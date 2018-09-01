Exeter City 0-3 Lincoln City

Lincoln stayed top of the League Two table and gained revenge on Exeter for last season's play-off disappointment with a comprehensive win at St James Park.

Exeter enjoyed the better of the first half but they were undone by two goals inside two minutes just before half-time.

The first came when Hiram Boateng's pass was intercepted in midfield and Lincoln broke. John Akinde was played in on the left and his low cross was turned in from under the crossbar by captain Lee Frecklington.

Exeter barely had time to regroup when they fell two behind. This time, it was all Akinde's own work as he drifted along the box and drilled a low shot to Christy Pym's right to double the visitors' lead.

Exeter looked to change things by making a double substitution on 53 minutes but three minutes later, it was 3-0 as Troy Brown turned a Harry Toffolo cross into his own net.

Akinde struck the foot of the post as Lincoln looked to sit in and hit Exeter on the counter and the home side failed to create anything of note in a very disappointing second half for them.

Report supplied by Press Association.