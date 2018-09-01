Match ends, Crewe Alexandra 3, Macclesfield Town 0.
Crewe Alexandra 3-0 Macclesfield Town
-
- From the section League Two
Jordan Bowery's double and a superb strike from Charlie Kirk saw Crewe coast to a 3-0 win over Macclesfield in the Cheshire derby.
The Silkmen found themselves two down in the first half after Kirk curled a lofted finish into the far corner for Crewe's 16th-minute opener and Bowery towered above the keeper to head in Kirk's cross after 40 minutes.
Had it not been for Kieran O'Hara's heroics, the margin of the Railwaymen's victory would have been greater.
The on-loan Manchester United keeper kept out Bowery's first-time shot with his legs and blocked a near-post effort from the striker late in the first half.
Macclesfield's build-up play was neat and tidy, but they were let down by their finishing.
Jordan Ponticelli rolled a finish into the arms of Ben Garratt and the on-loan Coventry City striker's debut got worse when he was stretchered off soon after with a knee injury.
After the restart substitute Nathan Blissett added some presence, but his tame effort at Garratt summed up the afternoon for Macclesfield, who are still looking for their first win.
Crewe were much sharper and after O'Hara again denied Bowery with his legs, the keeper was left stranded when James Jones dinked a cross for the unmarked Bowery to nod in his second in the 68th minute.
Report supplied by Press Association.
Line-ups
Crewe
- 1Garratt
- 2Ng
- 5Ray
- 12NolanSubstituted forHuntat 19'minutes
- 33O'ConnorBooked at 58minsSubstituted forNichollsat 79'minutes
- 11AinleySubstituted forRaynesat 70'minutes
- 8Jones
- 15Wintle
- 20Kirk
- 9Miller
- 10Bowery
Substitutes
- 6Raynes
- 7Porter
- 13Richards
- 14Nicholls
- 16Lowery
- 24Reilly
- 29Hunt
Macclesfield
- 1O'Hara
- 19Pearson
- 5KelleherSubstituted forVincentiat 79'minutes
- 6GrimesBooked at 83mins
- 3Fitzpatrick
- 18MaycockSubstituted forWelch-Hayesat 45'minutes
- 17Evans
- 26PonticelliSubstituted forBlissettat 36'minutes
- 23Whitaker
- 16Napa
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- 4Lowe
- 8Marsh
- 12Taylor
- 13Blissett
- 14Welch-Hayes
- 20Vincenti
- 22Arthur
- Referee:
- Carl Boyeson
- Attendance:
- 3,915
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away23
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away11
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crewe Alexandra 3, Macclesfield Town 0.
Attempt blocked. Danny Whitaker (Macclesfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Malachi Napa (Macclesfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Delay in match Charlie Kirk (Crewe Alexandra) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Danny Whitaker (Macclesfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Macclesfield Town. Conceded by Ben Garratt.
Attempt saved. Malachi Napa (Macclesfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. David Fitzpatrick (Macclesfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Charlie Kirk (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Booking
Jamie Grimes (Macclesfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Michael Raynes (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jamie Grimes (Macclesfield Town).
Corner, Macclesfield Town. Conceded by Ryan Wintle.
Substitution
Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Peter Vincenti replaces Fiacre Kelleher.
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Alex Nicholls replaces Kevin O'Connor.
Attempt blocked. Malachi Napa (Macclesfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Macclesfield Town. Conceded by Kevin O'Connor.
Attempt saved. Fiacre Kelleher (Macclesfield Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Nicky Hunt (Crewe Alexandra).
David Fitzpatrick (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. David Fitzpatrick (Macclesfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Michael Raynes replaces Callum Ainley because of an injury.
Delay in match Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Crewe Alexandra 3, Macclesfield Town 0. Jordan Bowery (Crewe Alexandra) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by James Jones.
Attempt blocked. Malachi Napa (Macclesfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Kevin O'Connor (Crewe Alexandra) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Ryan Wintle (Crewe Alexandra).
Miles Welch-Hayes (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Fiacre Kelleher (Macclesfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. James Jones (Crewe Alexandra) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Kieran O'Hara.
Attempt saved. Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Jordan Bowery (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Kevin O'Connor (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt blocked. Malachi Napa (Macclesfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Nathan Blissett (Macclesfield Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
George Ray (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nathan Blissett (Macclesfield Town).