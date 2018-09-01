Crewe Alexandra 3-0 Macclesfield Town

Jordan Bowery's double and a superb strike from Charlie Kirk saw Crewe coast to a 3-0 win over Macclesfield in the Cheshire derby.

The Silkmen found themselves two down in the first half after Kirk curled a lofted finish into the far corner for Crewe's 16th-minute opener and Bowery towered above the keeper to head in Kirk's cross after 40 minutes.

Had it not been for Kieran O'Hara's heroics, the margin of the Railwaymen's victory would have been greater.

The on-loan Manchester United keeper kept out Bowery's first-time shot with his legs and blocked a near-post effort from the striker late in the first half.

Macclesfield's build-up play was neat and tidy, but they were let down by their finishing.

Jordan Ponticelli rolled a finish into the arms of Ben Garratt and the on-loan Coventry City striker's debut got worse when he was stretchered off soon after with a knee injury.

After the restart substitute Nathan Blissett added some presence, but his tame effort at Garratt summed up the afternoon for Macclesfield, who are still looking for their first win.

Crewe were much sharper and after O'Hara again denied Bowery with his legs, the keeper was left stranded when James Jones dinked a cross for the unmarked Bowery to nod in his second in the 68th minute.

Report supplied by Press Association.