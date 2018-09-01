League Two
Exeter City 0-3 Lincoln City

Lincoln stayed top of the League Two table and gained revenge on Exeter for last season's play-off disappointment with a comprehensive win at St James Park.

Exeter enjoyed the better of the first half but they were undone by two goals inside two minutes just before half-time.

The first came when Hiram Boateng's pass was intercepted in midfield and Lincoln broke. John Akinde was played in on the left and his low cross was turned in from under the crossbar by captain Lee Frecklington.

Exeter barely had time to regroup when they fell two behind. This time, it was all Akinde's own work as he drifted along the box and drilled a low shot to Christy Pym's right to double the visitors' lead.

Exeter looked to change things by making a double substitution on 53 minutes but three minutes later, it was 3-0 as Troy Brown turned a Harry Toffolo cross into his own net.

Akinde struck the foot of the post as Lincoln looked to sit in and hit Exeter on the counter and the home side failed to create anything of note in a very disappointing second half for them.

Line-ups

Exeter

  • 1Pym
  • 2Sweeney
  • 39Brown
  • 5MartinBooked at 45mins
  • 21Moxey
  • 25TaylorBooked at 22mins
  • 8LawSubstituted forJayat 84'minutes
  • 44BoatengBooked at 90mins
  • 10HolmesSubstituted forMartinat 53'minutesBooked at 74mins
  • 11StockleyBooked at 13mins
  • 19AbrahamsSubstituted forOgbeneat 52'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Woodman
  • 4O'Shea
  • 6Tillson
  • 7Martin
  • 13Hamon
  • 17Jay
  • 24Ogbene

Lincoln City

  • 21Smith
  • 23Eardley
  • 16Bostwick
  • 5Shackell
  • 14Toffolo
  • 8Frecklington
  • 7Pett
  • 4O'ConnorSubstituted forChapmanat 90+1'minutes
  • 26Anderson
  • 29AkindeSubstituted forRheadat 79'minutes
  • 11Carvalho AndradeBooked at 23minsSubstituted forGordonat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Gordon
  • 6Wharton
  • 9Rhead
  • 12Chapman
  • 15Wilson
  • 17McCartan
  • 24Slocombe
Referee:
Kevin Johnson
Attendance:
4,067

Match Stats

Home TeamExeterAway TeamLincoln City
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home9
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away8
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Exeter City 0, Lincoln City 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Exeter City 0, Lincoln City 3.

Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Ellis Chapman.

Foul by Dean Moxey (Exeter City).

Kellan Gordon (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Matt Jay (Exeter City).

Michael Bostwick (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Lincoln City. Ellis Chapman replaces Michael O'Connor.

Booking

Hiram Boateng (Exeter City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kellan Gordon (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Hiram Boateng (Exeter City).

Substitution

Substitution, Lincoln City. Kellan Gordon replaces Bruno Andrade.

Substitution

Substitution, Exeter City. Matt Jay replaces Nicky Law.

Attempt missed. Pierce Sweeney (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Lincoln City. Matt Rhead replaces John Akinde.

Chiedozie Ogbene (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Neal Eardley (Lincoln City).

Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lee Frecklington (Lincoln City).

Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Christy Pym.

John Akinde (Lincoln City) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Booking

Lee Martin (Exeter City) is shown the yellow card.

Hand ball by Lee Martin (Exeter City).

Delay in match Neal Eardley (Lincoln City) because of an injury.

Foul by Lee Martin (Exeter City).

Bruno Andrade (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Bruno Andrade.

Attempt blocked. Harry Toffolo (Lincoln City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Dean Moxey.

Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Troy Brown.

Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Harry Toffolo.

Goal!

Own Goal by Troy Brown, Exeter City. Exeter City 0, Lincoln City 3.

Lee Martin (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Bruno Andrade (Lincoln City).

Jake Taylor (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by John Akinde (Lincoln City).

Substitution

Substitution, Exeter City. Lee Martin replaces Lee Holmes.

Substitution

Substitution, Exeter City. Chiedozie Ogbene replaces Tristan Abrahams.

Hand ball by John Akinde (Lincoln City).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City65101441016
2Newport641187113
3MK Dons633063312
4Colchester6321134911
5Yeovil632193611
6Oldham632195411
7Forest Green6240105510
8Mansfield624084410
9Exeter631286210
10Carlisle631277010
11Tranmere62317619
12Swindon62311112-19
13Stevenage62226608
14Crewe62139817
15Bury621389-17
16Crawley6213810-27
17Cambridge6213610-47
18Northampton613278-16
19Port Vale620467-16
20Grimsby612358-35
21Cheltenham611437-44
22Morecambe6105314-113
23Macclesfield6024513-82
24Notts County6015616-101
View full League Two table

