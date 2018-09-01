League Two
Bury3Morecambe2

Bury 3-2 Morecambe

Bury shrugged off the absence of their manager Ryan Lowe to seal a 3-2 victory against Morecambe.

On the day it was announced Lowe had been handed a two-game stadium ban and a £1,500 fine after he admitted a Football Association misconduct charge, Dominic Telford struck twice to earn Bury a first win since the opening day of the season.

They went in front after 29 minutes when Adam Thompson tapped home a rebound after Chris Stokes' looping header had bounced down off the crossbar.

Morecambe replied nine minutes later with only their second goal of the season.

Rhys Oates tapped home from two yards after Bury goalkeeper Joe Murphy could only parry Andrew Fleming's shot into his path.

A minute before the break Bury regained the lead when Danny Mayor crossed in for Telford, who coolly side-footed home.

Chris Dagnall almost made it 3-1 to Bury on the hour mark when he fired into the side-netting.

Telford did grab Bury's third four minutes from the end, tapping home a measured low cross from Neil Danns.

Morecambe then grabbed a late second as Liam Mandeville curled home from 25 yards.

Report supplied by Press Association.

Line-ups

Bury

  • 1Murphy
  • 4Aimson
  • 5Thompson
  • 3Stokes
  • 7Adams
  • 8DawsonSubstituted forStylesat 44'minutes
  • 10MayorSubstituted forMillerat 72'minutes
  • 31Danns
  • 21McFadzean
  • 11DagnallSubstituted forLaveryat 62'minutes
  • 18Telford

Substitutes

  • 2Miller
  • 9Beckford
  • 12Styles
  • 13Hudson
  • 15Moore
  • 26O'Shea
  • 32Lavery

Morecambe

  • 1Roche
  • 2Mills
  • 5Old
  • 14Yarney
  • 3Conlan
  • 8Fleming
  • 15WildigBooked at 90mins
  • 17Mandeville
  • 19Mendes GomesSubstituted forEllisonat 63'minutes
  • 18OatesSubstituted forOliverat 69'minutes
  • 12OswellSubstituted forPiggottat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Oliver
  • 11Ellison
  • 16Lavelle
  • 21Halstead
  • 24Piggott
  • 25Hedley
  • 27Cranston
Referee:
Ben Toner
Attendance:
3,242

Match Stats

Home TeamBuryAway TeamMorecambe
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home17
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Bury 3, Morecambe 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bury 3, Morecambe 2.

Booking

Aaron Wildig (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card.

Will Aimson (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Vadaine Oliver (Morecambe).

Neil Danns (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andrew Fleming (Morecambe).

Foul by Dominic Telford (Bury).

Steven Old (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Callum McFadzean (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Zak Mills (Morecambe).

Goal!

Goal! Bury 3, Morecambe 2. Liam Mandeville (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.

Attempt saved. Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Neil Danns (Bury).

Luke Conlan (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Callum McFadzean (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Liam Mandeville (Morecambe).

Goal!

Goal! Bury 3, Morecambe 1. Dominic Telford (Bury) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Neil Danns.

Chris Stokes (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joe Piggott (Morecambe).

Nicky Adams (Bury) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Zak Mills (Morecambe).

Will Aimson (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Vadaine Oliver (Morecambe).

Attempt missed. Dominic Telford (Bury) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Chris Stokes (Bury) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Bury. Conceded by Zak Mills.

Attempt missed. Steven Old (Morecambe) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Bury. Tom Miller replaces Danny Mayor.

Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Chris Stokes.

Adam Thompson (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Vadaine Oliver (Morecambe).

Substitution

Substitution, Morecambe. Vadaine Oliver replaces Rhys Oates.

Substitution

Substitution, Morecambe. Joe Piggott replaces Jason Oswell.

Adam Thompson (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Liam Mandeville (Morecambe).

Substitution

Substitution, Morecambe. Kevin Ellison replaces Carlos Mendes Gomes.

Substitution

Substitution, Bury. Caolan Lavery replaces Chris Dagnall.

Attempt missed. Chris Dagnall (Bury) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Bury. Conceded by Josef Yarney.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City65101441016
2Newport641187113
3MK Dons633063312
4Colchester6321134911
5Yeovil632193611
6Oldham632195411
7Forest Green6240105510
8Mansfield624084410
9Exeter631286210
10Carlisle631277010
11Tranmere62317619
12Swindon62311112-19
13Stevenage62226608
14Crewe62139817
15Bury621389-17
16Crawley6213810-27
17Cambridge6213610-47
18Northampton613278-16
19Port Vale620467-16
20Grimsby612358-35
21Cheltenham611437-44
22Morecambe6105314-113
23Macclesfield6024513-82
24Notts County6015616-101
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired