Bury 3-2 Morecambe

Bury shrugged off the absence of their manager Ryan Lowe to seal a 3-2 victory against Morecambe.

On the day it was announced Lowe had been handed a two-game stadium ban and a £1,500 fine after he admitted a Football Association misconduct charge, Dominic Telford struck twice to earn Bury a first win since the opening day of the season.

They went in front after 29 minutes when Adam Thompson tapped home a rebound after Chris Stokes' looping header had bounced down off the crossbar.

Morecambe replied nine minutes later with only their second goal of the season.

Rhys Oates tapped home from two yards after Bury goalkeeper Joe Murphy could only parry Andrew Fleming's shot into his path.

A minute before the break Bury regained the lead when Danny Mayor crossed in for Telford, who coolly side-footed home.

Chris Dagnall almost made it 3-1 to Bury on the hour mark when he fired into the side-netting.

Telford did grab Bury's third four minutes from the end, tapping home a measured low cross from Neil Danns.

Morecambe then grabbed a late second as Liam Mandeville curled home from 25 yards.

