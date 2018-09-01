Stevenage 0-1 Cambridge United

David Amoo scored his first goal of the season as Cambridge United ended a run of back-to-back league defeats with a narrow win over local rivals Stevenage.

Dino Maamria's side suffered their first home defeat of the season and rarely threatened in what was a lacklustre derby between two sides separated by less than 30 miles.

United took a deserved lead inside 15 minutes after Jabo Ibehre's searching ball to the Stevenage back post found Amoo unmarked, before the winger's first-time volley found the net.

Joe Dunne's side went close again on the hour when Amoo crossed from the right for Reggie Lambe inside the box but he could not turn his header goalwards.

Defender Luke Wilkinson threatened for Stevenage at the other end with a driven right-footed effort minutes later as the hosts searched for a leveller.

The hosts should really have levelled things up in the dying minutes when Emmanuel Sonupe's cross caused an almighty goalmouth scramble inside the U's box before somehow being cleared off the goal line.

