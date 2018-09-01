Match ends, Stevenage 0, Cambridge United 1.
Stevenage 0-1 Cambridge United
David Amoo scored his first goal of the season as Cambridge United ended a run of back-to-back league defeats with a narrow win over local rivals Stevenage.
Dino Maamria's side suffered their first home defeat of the season and rarely threatened in what was a lacklustre derby between two sides separated by less than 30 miles.
United took a deserved lead inside 15 minutes after Jabo Ibehre's searching ball to the Stevenage back post found Amoo unmarked, before the winger's first-time volley found the net.
Joe Dunne's side went close again on the hour when Amoo crossed from the right for Reggie Lambe inside the box but he could not turn his header goalwards.
Defender Luke Wilkinson threatened for Stevenage at the other end with a driven right-footed effort minutes later as the hosts searched for a leveller.
The hosts should really have levelled things up in the dying minutes when Emmanuel Sonupe's cross caused an almighty goalmouth scramble inside the U's box before somehow being cleared off the goal line.
Line-ups
Stevenage
- 1Farman
- 2Wildin
- 30Wilkinson
- 5Cuthbert
- 25Henry
- 12SeddonSubstituted forSonupeat 45'minutes
- 14Ferry
- 8Byrom
- 18GeorgiouSubstituted forKennedyat 59'minutes
- 9RevellSubstituted forGuthrieat 64'minutes
- 19Newton
Substitutes
- 3Hunt
- 7Ball
- 10Kennedy
- 11Sonupe
- 16Iontton
- 27Dieng
- 28Guthrie
Cambridge
- 1Forde
- 2Halliday
- 25John
- 4Taft
- 3Carroll
- 7AmooSubstituted forOsadebeat 89'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 6DeeganBooked at 58mins
- 18MarisSubstituted forO'Neilat 90+5'minutes
- 19LambeSubstituted forAzeezat 81'minutes
- 14Ibehre
- 20Brown
Substitutes
- 8O'Neil
- 10Azeez
- 13Mitov
- 15Osadebe
- 16Darling
- 17Davies
- 22Lewis
- Referee:
- Paul Marsden
- Attendance:
- 2,998
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stevenage 0, Cambridge United 1.
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by George Taft.
Attempt missed. Jevani Brown (Cambridge United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Luke Wilkinson (Stevenage).
Jevani Brown (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kurtis Guthrie (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emmanuel Osadebe (Cambridge United).
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Liam O'Neil replaces George Maris.
Attempt saved. Kurtis Guthrie (Stevenage) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Emmanuel Osadebe (Cambridge United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ronnie Henry (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Emmanuel Osadebe (Cambridge United).
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Gary Deegan.
Attempt blocked. Emmanuel Sonupe (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by James Ferry (Stevenage).
Jabo Ibehre (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Emmanuel Osadebe replaces David Amoo.
Attempt missed. Ben Kennedy (Stevenage) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Louis John (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Foul by Ronnie Henry (Stevenage).
George Maris (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Danny Newton (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by George Taft (Cambridge United).
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Adebayo Azeez replaces Reggie Lambe because of an injury.
Delay in match Reggie Lambe (Cambridge United) because of an injury.
Kurtis Guthrie (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Reggie Lambe (Cambridge United).
Delay in match Louis John (Cambridge United) because of an injury.
Foul by Danny Newton (Stevenage).
Louis John (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Danny Newton (Stevenage).
George Taft (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Reggie Lambe (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Luke Wilkinson (Stevenage) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Louis John.
Foul by Joel Byrom (Stevenage).
George Maris (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Luke Wilkinson (Stevenage) because of an injury.