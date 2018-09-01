League Two
Cheltenham1Colchester3

Cheltenham Town 1-3 Colchester United

Colchester picked up their first away win of the season with a 3-1 success at Cheltenham.

John McGreal's men took the lead from the penalty spot after ex-Cheltenham midfielder Harry Pell was tripped in the box by Nigel Atangana.

Luke Norris stepped up and buried his spot-kick in the bottom left corner.

It was 2-0 after Will Boyle tripped Pell and Norris smashed in the resulting free-kick from 25 yards.

The closest Cheltenham came to pulling one back before the break was a Ryan Broom shot that Dillon Barnes turned over the bar during first-half stoppage time.

They did reduce the arrears when Sam Jones teed up Kevin Dawson for Cheltenham's first home league goal of the season.

Cheltenham were on top for most of the second period and substitute Tyrone Barnett thumped an effort wide after a step over from Jacob Maddox.

But they could not find a leveller and Pell added Colchester's third from the spot after Broom brought down Sammie Szmodics.

Line-ups

Cheltenham

  • 1Flinders
  • 23ForsterBooked at 40minsSubstituted forBarnettat 78'minutes
  • 5Mullins
  • 15BoyleSubstituted forKalalaat 89'minutes
  • 27Field
  • 11BroomBooked at 89mins
  • 6Atangana
  • 8Dawson
  • 25Jones
  • 20Maddox
  • 9DukuBooked at 17minsSubstituted forMooneyat 54'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Tozer
  • 19Lloyd
  • 22Lovett
  • 24Kalala
  • 26Clements
  • 28Mooney
  • 29Barnett

Colchester

  • 1Barnes
  • 2JacksonBooked at 52mins
  • 6Kent
  • 5ProsserBooked at 55mins
  • 22Vincent-Young
  • 18Eastman
  • 14ComleySubstituted forWrightat 86'minutes
  • 8Pell
  • 9NorrisSubstituted forMandronat 66'minutes
  • 45NoubleBooked at 40mins
  • 10Szmodics

Substitutes

  • 7Senior
  • 12Barnes
  • 16Wright
  • 19Mandron
  • 26Rooney
  • 29Ross
  • 39Collins
Referee:
Ollie Yates
Attendance:
2,789

Match Stats

Home TeamCheltenhamAway TeamColchester
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home6
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home9
Away5
Fouls
Home6
Away4

Live Text

Match ends, Cheltenham Town 1, Colchester United 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Cheltenham Town 1, Colchester United 3.

Attempt blocked. Mikael Mandron (Colchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Kalvin Kalala replaces William Boyle.

Booking

Ryan Broom (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Cheltenham Town 1, Colchester United 3. Harry Pell (Colchester United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Penalty conceded by Ryan Broom (Cheltenham Town) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Colchester United. Sammie Szmodics draws a foul in the penalty area.

Substitution

Substitution, Colchester United. Diaz Wright replaces Brandon Comley because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Tyrone Barnett (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Tyrone Barnett replaces Jordon Forster.

Attempt missed. Sam Jones (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Luke Prosser.

Attempt missed. Mikael Mandron (Colchester United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Attempt missed. Mikael Mandron (Colchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Colchester United. Mikael Mandron replaces Luke Norris.

Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Scott Flinders.

Attempt saved. Luke Norris (Colchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Cheltenham Town 1, Colchester United 2. Kevin Dawson (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sam Jones.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Frankie Kent.

Booking

Luke Prosser (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Kelsey Mooney replaces Immanuelson Duku.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Frankie Kent.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Broom (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Ryan Jackson (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sam Jones (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan Jackson (Colchester United).

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Harry Pell.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Luke Prosser.

Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by William Boyle.

Second Half

Second Half begins Cheltenham Town 0, Colchester United 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, Cheltenham Town 0, Colchester United 2.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Dillon Barnes.

Attempt saved. Ryan Broom (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Attempt blocked. Luke Norris (Colchester United) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.

Jordon Forster (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Brandon Comley (Colchester United).

Booking

Frank Nouble (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Jordon Forster (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Attempt missed. Sam Jones (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City65101441016
2Newport641187113
3MK Dons633063312
4Colchester6321134911
5Yeovil632193611
6Oldham632195411
7Forest Green6240105510
8Mansfield624084410
9Exeter631286210
10Carlisle631277010
11Tranmere62317619
12Swindon62311112-19
13Stevenage62226608
14Crewe62139817
15Bury621389-17
16Crawley6213810-27
17Cambridge6213610-47
18Northampton613278-16
19Port Vale620467-16
20Grimsby612358-35
21Cheltenham611437-44
22Morecambe6105314-113
23Macclesfield6024513-82
24Notts County6015616-101
