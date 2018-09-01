Match ends, Mansfield Town 1, Carlisle United 0.
Mansfield Town 1-0 Carlisle United
Mansfield continued their unbeaten start and ended a run of four draws as Tyler Walker's penalty halted visiting Carlisle's run of three straight League Two wins with a deserved 1-0 victory.
Town dominated the first half and keeper Adam Collin kept out Walker's low 20-yard shot in the fifth minute while Gary Liddle cleared a Danny Rose header off the line from a 23rd-minute corner.
Stags had two great chances just before the break, but when Otis Khan sent CJ Hamilton clear on 44 minutes, Collin denied him with his legs, then Matt Preston saw his stoppage-time header from a corner bounce up and over off the turf.
The hosts finally went ahead from their third chance in as many minutes after the break.
After Rose had shot wide and seen Collin deny him with his legs, Hamilton was brought down by Jamie Devitt in the box on 55 minutes and Walker's spot-kick sent Collin the wrong way.
Craig Davies wasted a great chance to lob a second on 70 minutes and on 82 minutes Khan hit a post and Walker blazed the close-range follow-up wide.
However, home keeper Bobby Olejnik was needed in added time to tip over a Jerry Yates header.
Line-ups
Mansfield
- 12Olejnik
- 5Pearce
- 4Preston
- 17Sweeney
- 2White
- 7MacDonald
- 6Bishop
- 10KhanSubstituted forButcherat 90+3'minutes
- 22HamiltonBooked at 90mins
- 32RoseSubstituted forDaviesat 62'minutes
- 19Walker
Substitutes
- 1Logan
- 3Benning
- 8Mellis
- 9Davies
- 11Atkinson
- 16Butcher
- 27Gibbens
Carlisle
- 30Collin
- 4Liddle
- 5Gerrard
- 6Parkes
- 12Gillesphey
- 17Yates
- 11GlendonSubstituted forNadesanat 60'minutes
- 10DevittSubstituted forSowerbyat 60'minutes
- 21Etuhu
- 9Hope
- 14BennettSubstituted forCampbellat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Miller
- 15Slater
- 16Campbell
- 18Sowerby
- 19O'Reilly
- 23Nadesan
- 24Adewusi
- Referee:
- Darren Drysdale
- Attendance:
- 4,470
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Mansfield Town 1, Carlisle United 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Mansfield Town. Calum Butcher replaces Otis Khan.
Booking
CJ Hamilton (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by CJ Hamilton (Mansfield Town).
Anthony Gerrard (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Bobby Olejnik.
Attempt saved. Jerry Yates (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Ryan Sweeney (Mansfield Town).
Jerry Yates (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Davies (Mansfield Town).
Tom Parkes (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Alexander MacDonald (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kelvin Etuhu (Carlisle United).
Hayden White (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kelvin Etuhu (Carlisle United).
Attempt saved. Ryan Sweeney (Mansfield Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Tom Parkes.
Krystian Pearce (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ashley Nadesan (Carlisle United).
Attempt missed. Tyler Walker (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Ryan Sweeney.
Hayden White (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jerry Yates (Carlisle United).
Attempt missed. Krystian Pearce (Mansfield Town) header from very close range is just a bit too high.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Anthony Gerrard.
Delay in match Tyler Walker (Mansfield Town) because of an injury.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Gary Liddle.
Attempt blocked. Otis Khan (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Otis Khan (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Sowerby (Carlisle United).
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Adam Campbell replaces Richard Bennett.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Adam Collin.
Attempt saved. Craig Davies (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Otis Khan (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Alexander MacDonald (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ashley Nadesan (Carlisle United).
Attempt saved. Alexander MacDonald (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Neal Bishop (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Sowerby (Carlisle United).