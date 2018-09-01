Notts County 1-3 Forest Green Rovers

Harry Kewell watched on from the stands as Notts County lost to Forest Green, leaving the 10-man Magpies anchored to the bottom of the League Two table.

County axed manager Kevin Nolan last Sunday and replaced him with Kewell on Friday, and the Australian was hoping it would spark the season into life.

But Mark Cooper's side underlined the size of the job he has on his hands as they took the lead in the first half when Liam Shephard lashed in past Ross Fitzsimons.

Notts' hopes of finding an equaliser went from bad to worse when Dan Jones was dismissed for a two-footed tackle on Lloyd James in the second half.

The visitors then made sure of the points when Reuben Reid capitalised on some poor Notts possession to beat Fitzsimons.

Cooper was incensed when Reid appeared to be fouled in the box by Rob Milsom, but referee Peter Wright was not interested.

Substitute Jon Stead then scored to give Notts hope, but the visitors sealed the win when substitute Dayle Grubb curled in.

Report supplied by Press Association.