
9Ebbsfleet8413107313
10Sutton United8341108213
11Salford83321210212
12Boreham Wood833278-112
13Barnet8323710-311
14Bromley82421310310
15Barrow83141112-110
16Chesterfield83059909
17Eastleigh8305713-69
18Maidenhead United82241114-38
19Maidstone United8215813-57
20Aldershot8215513-87
21Havant & Waterlooville81341018-86
22Dover8116919-104
23Braintree8035613-73
24Dag & Red8026713-62
