Newport are set to recall Joe Day, Josh Sheehan and Padraig Amond for the game at Port Vale after they were rested for the Carabao Cup.

Matty Dolan and Mark Harris are also expected to shrug off respective groin and thigh strains to feature.

Port Vale hope to have midfielder Manny Oyeleke available after injury problems but Tom Conlon remains sidelined.

Vale boss Neil Aspin is considering changes after four defeats in five games.