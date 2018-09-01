League Two
Swindon1MK Dons1

Swindon Town 1-1 Milton Keynes Dons

Elijah Adebayo struck a dramatic injury-time equaliser to earn Swindon a point after they came from behind to draw with MK Dons at the County Ground.

The away side remain unbeaten and extended their run to six league games without defeat, but maximum points were snatched away from them at the death.

It only took four minutes for defender Joe Walsh to put the visitors ahead when he volleyed in from captain Dean Lewington's corner.

Swindon settled into the match and went in search of an equaliser midway through the first half, only for Keshi Anderson to have the sting taken out of his dangerous shot.

The home side should have levelled on the stoke of half-time via Marc Richards but he could not convert from close range.

Walsh continued his imperious form into the second-half after he cleared Richards' header off the line in the 52nd minute to keep MK Dons ahead.

But Swindon continued to dominate the second-half and were rewarded with an equaliser when Adebayo smashed home from a Matt Taylor centre to steal a point.

Report supplied by Press Association.

Line-ups

Swindon

  • 1Vigouroux
  • 2Knoyle
  • 6Lancashire
  • 5Nelson
  • 31Taylor
  • 3DoughtySubstituted forIandoloat 84'minutes
  • 16SmithSubstituted forMcCourtat 58'minutes
  • 11Alzate
  • 7McGlashanSubstituted forAdebayoat 58'minutes
  • 9Richards
  • 10AndersonBooked at 56mins

Substitutes

  • 4McCourt
  • 14Iandolo
  • 17Adebayo
  • 21Young
  • 23McCormick
  • 24Twine
  • 25Romanski

MK Dons

  • 1Nicholls
  • 25Brittain
  • 2Williams
  • 26CargillBooked at 43mins
  • 4Walsh
  • 3Lewington
  • 15Moore-Taylor
  • 8Gilbey
  • 24Houghton
  • 19Simpson
  • 14Agard

Substitutes

  • 6Cissé
  • 7Watson
  • 9Sow
  • 12Hancox
  • 22Moore
  • 27Nombe
  • 32Healey
Referee:
Trevor Kettle
Attendance:
6,620

Match Stats

Home TeamSwindonAway TeamMK Dons
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home15
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away7
Fouls
Home13
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Swindon Town 1, MK Dons 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Swindon Town 1, MK Dons 1.

Goal!

Goal! Swindon Town 1, MK Dons 1. Elijah Adebayo (Swindon Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Kyle Knoyle (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Jordan Moore-Taylor.

Attempt blocked. Matthew Taylor (Swindon Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Keshi Anderson (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dean Lewington (MK Dons).

Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Baily Cargill.

Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Jordan Houghton.

Ellis Iandolo (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by George Williams (MK Dons).

Substitution

Substitution, Swindon Town. Ellis Iandolo replaces Michael Doughty.

Oliver Lancashire (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joe Walsh (MK Dons).

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Matthew Taylor.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Lawrence Vigouroux.

Attempt saved. George Williams (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Jak McCourt.

Elijah Adebayo (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by George Williams (MK Dons).

Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Baily Cargill.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Lawrence Vigouroux.

Attempt saved. Dean Lewington (MK Dons) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Delay in match Sid Nelson (Swindon Town) because of an injury.

Jordan Houghton (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steven Alzate (Swindon Town).

Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Joe Walsh.

Sid Nelson (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Robbie Simpson (MK Dons).

Attempt missed. Keshi Anderson (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt blocked. Elijah Adebayo (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Matthew Taylor (Swindon Town) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Steven Alzate (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Houghton (MK Dons).

Substitution

Substitution, Swindon Town. Jak McCourt replaces Martin Smith.

Substitution

Substitution, Swindon Town. Elijah Adebayo replaces Jermaine McGlashan.

Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Baily Cargill.

Booking

Keshi Anderson (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card.

Baily Cargill (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City65101441016
2Newport641187113
3MK Dons633063312
4Colchester6321134911
5Yeovil632193611
6Oldham632195411
7Forest Green6240105510
8Mansfield624084410
9Exeter631286210
10Carlisle631277010
11Tranmere62317619
12Swindon62311112-19
13Stevenage62226608
14Crewe62139817
15Bury621389-17
16Crawley6213810-27
17Cambridge6213610-47
18Northampton613278-16
19Port Vale620467-16
20Grimsby612358-35
21Cheltenham611437-44
22Morecambe6105314-113
23Macclesfield6024513-82
24Notts County6015616-101
View full League Two table

