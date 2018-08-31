Scottish Premiership
Dundee15:00Motherwell
Venue: Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park

Dundee v Motherwell

  • Motherwell have won three of their last four matches against Dundee in the Scottish Premiership (D1) - as many victories as in their previous 14 such matches against them combined (W3 D3 L8).
  • Dundee have lost both of their last two home matches against Mothwerwell in the top-flight; they have never lost three consecutive home matches against the Steelmen in the Scottish Premiership.
  • Dundee have lost each of their last four top-flight matches, their worst such run since last November (five games), which included a home defeat to Motherwell.
  • Motherwell have failed to win any of their opening three games of the league season for the first time since 2009-10.
  • Motherwell have conceded more goals (seven) than any other team in the opening three games of the Scottish Premiership season.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts33006159
2Celtic32014226
3Hibernian31205235
4Rangers31206425
5Aberdeen31203215
6Kilmarnock31112114
7Livingston31113304
8St Johnstone311123-14
9Hamilton310225-33
10St Mirren310225-33
11Motherwell301237-41
12Dundee300314-30
