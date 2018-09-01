Match ends, Exeter City 0, Lincoln City 3.
Exeter City 0-3 Lincoln City
Lincoln stayed top of the League Two table and gained revenge on Exeter for last season's play-off disappointment with a comprehensive win at St James Park.
Exeter enjoyed the better of the first half but they were undone by two goals inside two minutes just before half-time.
The first came when Hiram Boateng's pass was intercepted in midfield and Lincoln broke. John Akinde was played in on the left and his low cross was turned in from under the crossbar by captain Lee Frecklington.
Exeter barely had time to regroup when they fell two behind. This time, it was all Akinde's own work as he drifted along the box and drilled a low shot to Christy Pym's right to double the visitors' lead.
Exeter looked to change things by making a double substitution on 53 minutes but three minutes later, it was 3-0 as Troy Brown turned a Harry Toffolo cross into his own net.
Akinde struck the foot of the post as Lincoln looked to sit in and hit Exeter on the counter and the home side failed to create anything of note in a very disappointing second half for them.
Report supplied by Press Association.
Line-ups
Exeter
- 1Pym
- 2Sweeney
- 39Brown
- 5MartinBooked at 45mins
- 21Moxey
- 25TaylorBooked at 22mins
- 8LawSubstituted forJayat 84'minutes
- 44BoatengBooked at 90mins
- 10HolmesSubstituted forMartinat 53'minutesBooked at 74mins
- 11StockleyBooked at 13mins
- 19AbrahamsSubstituted forOgbeneat 52'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Woodman
- 4O'Shea
- 6Tillson
- 7Martin
- 13Hamon
- 17Jay
- 24Ogbene
Lincoln City
- 21Smith
- 23Eardley
- 16Bostwick
- 5Shackell
- 14Toffolo
- 8Frecklington
- 7Pett
- 4O'ConnorSubstituted forChapmanat 90+1'minutes
- 26Anderson
- 29AkindeSubstituted forRheadat 79'minutes
- 11Carvalho AndradeBooked at 23minsSubstituted forGordonat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Gordon
- 6Wharton
- 9Rhead
- 12Chapman
- 15Wilson
- 17McCartan
- 24Slocombe
- Referee:
- Kevin Johnson
- Attendance:
- 4,067
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Full Time
Second Half ends, Exeter City 0, Lincoln City 3.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Ellis Chapman.
Foul by Dean Moxey (Exeter City).
Kellan Gordon (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Matt Jay (Exeter City).
Michael Bostwick (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Ellis Chapman replaces Michael O'Connor.
Booking
Hiram Boateng (Exeter City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kellan Gordon (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Hiram Boateng (Exeter City).
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Kellan Gordon replaces Bruno Andrade.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Matt Jay replaces Nicky Law.
Attempt missed. Pierce Sweeney (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Matt Rhead replaces John Akinde.
Chiedozie Ogbene (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Neal Eardley (Lincoln City).
Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Frecklington (Lincoln City).
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Christy Pym.
John Akinde (Lincoln City) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Booking
Lee Martin (Exeter City) is shown the yellow card.
Hand ball by Lee Martin (Exeter City).
Delay in match Neal Eardley (Lincoln City) because of an injury.
Foul by Lee Martin (Exeter City).
Bruno Andrade (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Bruno Andrade.
Attempt blocked. Harry Toffolo (Lincoln City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Dean Moxey.
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Troy Brown.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Harry Toffolo.
Goal!
Own Goal by Troy Brown, Exeter City. Exeter City 0, Lincoln City 3.
Lee Martin (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bruno Andrade (Lincoln City).
Jake Taylor (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John Akinde (Lincoln City).
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Lee Martin replaces Lee Holmes.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Chiedozie Ogbene replaces Tristan Abrahams.
Hand ball by John Akinde (Lincoln City).