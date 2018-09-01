Notts County 1-3 Forest Green Rovers

Match ends, Notts County 1, Forest Green Rovers 3.
Harry Kewell watched on from the stands as Notts County lost to Forest Green, leaving the 10-man Magpies anchored to the bottom of the League Two table.
County axed manager Kevin Nolan last Sunday and replaced him with Kewell on Friday, and the Australian was hoping it would spark the season into life.
But Mark Cooper's side underlined the size of the job he has on his hands as they took the lead in the first half when Liam Shephard lashed in past Ross Fitzsimons.
Notts' hopes of finding an equaliser went from bad to worse when Dan Jones was dismissed for a two-footed tackle on Lloyd James in the second half.
The visitors then made sure of the points when Reuben Reid capitalised on some poor Notts possession to beat Fitzsimons.
Cooper was incensed when Reid appeared to be fouled in the box by Rob Milsom, but referee Peter Wright was not interested.
Substitute Jon Stead then scored to give Notts hope, but the visitors sealed the win when substitute Dayle Grubb curled in.
Line-ups
Notts County
- 1Fitzsimons
- 18HawkridgeSubstituted forSteadat 64'minutes
- 4Hewitt
- 16Brisley
- 23JonesBooked at 52mins
- 7AlessandraSubstituted forKellettat 64'minutes
- 8VaughanBooked at 48mins
- 24Milsom
- 11Boldewijn
- 15Hemmings
- 9DennisSubstituted forHusinat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Bird
- 14Kellett
- 17Husin
- 22Crawford
- 30Stead
- 34Campbell
- 40Culverwell
Forest Green
- 1SanchezBooked at 90mins
- 6Rawson
- 20Digby
- 19McGinley
- 2Shephard
- 10BrownSubstituted forWilliamsat 58'minutes
- 16GunningBooked at 82mins
- 4JamesSubstituted forWorthingtonat 85'minutes
- 23Mills
- 7WinchesterSubstituted forGrubbat 72'minutes
- 26Reid
Substitutes
- 5Collins
- 8Grubb
- 11Williams
- 13Montgomery
- 14Campbell
- 18Archibald
- 21Worthington
- Referee:
- Peter Wright
- Attendance:
- 6,049
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Notts County 1, Forest Green Rovers 3.
Attempt missed. Joseph Mills (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
Robert Sanchez (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt blocked. Jon Stead (Notts County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Joseph Mills.
Attempt missed. Reuben Reid (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Jon Stead (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gavin Gunning (Forest Green Rovers).
Attempt blocked. Kane Hemmings (Notts County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Matt Worthington replaces Lloyd James.
Goal!
Goal! Notts County 1, Forest Green Rovers 3. Dayle Grubb (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Reuben Reid.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Liam Shephard.
Booking
Gavin Gunning (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kane Hemmings (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gavin Gunning (Forest Green Rovers).
Foul by Jon Stead (Notts County).
Farrend Rawson (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Dayle Grubb (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Liam Shephard.
Noor Husin (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dayle Grubb (Forest Green Rovers).
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Nathan McGinley.
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Dayle Grubb replaces Carl Winchester.
Goal!
Goal! Notts County 1, Forest Green Rovers 2. Jon Stead (Notts County) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Noor Husin with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Noor Husin replaces Kristian Dennis.
Foul by Andy Kellett (Notts County).
Lloyd James (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Andy Kellett replaces Lewis Alessandra.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Jon Stead replaces Terry Hawkridge.
Elliott Hewitt (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Reuben Reid (Forest Green Rovers).
Foul by David Vaughan (Notts County).
George Williams (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Notts County 0, Forest Green Rovers 2. Reuben Reid (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
David Vaughan (Notts County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Reuben Reid (Forest Green Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. George Williams replaces Reece Brown.
Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Elliott Hewitt.
Foul by Kane Hemmings (Notts County).