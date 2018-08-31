Manchester City v Newcastle United

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles could return from an ankle injury

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has no new injury concerns ahead of Saturday's visit of Newcastle.

City remain without injured quartet Kevin de Bruyne, Danilo, Claudio Bravo and Equalim Mangala.

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles is available after missing two matches with an ankle problem, although Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Ritchie are ruled out.

Isaac Hayden completes a ban but Kenedy is available, having been ineligible to face parent club Chelsea.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: Rafa Benitez will try and stifle Manchester City, just as he did at St James' Park last season and against Chelsea there last weekend. On both occasions he came close but failed.

Are Newcastle's defenders good enough to strangle games? They're also very poor away. Given the strained relationship between Benitez and owner Mike Ashley, I have grave concerns for them this season.

City will equal a 81-year-old club record if they get back to winning ways. It would be a 10th successive top-flight victory against a specific opponent.

This is when Pep Guardiola revs up his teams. He's unbeaten in September as a manager in 41 competitive games over the last eight years. It's a home win for me.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Newcastle's defensive display against Chelsea: "Rafa Benitez did the same against us last season, so we have to adapt. Obviously the quality of our play will be important.

"After two minutes, I will know what idea our opponents are using, and we have to train hard to adapt to it. Last year, when we dropped points we recovered well and that is why we had a good season."

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez on a reported training ground row between Matt Ritchie and Jamaal Lascelles: "In all my life as a player and a coach, every year you have two or three situations in the dressing room during a game, or during a training session, when something happens between players.

"Why? Because they want to win, they care. You want competitive professionals - we have competitive professionals and I think it's very positive."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Newcastle were smashed out of the Carabao Cup. I know they go on about Mike Ashley - and they have a point - but he isn't going to change. They have to get on with what they have got. This will be a very tough game.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have gone 21 top-flight games without defeat against Newcastle (W18, D3). It's their longest unbeaten run against another team, as well as being Newcastle's longest such winless streak.

Newcastle have lost their last nine away league matches in this fixture, conceding 32 goals.

City could equal their club record of 10 successive top-flight home wins against a specific opponent, set against Wolves in 1937.

Manchester City

The reigning champions have won all seven of their Premier League matches in September under Pep Guardiola, scoring 26 goals and conceding just twice.

Guardiola is unbeaten in 41 competitive matches as a manager in September since Barcelona were beaten by Hercules in September 2010 (W35, D6).

City have scored 14 goals in four home league games since losing to Manchester United in April.

Sergio Aguero has scored 12 goals in seven home league appearances in 2018. He has 14 goals in 11 Premier League appearances against Newcastle, including eight in the two most recent meetings at the Etihad: five goals in October 2015 and a hat-trick in January 2018.

Raheem Sterling's next Premier League appearance will be his 100th in the competition for City.

Newcastle United