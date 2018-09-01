Match ends, Northampton Town 1, Tranmere Rovers 1.
Northampton Town 1-1 Tranmere Rovers
-
- From the section League Two
James Norwood scored his sixth goal of the season as Tranmere drew at Northampton.
Norwood's strike arrived just after half-time and handed Rovers the lead, but it was cancelled out by Junior Morias' first Cobblers goal as the spoils were shared.
Connor Jennings lifted onto the roof of the net and then Sam Foley was denied by a goal-line clearance before spooning the follow-up effort over the crossbar in an entertaining first half.
Sam Hoskins fired into the side-netting but the best chance fell to Tranmere's Mark Ellis whose free header was well saved by David Cornell.
Norwood's goal came six minutes into the second half when he collected Jennings' through ball and shrugged off two defenders before rolling into the bottom corner.
The lead was short-lived though as a well-worked leveller saw Matt Crooks find Jack Bridge who in turn squared for Morias to easily beat Scott Davies.
Kevin van Veen and Hoskins had chances to win it for Northampton but to no avail as Rovers held on for the point.
Report supplied by Press Association.
Line-ups
Northampton
- 1Cornell
- 2Facey
- 6Taylor
- 16Pierre
- 3Buchanan
- 7Hoskins
- 8Foley
- 22Crooks
- 19BridgeSubstituted forO'Tooleat 75'minutes
- 10van Veen
- 14MoriasSubstituted forWatersat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Odoffin
- 5Barnett
- 9Williams
- 15Bowditch
- 20Waters
- 21O'Toole
- 34Ward
Tranmere
- 1Davies
- 14Caprice
- 5McNulty
- 16Ellis
- 6Monthe
- 18SmithSubstituted forMottley-Henryat 56'minutes
- 12McCullough
- 28BanksBooked at 86mins
- 11JenningsBooked at 90mins
- 10Norwood
- 20StocktonSubstituted forBakayogoat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Tollitt
- 9Mullin
- 17Mottley-Henry
- 22Gilmour
- 23George
- 24Bakayogo
- 29Cole
- Referee:
- Nick Kinseley
- Attendance:
- 4,916
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Northampton Town 1, Tranmere Rovers 1.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Mark Ellis.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Jake Caprice.
Booking
Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Matt Crooks (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers).
Attempt missed. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Aaron Pierre (Northampton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
Oliver Banks (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Matt Crooks (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oliver Banks (Tranmere Rovers).
Attempt missed. Zoumana Bakayogo (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aaron Pierre (Northampton Town).
Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oliver Banks (Tranmere Rovers).
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Scott Davies.
Attempt saved. Kevin van Veen (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Zoumana Bakayogo replaces Cole Stockton.
Foul by John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town).
Oliver Banks (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. John-Joe O'Toole replaces Jack Bridge.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Ash Taylor.
Attempt blocked. Cole Stockton (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Kevin van Veen (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Kevin van Veen (Northampton Town).
Steve McNulty (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Oliver Banks (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Jack Bridge (Northampton Town).
Oliver Banks (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Billy Waters replaces Junior Morias because of an injury.
Delay in match Junior Morias (Northampton Town) because of an injury.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Mark Ellis.
Goal!
Goal! Northampton Town 1, Tranmere Rovers 1. Junior Morias (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Bridge.
Ash Taylor (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luke McCullough (Tranmere Rovers).
Attempt missed. Kevin van Veen (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.