Match ends, Walsall 0, Blackpool 0.
Walsall 0-0 Blackpool
-
- From the section League One
Walsall maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a dull stalemate at home to managerless draw specialists Blackpool.
It was the Seasiders' fourth draw in six League One games and their third consecutive goalless league draw on the road.
Walsall nearly led after 23 minutes as Zeli Ismail's 20-yard free-kick whistled just over but Blackpool went even closer six minutes later as Curtis Tilt's header was cleared off the line by George Dobson.
Blackpool controlled the game but Rangers loanee Joe Dodoo's 25-yard free-kick flew inches over and Jay Spearing's rocket from a similar distance was foiled by Walsall keeper Liam Roberts.
Roberts then saved well from Blackpool substitute Liam Feeney after 57 minutes before Mark Cullen blazed the rebound over.
Walsall had a great chance to win it a minute from time but Kane Wilson sent a free header wide from Luke Leahy's corner.
Blackpool thought they had won it heading into stoppage time as Nathan Delfouneso latched onto Feeney's pass to round Roberts and slot home but the flag was up for offside.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Walsall
- 1Roberts
- 6Devlin
- 27Fitzwater
- 5Guthrie
- 3Leahy
- 10IsmailSubstituted forWilsonat 86'minutes
- 4Dobson
- 30Osbourne
- 8Morris
- 9CookSubstituted forGordonat 68'minutes
- 16Ferrier
Substitutes
- 15Kinsella
- 17Kouhyar
- 21Cockerill-Mollett
- 26Parker
- 28Wilson
- 29Gordon
Blackpool
- 1Howard
- 12Nottingham
- 16Tilt
- 6Heneghan
- 27Bola
- 8Spearing
- 15ThompsonSubstituted forPritchardat 73'minutes
- 20TurtonBooked at 44mins
- 7Delfouneso
- 9CullenSubstituted forGnanduilletat 76'minutes
- 11DodooSubstituted forFeeneyat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 5O'Connor
- 14Pritchard
- 19Taylor
- 21Gnanduillet
- 24Feeney
- 29Sinclair-Smith
- 37Mafoumbi
- Referee:
- Lee Swabey
- Attendance:
- 4,762
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Walsall 0, Blackpool 0.
Attempt missed. Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Nicky Devlin (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool).
Attempt missed. Kane Wilson (Walsall) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Liam Feeney.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Kane Wilson replaces Zeli Ismail.
Attempt blocked. Harry Pritchard (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Jon Guthrie (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool).
Luke Leahy (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Feeney (Blackpool).
Foul by Isaiah Osbourne (Walsall).
Harry Pritchard (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Morgan Ferrier (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ben Heneghan (Blackpool).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Josh Gordon (Walsall) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Armand Gnanduillet replaces Mark Cullen.
Zeli Ismail (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jay Spearing (Blackpool).
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Harry Pritchard replaces Jordan Thompson.
Curtis Tilt (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Gordon (Walsall).
Foul by Nicky Devlin (Walsall).
Curtis Tilt (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jack Fitzwater (Walsall).
Michael Nottingham (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Jay Spearing.
Attempt blocked. Kieron Morris (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Josh Gordon replaces Andy Cook.
Zeli Ismail (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nathan Delfouneso (Blackpool).
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Marc Bola.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Michael Nottingham.
Morgan Ferrier (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Curtis Tilt (Blackpool).
Attempt missed. Curtis Tilt (Blackpool) header from very close range misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Nicky Devlin.