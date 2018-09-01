Northampton Town 1-1 Tranmere Rovers

James Norwood scored his sixth goal of the season as Tranmere drew at Northampton.

Norwood's strike arrived just after half-time and handed Rovers the lead, but it was cancelled out by Junior Morias' first Cobblers goal as the spoils were shared.

Connor Jennings lifted onto the roof of the net and then Sam Foley was denied by a goal-line clearance before spooning the follow-up effort over the crossbar in an entertaining first half.

Sam Hoskins fired into the side-netting but the best chance fell to Tranmere's Mark Ellis whose free header was well saved by David Cornell.

Norwood's goal came six minutes into the second half when he collected Jennings' through ball and shrugged off two defenders before rolling into the bottom corner.

The lead was short-lived though as a well-worked leveller saw Matt Crooks find Jack Bridge who in turn squared for Morias to easily beat Scott Davies.

Kevin van Veen and Hoskins had chances to win it for Northampton but to no avail as Rovers held on for the point.

Report supplied by Press Association.