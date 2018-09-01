National League
Chesterfield0Leyton Orient1

Chesterfield 0-1 Leyton Orient

James Dayton netted a late winner as Leyton Orient continued their impressive start to the season with victory over free-falling Chesterfield.

Dayton smashed home the only goal of the game with 12 minutes left as unbeaten Orient remained fifth.

Chesterfield, in contrast, have now lost five on the trot since winning their opening three.

Neither side were able to find the breakthrough in a first half that was 15 minutes late in kicking off due to technical issues at the Proact Stadium.

Jerome Binnom-Williams came close in the second half only to see his free-kick come back off a post, but it would be Orient who would snatch the points in the end thanks to Dayton's fine finish.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Chesterfield

  • 31Burton
  • 25Talbot
  • 5EvansBooked at 34mins
  • 6MaguireSubstituted forMuggletonat 86'minutes
  • 3Binnom-Williams
  • 12Nelson
  • 16RowleySubstituted forReidat 76'minutes
  • 8Weston
  • 15Weir
  • 10UgwuSubstituted forFortunéat 54'minutes
  • 11Hines

Substitutes

  • 2Barry
  • Hollis
  • 32Fortuné
  • 28Reid
  • 22Muggleton

Leyton Orient

  • 1Brill
  • 3Widdowson
  • 21Ekpiteta
  • 14Judd
  • 6Coulson
  • 22Lee
  • 8Clay
  • 7McAnuff
  • 11Dayton
  • 19KoromaSubstituted forHarroldat 60'minutes
  • 9Bonne

Substitutes

  • 24Sargeant
  • Lumeka
  • 17Gorman
  • 18Harrold
  • 15Happe
Attendance:
4,735

Live Text

Match ends, Chesterfield 0, Leyton Orient 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Chesterfield 0, Leyton Orient 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Chesterfield. Sam Muggleton replaces Laurence Maguire.

Goal!

Goal! Chesterfield 0, Leyton Orient 1. James Dayton (Leyton Orient).

Substitution

Substitution, Chesterfield. Kyel Reid replaces Joe Rowley.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Matt Harrold replaces Josh Koroma.

Substitution

Substitution, Chesterfield. Marc-Antoine Fortuné replaces Gozie Ugwu.

Second Half

Second Half begins Chesterfield 0, Leyton Orient 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Chesterfield 0, Leyton Orient 0.

Booking

Will Evans (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham8521134917
2Harrogate84401661016
3Fylde8440134916
4Halifax8512136716
5Leyton Orient8440126616
6Solihull Moors85121110116
7Hartlepool8431118315
8Gateshead8422107314
9Ebbsfleet8413107313
10Sutton United8341108213
11Salford83321210212
12Boreham Wood833278-112
13Barnet8323710-311
14Bromley82421310310
15Barrow83141112-110
16Chesterfield83059909
17Eastleigh8305713-69
18Maidenhead United82241114-38
19Maidstone United8215813-57
20Aldershot8215513-87
21Havant & Waterlooville81341018-86
22Dover8116919-104
23Braintree8035613-73
24Dag & Red8026713-62
View full National League table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired