Dundee v Motherwell
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
- Motherwell have won three of their last four matches against Dundee in the Scottish Premiership (D1) - as many victories as in their previous 14 such matches against them combined (W3 D3 L8).
- Dundee have lost both of their last two home matches against Mothwerwell in the top-flight; they have never lost three consecutive home matches against the Steelmen in the Scottish Premiership.
- Dundee have lost each of their last four top-flight matches, their worst such run since last November (five games), which included a home defeat to Motherwell.
- Motherwell have failed to win any of their opening three games of the league season for the first time since 2009-10.
- Motherwell have conceded more goals (seven) than any other team in the opening three games of the Scottish Premiership season.