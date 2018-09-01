Chesterfield 0-1 Leyton Orient

James Dayton netted a late winner as Leyton Orient continued their impressive start to the season with victory over free-falling Chesterfield.

Dayton smashed home the only goal of the game with 12 minutes left as unbeaten Orient remained fifth.

Chesterfield, in contrast, have now lost five on the trot since winning their opening three.

Neither side were able to find the breakthrough in a first half that was 15 minutes late in kicking off due to technical issues at the Proact Stadium.

Jerome Binnom-Williams came close in the second half only to see his free-kick come back off a post, but it would be Orient who would snatch the points in the end thanks to Dayton's fine finish.

