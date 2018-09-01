Match ends, Grimsby Town 0, Yeovil Town 1.
Grimsby Town 0-1 Yeovil Town
-
- From the section League Two
Omari Patrick's late goal was enough to give Yeovil victory as they continued their good form in League Two against Grimsby.
The winger's strike was a rare opportunity in a dour game at Blundell Park, in which both goalkeepers were rarely tested.
Charles Vernam threatened early on for the hosts as his curling effort had Nathan Baxter sprawling to his left, with Alex Whitmore having his header cleared off the line from the resultant corner.
Chances were few and far between thereafter though, although Grimsby had a strong shout for a penalty turned down when Luke Hendrie appeared to be bundled over inside the box.
Things remained cagey in the second half and, with Yeovil seemingly happy with their point, the game became more and more fragmented until the visitors took an unexpected lead.
Substitute Patrick picked the ball up around 25 yards out with 12 minutes remaining and curled the ball beyond the outstretched hand of James McKeown to send Darren Way's side back on their long journey to Somerset with all three points.
Report supplied by Press Association.
Line-ups
Grimsby
- 1McKeown
- 24DavisSubstituted forRoseat 81'minutes
- 25Whitmore
- 12Famewo
- 27Hendrie
- 18Vernam
- 4Welsh
- 7Hessenthaler
- 16WoolfordSubstituted forCliftonat 65'minutes
- 11CookBooked at 64mins
- 9HooperSubstituted forFoxat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Rose
- 14Robles
- 15Clifton
- 19Fox
- 20Wright
- 22Embleton
- 23Russell
Yeovil
- 12Baxter
- 5Mugabi
- 6Sowunmi
- 4Warren
- 3Dickinson
- 18Arquin
- 17Pattison
- 20D'AlmeidaBooked at 20mins
- 11GreenSubstituted forOlomolaat 56'minutes
- 9FisherSubstituted forGrayat 82'minutes
- 14JaiyesimiSubstituted forPatrickat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Patrick
- 10Gray
- 15Rogers
- 19Henry
- 24Olomola
- 25Phillips
- 30Santos
- Referee:
- Thomas Bramall
- Attendance:
- 4,284
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Grimsby Town 0, Yeovil Town 1.
Mitch Rose (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sessi D'Almeida (Yeovil Town).
Attempt missed. Yoann Arquin (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Omari Patrick (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Jordan Cook (Grimsby Town) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Yoann Arquin (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luke Hendrie (Grimsby Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Jake Gray replaces Alex Fisher.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Mitch Rose replaces Harry Davis.
Goal!
Goal! Grimsby Town 0, Yeovil Town 1. Omari Patrick (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Akin Famewo.
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Gary Warren.
Attempt blocked. Charles Vernam (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Omar Sowunmi (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Charles Vernam (Grimsby Town).
Carl Dickinson (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Omari Patrick replaces Diallang Jaiyesimi.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Harry Clifton replaces Martyn Woolford.
Foul by Omar Sowunmi (Yeovil Town).
Jordan Cook (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Jordan Cook (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
(Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Cook (Grimsby Town).
Attempt saved. Martyn Woolford (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Gary Warren (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Cook (Grimsby Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Andrew Fox replaces JJ Hooper.
Attempt missed. Olufela Olomola (Yeovil Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Luke Hendrie.
Alex Pattison (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Martyn Woolford (Grimsby Town).
Attempt missed. Jordan Cook (Grimsby Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Olufela Olomola replaces Jordan Green.
Foul by Alex Fisher (Yeovil Town).
Harry Davis (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Alex Fisher (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Charles Vernam (Grimsby Town).