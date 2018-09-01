Swindon Town 1-1 Milton Keynes Dons

Elijah Adebayo struck a dramatic injury-time equaliser to earn Swindon a point after they came from behind to draw with MK Dons at the County Ground.

The away side remain unbeaten and extended their run to six league games without defeat, but maximum points were snatched away from them at the death.

It only took four minutes for defender Joe Walsh to put the visitors ahead when he volleyed in from captain Dean Lewington's corner.

Swindon settled into the match and went in search of an equaliser midway through the first half, only for Keshi Anderson to have the sting taken out of his dangerous shot.

The home side should have levelled on the stoke of half-time via Marc Richards but he could not convert from close range.

Walsh continued his imperious form into the second-half after he cleared Richards' header off the line in the 52nd minute to keep MK Dons ahead.

But Swindon continued to dominate the second-half and were rewarded with an equaliser when Adebayo smashed home from a Matt Taylor centre to steal a point.

