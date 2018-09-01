Match ends, Cheltenham Town 1, Colchester United 3.
Cheltenham Town 1-3 Colchester United
-
- From the section League Two
Colchester picked up their first away win of the season with a 3-1 success at Cheltenham.
John McGreal's men took the lead from the penalty spot after ex-Cheltenham midfielder Harry Pell was tripped in the box by Nigel Atangana.
Luke Norris stepped up and buried his spot-kick in the bottom left corner.
It was 2-0 after Will Boyle tripped Pell and Norris smashed in the resulting free-kick from 25 yards.
The closest Cheltenham came to pulling one back before the break was a Ryan Broom shot that Dillon Barnes turned over the bar during first-half stoppage time.
They did reduce the arrears when Sam Jones teed up Kevin Dawson for Cheltenham's first home league goal of the season.
Cheltenham were on top for most of the second period and substitute Tyrone Barnett thumped an effort wide after a step over from Jacob Maddox.
But they could not find a leveller and Pell added Colchester's third from the spot after Broom brought down Sammie Szmodics.
Report supplied by Press Association.
Line-ups
Cheltenham
- 1Flinders
- 23ForsterBooked at 40minsSubstituted forBarnettat 78'minutes
- 5Mullins
- 15BoyleSubstituted forKalalaat 89'minutes
- 27Field
- 11BroomBooked at 89mins
- 6Atangana
- 8Dawson
- 25Jones
- 20Maddox
- 9DukuBooked at 17minsSubstituted forMooneyat 54'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Tozer
- 19Lloyd
- 22Lovett
- 24Kalala
- 26Clements
- 28Mooney
- 29Barnett
Colchester
- 1Barnes
- 2JacksonBooked at 52mins
- 6Kent
- 5ProsserBooked at 55mins
- 22Vincent-Young
- 18Eastman
- 14ComleySubstituted forWrightat 86'minutes
- 8Pell
- 9NorrisSubstituted forMandronat 66'minutes
- 45NoubleBooked at 40mins
- 10Szmodics
Substitutes
- 7Senior
- 12Barnes
- 16Wright
- 19Mandron
- 26Rooney
- 29Ross
- 39Collins
- Referee:
- Ollie Yates
- Attendance:
- 2,789
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home9
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away4
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cheltenham Town 1, Colchester United 3.
Attempt blocked. Mikael Mandron (Colchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Kalvin Kalala replaces William Boyle.
Booking
Ryan Broom (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Cheltenham Town 1, Colchester United 3. Harry Pell (Colchester United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalty conceded by Ryan Broom (Cheltenham Town) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Colchester United. Sammie Szmodics draws a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Diaz Wright replaces Brandon Comley because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Tyrone Barnett (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Tyrone Barnett replaces Jordon Forster.
Attempt missed. Sam Jones (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Luke Prosser.
Attempt missed. Mikael Mandron (Colchester United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Attempt missed. Mikael Mandron (Colchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Mikael Mandron replaces Luke Norris.
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Scott Flinders.
Attempt saved. Luke Norris (Colchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Cheltenham Town 1, Colchester United 2. Kevin Dawson (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sam Jones.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Frankie Kent.
Booking
Luke Prosser (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Kelsey Mooney replaces Immanuelson Duku.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Frankie Kent.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Broom (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Ryan Jackson (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sam Jones (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Jackson (Colchester United).
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Harry Pell.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Luke Prosser.
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by William Boyle.
Second Half
Second Half begins Cheltenham Town 0, Colchester United 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Cheltenham Town 0, Colchester United 2.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Dillon Barnes.
Attempt saved. Ryan Broom (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt blocked. Luke Norris (Colchester United) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.
Jordon Forster (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Brandon Comley (Colchester United).
Booking
Frank Nouble (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Jordon Forster (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Sam Jones (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.