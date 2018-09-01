Match ends, Chesterfield 0, Leyton Orient 1.
Chesterfield 0-1 Leyton Orient
James Dayton netted a late winner as Leyton Orient continued their impressive start to the season with victory over free-falling Chesterfield.
Dayton smashed home the only goal of the game with 12 minutes left as unbeaten Orient remained fifth.
Chesterfield, in contrast, have now lost five on the trot since winning their opening three.
Neither side were able to find the breakthrough in a first half that was 15 minutes late in kicking off due to technical issues at the Proact Stadium.
Jerome Binnom-Williams came close in the second half only to see his free-kick come back off a post, but it would be Orient who would snatch the points in the end thanks to Dayton's fine finish.
Line-ups
Chesterfield
- 31Burton
- 25Talbot
- 5EvansBooked at 34mins
- 6MaguireSubstituted forMuggletonat 86'minutes
- 3Binnom-Williams
- 12Nelson
- 16RowleySubstituted forReidat 76'minutes
- 8Weston
- 15Weir
- 10UgwuSubstituted forFortunéat 54'minutes
- 11Hines
Substitutes
- 2Barry
- Hollis
- 32Fortuné
- 28Reid
- 22Muggleton
Leyton Orient
- 1Brill
- 3Widdowson
- 21Ekpiteta
- 14Judd
- 6Coulson
- 22Lee
- 8Clay
- 7McAnuff
- 11Dayton
- 19KoromaSubstituted forHarroldat 60'minutes
- 9Bonne
Substitutes
- 24Sargeant
- Lumeka
- 17Gorman
- 18Harrold
- 15Happe
- Attendance:
- 4,735
Second Half ends, Chesterfield 0, Leyton Orient 1.
Substitution, Chesterfield. Sam Muggleton replaces Laurence Maguire.
Goal! Chesterfield 0, Leyton Orient 1. James Dayton (Leyton Orient).
Substitution, Chesterfield. Kyel Reid replaces Joe Rowley.
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Matt Harrold replaces Josh Koroma.
Substitution, Chesterfield. Marc-Antoine Fortuné replaces Gozie Ugwu.
Second Half begins Chesterfield 0, Leyton Orient 0.
First Half ends, Chesterfield 0, Leyton Orient 0.
Will Evans (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card.
First Half begins.