Match ends, Bury 3, Morecambe 2.
Bury 3-2 Morecambe
Bury shrugged off the absence of their manager Ryan Lowe to seal a 3-2 victory against Morecambe.
On the day it was announced Lowe had been handed a two-game stadium ban and a £1,500 fine after he admitted a Football Association misconduct charge, Dominic Telford struck twice to earn Bury a first win since the opening day of the season.
They went in front after 29 minutes when Adam Thompson tapped home a rebound after Chris Stokes' looping header had bounced down off the crossbar.
Morecambe replied nine minutes later with only their second goal of the season.
Rhys Oates tapped home from two yards after Bury goalkeeper Joe Murphy could only parry Andrew Fleming's shot into his path.
A minute before the break Bury regained the lead when Danny Mayor crossed in for Telford, who coolly side-footed home.
Chris Dagnall almost made it 3-1 to Bury on the hour mark when he fired into the side-netting.
Telford did grab Bury's third four minutes from the end, tapping home a measured low cross from Neil Danns.
Morecambe then grabbed a late second as Liam Mandeville curled home from 25 yards.
Line-ups
Bury
- 1Murphy
- 4Aimson
- 5Thompson
- 3Stokes
- 7Adams
- 8DawsonSubstituted forStylesat 44'minutes
- 10MayorSubstituted forMillerat 72'minutes
- 31Danns
- 21McFadzean
- 11DagnallSubstituted forLaveryat 62'minutes
- 18Telford
Substitutes
- 2Miller
- 9Beckford
- 12Styles
- 13Hudson
- 15Moore
- 26O'Shea
- 32Lavery
Morecambe
- 1Roche
- 2Mills
- 5Old
- 14Yarney
- 3Conlan
- 8Fleming
- 15WildigBooked at 90mins
- 17Mandeville
- 19Mendes GomesSubstituted forEllisonat 63'minutes
- 18OatesSubstituted forOliverat 69'minutes
- 12OswellSubstituted forPiggottat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Oliver
- 11Ellison
- 16Lavelle
- 21Halstead
- 24Piggott
- 25Hedley
- 27Cranston
- Referee:
- Ben Toner
- Attendance:
- 3,242
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bury 3, Morecambe 2.
Booking
Aaron Wildig (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card.
Will Aimson (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vadaine Oliver (Morecambe).
Neil Danns (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrew Fleming (Morecambe).
Foul by Dominic Telford (Bury).
Steven Old (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Callum McFadzean (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Zak Mills (Morecambe).
Goal!
Goal! Bury 3, Morecambe 2. Liam Mandeville (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Neil Danns (Bury).
Luke Conlan (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Callum McFadzean (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Mandeville (Morecambe).
Goal!
Goal! Bury 3, Morecambe 1. Dominic Telford (Bury) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Neil Danns.
Chris Stokes (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Piggott (Morecambe).
Nicky Adams (Bury) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Zak Mills (Morecambe).
Will Aimson (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Vadaine Oliver (Morecambe).
Attempt missed. Dominic Telford (Bury) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Chris Stokes (Bury) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Zak Mills.
Attempt missed. Steven Old (Morecambe) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Tom Miller replaces Danny Mayor.
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Chris Stokes.
Adam Thompson (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vadaine Oliver (Morecambe).
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Vadaine Oliver replaces Rhys Oates.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Joe Piggott replaces Jason Oswell.
Adam Thompson (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Liam Mandeville (Morecambe).
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Kevin Ellison replaces Carlos Mendes Gomes.
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Caolan Lavery replaces Chris Dagnall.
Attempt missed. Chris Dagnall (Bury) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Josef Yarney.