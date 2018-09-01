Cheltenham Town 1-3 Colchester United

From the section

Colchester picked up their first away win of the season with a 3-1 success at Cheltenham.

John McGreal's men took the lead from the penalty spot after ex-Cheltenham midfielder Harry Pell was tripped in the box by Nigel Atangana.

Luke Norris stepped up and buried his spot-kick in the bottom left corner.

It was 2-0 after Will Boyle tripped Pell and Norris smashed in the resulting free-kick from 25 yards.

The closest Cheltenham came to pulling one back before the break was a Ryan Broom shot that Dillon Barnes turned over the bar during first-half stoppage time.

They did reduce the arrears when Sam Jones teed up Kevin Dawson for Cheltenham's first home league goal of the season.

Cheltenham were on top for most of the second period and substitute Tyrone Barnett thumped an effort wide after a step over from Jacob Maddox.

But they could not find a leveller and Pell added Colchester's third from the spot after Broom brought down Sammie Szmodics.

Report supplied by Press Association.