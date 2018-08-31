Aberdeen v Kilmarnock
- Aberdeen are unbeaten in their last 18 matches against Kilmarnock in the top-flight (W16 D2), a run which goes back to February 2013.
- Kilmarnock have won just one of their last 13 league visits to Pittodrie (D3 L9), a 2-0 win in December 2012.
- Aberdeen have only lost one of their last 12 home league matches (W7 D4), a 2-0 defeat to last season's Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.
- Aberdeen are currently unbeaten in eight league games (W4 D4), keeping five clean sheets in the process.
- Kilmarnock have failed to score in their last three away games; they last went four away games in the top flight without scoring in January 2010.