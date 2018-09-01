Match ends, Swindon Town 1, MK Dons 1.
Swindon Town 1-1 Milton Keynes Dons
-
League Two
Elijah Adebayo struck a dramatic injury-time equaliser to earn Swindon a point after they came from behind to draw with MK Dons at the County Ground.
The away side remain unbeaten and extended their run to six league games without defeat, but maximum points were snatched away from them at the death.
It only took four minutes for defender Joe Walsh to put the visitors ahead when he volleyed in from captain Dean Lewington's corner.
Swindon settled into the match and went in search of an equaliser midway through the first half, only for Keshi Anderson to have the sting taken out of his dangerous shot.
The home side should have levelled on the stoke of half-time via Marc Richards but he could not convert from close range.
Walsh continued his imperious form into the second-half after he cleared Richards' header off the line in the 52nd minute to keep MK Dons ahead.
But Swindon continued to dominate the second-half and were rewarded with an equaliser when Adebayo smashed home from a Matt Taylor centre to steal a point.
Line-ups
Swindon
- 1Vigouroux
- 2Knoyle
- 6Lancashire
- 5Nelson
- 31Taylor
- 3DoughtySubstituted forIandoloat 84'minutes
- 16SmithSubstituted forMcCourtat 58'minutes
- 11Alzate
- 7McGlashanSubstituted forAdebayoat 58'minutes
- 9Richards
- 10AndersonBooked at 56mins
Substitutes
- 4McCourt
- 14Iandolo
- 17Adebayo
- 21Young
- 23McCormick
- 24Twine
- 25Romanski
MK Dons
- 1Nicholls
- 25Brittain
- 2Williams
- 26CargillBooked at 43mins
- 4Walsh
- 3Lewington
- 15Moore-Taylor
- 8Gilbey
- 24Houghton
- 19Simpson
- 14Agard
Substitutes
- 6Cissé
- 7Watson
- 9Sow
- 12Hancox
- 22Moore
- 27Nombe
- 32Healey
- Referee:
- Trevor Kettle
- Attendance:
- 6,620
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Swindon Town 1, MK Dons 1.
Goal!
Goal! Swindon Town 1, MK Dons 1. Elijah Adebayo (Swindon Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Kyle Knoyle (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Jordan Moore-Taylor.
Attempt blocked. Matthew Taylor (Swindon Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Keshi Anderson (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dean Lewington (MK Dons).
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Baily Cargill.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Jordan Houghton.
Ellis Iandolo (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by George Williams (MK Dons).
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Ellis Iandolo replaces Michael Doughty.
Oliver Lancashire (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Walsh (MK Dons).
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Matthew Taylor.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Lawrence Vigouroux.
Attempt saved. George Williams (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Jak McCourt.
Elijah Adebayo (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Williams (MK Dons).
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Baily Cargill.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Lawrence Vigouroux.
Attempt saved. Dean Lewington (MK Dons) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Delay in match Sid Nelson (Swindon Town) because of an injury.
Jordan Houghton (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Alzate (Swindon Town).
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Joe Walsh.
Sid Nelson (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Robbie Simpson (MK Dons).
Attempt missed. Keshi Anderson (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt blocked. Elijah Adebayo (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Matthew Taylor (Swindon Town) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Steven Alzate (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Houghton (MK Dons).
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Jak McCourt replaces Martin Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Elijah Adebayo replaces Jermaine McGlashan.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Baily Cargill.
Booking
Keshi Anderson (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card.
Baily Cargill (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.