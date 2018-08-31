Crystal Palace v Southampton

Mark Hughes has won only two games in the Premier League as Southampton boss

TEAM NEWS

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is available for Crystal Palace, having returned from a one-match ban in the League Cup win over Swansea on Tuesday.

Central defender James Tomkins is set to be fit after two games out with a knee injury, while full-back Pape Souare is also back in contention.

Southampton striker Danny Ings faces a fitness test after training this week with a bad blister.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg returns after serving a suspension in midweek.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@johnrodercomm: It's almost a year since Roy Hodgson took charge of Crystal Palace and transformed them from relegation candidates to an admirable 11th-place finish in the Premier League.

His first match was a 1-0 defeat at home to Southampton, and the visitors would surely be delighted with a repeat of that score as Saints search for their first league win of the season.

Christian Benteke would be thrilled with any sort of goal; the Belgian hasn't scored for Palace from open play since January. He may fancy his chances this Saturday, despite the fact that Southampton have a decent record against Palace.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson: "It has not been an easy start, but we don't think our performances have dropped particularly in those games.

"We won one, and that was nice, but the other two performances have had good moments. We are not short of confidence, but we know how difficult it is to get points in this league."

Southampton manager Mark Hughes on Alex McCarthy's England call-up: "He's a top-level keeper and he will push whoever is in possession of the (England) shirt, I'm sure.

"He wasn't first choice, but worked his way in by virtue of his performances and was instrumental really at the back end of last season when I came in."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Southampton have struggled, and scoring goals is their major problem. The Saints have just started to worry me a little bit.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace have triumphed in three of the last six Premier League meetings, having failed to win any of the first 12.

The Eagles could secure consecutive top-flight victories in this fixture for the first time since 1991.

However, Southampton have won four of their last six away league games against Palace, losing two.

Crystal Palace

The Eagles have suffered successive league defeats - having previously been unbeaten in seven top-flight fixtures (W5, D2).

They lost all four Premier League fixtures in September last year, by an aggregate score of 11-0.

Palace's shooting accuracy of 53% is a league-high. They have been on target with 16 of their 30 goal attempts.

Wilfried Zaha has scored seven times in his last nine league matches.

