Heart of Midlothian v St Mirren
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
- Hearts have only lost one of their last five meetings with St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership (W2 D2).
- In their last 12 top-flight trips to Tynecastle Park, St Mirren have only recorded one win (D1 L10), a 2-0 victory in October 2013.
- No player has been directly involved in more goals in the 2018-19 Scottish Premiership than Hearts' Peter Haring (two goals, one assist).
- Hearts are the only side to have won all three of their opening matches in this season's Scottish Premiership. They last won each of their opening four matches in 2015-16.
- St Mirren have failed to score in seven of their last eight away Scottish Premiership matches, losing seven and winning the one game they managed to score in 2-1 against Ross County in May 2015.