League Two
Oldham2Crawley1

Oldham Athletic 2-1 Crawley Town

Managerless Crawley ended a turbulent week by slipping to a late defeat at Oldham.

One day after losing boss Harry Kewell to Notts County, the Reds were denied a point by Sam Surridge's 89th-minute strike as Latics extended their unbeaten run to five league games and moved up to sixth.

Senior players Jimmy Smith and Filipe Morais took charge at Boundary Park, with both included in the starting line-up.

But Oldham went ahead in the eighth minute when Rob Hunt crossed from the left and Gevaro Nepomuceno slotted in comfortably from close range.

Crawley pulled level midway through the first half as Ollie Palmer's wicked ball into the six-yard box was palmed out to Dannie Bulman, who tapped home.

The visitors wasted a golden chance after 34 minutes when Ashley Nathaniel-George was tripped by Sam Graham and - from the resulting penalty - Palmer's weak kick was saved by Daniel Iversen.

Oldham's Callum Lang brought a sharp save from Glenn Morris as the hosts pushed for a winner.

The Crawley resistance was finally broken when Sam Edmundson's cross was forced in at the far post by a combination of Surridge and defender Mark Connolly.

Report supplied by Press Association.

Line-ups

Oldham

  • 1Iversen
  • 18GrahamSubstituted forHamerat 79'minutes
  • 26Clarke
  • 4EdmundsonBooked at 78mins
  • 23Hunt
  • 22Branger
  • 6Gardner
  • 17MissilouSubstituted forSurridgeat 59'minutes
  • 27Nepomuceno
  • 10O'GradySubstituted forLangat 66'minutes
  • 8BaxterBooked at 85mins

Substitutes

  • 9Surridge
  • 13de la Paz
  • 14Benteke
  • 19Lang
  • 20Stott
  • 28Maouche
  • 34Hamer

Crawley

  • 1Morris
  • 14Francomb
  • 6ConnollyBooked at 76mins
  • 20VincelotSubstituted forN'Galaat 21'minutes
  • 3Doherty
  • 21Bulman
  • 10PoleonSubstituted forCamaraat 66'minutes
  • 8Smith
  • 22MoraisBooked at 79mins
  • 15Nathaniel-George
  • 9Palmer

Substitutes

  • 2Young
  • 7Grego-Cox
  • 12Mersin
  • 17Allarakhia
  • 28Camara
  • 33N'Gala
Referee:
Michael Salisbury
Attendance:
4,160

Match Stats

Home TeamOldhamAway TeamCrawley
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home13
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Oldham Athletic 2, Crawley Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Oldham Athletic 2, Crawley Town 1.

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by George Edmundson.

Delay in match Sam Surridge (Oldham Athletic) because of an injury.

Foul by Sam Surridge (Oldham Athletic).

Mark Connolly (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Chris O'Grady (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Mark Connolly (Crawley Town).

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Peter Clarke.

Callum Lang (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Panutche Camara (Crawley Town).

Goal!

Goal! Oldham Athletic 2, Crawley Town 1. Sam Surridge (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Josh Doherty.

Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Mark Connolly.

Rob Hunt (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town).

Booking

Jose Baxter (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ashley Nathaniel-George (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jose Baxter (Oldham Athletic).

Peter Clarke (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town).

Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Mark Connolly.

Substitution

Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Thomas Hamer replaces Sam Graham.

Booking

Filipe Morais (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Callum Lang (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Filipe Morais (Crawley Town).

Booking

George Edmundson (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ashley Nathaniel-George (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by George Edmundson (Oldham Athletic).

Booking

Mark Connolly (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Mark Connolly (Crawley Town).

Callum Lang (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Callum Lang (Oldham Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Jose Baxter (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Filipe Morais (Crawley Town).

Sam Surridge (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Josh Doherty (Crawley Town).

Attempt blocked. Panutche Camara (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Dan Gardner (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Foul by Sam Surridge (Oldham Athletic).

