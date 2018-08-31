Chelsea v Bournemouth

Adam Smith was sent off against Everton for the first time in 98 top-flight appearances

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri has no new injury concerns and may field the same starting XI which won at Newcastle last weekend.

Willian may return but Cesc Fabregas remains out with a knee injury.

Bournemouth's club record signing Jefferson Lerma could make his Premier League debut for Bournemouth, and Adam Smith returns from suspension.

Lys Mousset is sidelined with an ankle injury, while Marc Pugh is also a doubt with a calf problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: Chelsea look to extend their perfect start to the season to four matches but they won't be taking Bournemouth lightly, after losing to them at home twice in the league in the past three seasons.

Eddie Howe's team won 3-0 on their last visit back in January to leave Chelsea stunned and, like their hosts, they have started the new season well.

The new regime has begun promisingly at Stamford Bridge and Maurizio Sarri could become the sixth Premier League manager to win his first four games in charge. Three of the previous five were also Chelsea's manager at the time: Jose Mourinho, Gus Hiddink and Carlo Ancelotti.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri on the future of Ruben Loftus-Cheek: "I think that he will be important for sure, starting from September we will play every few days. I think Loftus will be very, very important and very useful to us.

"He has great qualities, from the physical point of view, from the technical point of view. I think he needs to improve from the tactical point of view."

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "We know how difficult the game's going to be but we're very keen to keep the momentum from what has been a really positive beginning.

"Now the challenge gets harder. We've had good games against Chelsea and we've really enjoyed them. They've always been close and that should inspire the players."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Despite Bournemouth's good start, I don't think they expect to get much at Stamford Bridge.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show host Greg James

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have won nine of their 12 meetings with Bournemouth, including five of the last six in the Premier League.

The away team has triumphed in five of the six previous Premier League fixtures.

Chelsea

Chelsea can win their opening four matches of a Premier League campaign for a sixth time, extending their own record.

They have been crowned champions in four of the five previous seasons in which they won their first four games.

Eden Hazard has scored in all four of Chelsea's Premier League wins against Bournemouth, notching five in total.

However, Hazard has only scored in two of his last 17 home league appearances.

Jorginho has made 338 passes in the Premier League this season, 82 more than any other player prior to the weekend.

Bournemouth