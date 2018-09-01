League One
Walsall 0-0 Blackpool

Walsall maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a dull stalemate at home to managerless draw specialists Blackpool.

It was the Seasiders' fourth draw in six League One games and their third consecutive goalless league draw on the road.

Walsall nearly led after 23 minutes as Zeli Ismail's 20-yard free-kick whistled just over but Blackpool went even closer six minutes later as Curtis Tilt's header was cleared off the line by George Dobson.

Blackpool controlled the game but Rangers loanee Joe Dodoo's 25-yard free-kick flew inches over and Jay Spearing's rocket from a similar distance was foiled by Walsall keeper Liam Roberts.

Roberts then saved well from Blackpool substitute Liam Feeney after 57 minutes before Mark Cullen blazed the rebound over.

Walsall had a great chance to win it a minute from time but Kane Wilson sent a free header wide from Luke Leahy's corner.

Blackpool thought they had won it heading into stoppage time as Nathan Delfouneso latched onto Feeney's pass to round Roberts and slot home but the flag was up for offside.

Line-ups

Walsall

  • 1Roberts
  • 6Devlin
  • 27Fitzwater
  • 5Guthrie
  • 3Leahy
  • 10IsmailSubstituted forWilsonat 86'minutes
  • 4Dobson
  • 30Osbourne
  • 8Morris
  • 9CookSubstituted forGordonat 68'minutes
  • 16Ferrier

Substitutes

  • 15Kinsella
  • 17Kouhyar
  • 21Cockerill-Mollett
  • 26Parker
  • 28Wilson
  • 29Gordon

Blackpool

  • 1Howard
  • 12Nottingham
  • 16Tilt
  • 6Heneghan
  • 27Bola
  • 8Spearing
  • 15ThompsonSubstituted forPritchardat 73'minutes
  • 20TurtonBooked at 44mins
  • 7Delfouneso
  • 9CullenSubstituted forGnanduilletat 76'minutes
  • 11DodooSubstituted forFeeneyat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5O'Connor
  • 14Pritchard
  • 19Taylor
  • 21Gnanduillet
  • 24Feeney
  • 29Sinclair-Smith
  • 37Mafoumbi
Referee:
Lee Swabey
Attendance:
4,762

Match Stats

Home TeamWalsallAway TeamBlackpool
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home4
Away12
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Walsall 0, Blackpool 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Walsall 0, Blackpool 0.

Attempt missed. Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Nicky Devlin (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool).

Attempt missed. Kane Wilson (Walsall) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Liam Feeney.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Kane Wilson replaces Zeli Ismail.

Attempt blocked. Harry Pritchard (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Jon Guthrie (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool).

Luke Leahy (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Liam Feeney (Blackpool).

Foul by Isaiah Osbourne (Walsall).

Harry Pritchard (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Morgan Ferrier (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ben Heneghan (Blackpool).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Josh Gordon (Walsall) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Armand Gnanduillet replaces Mark Cullen.

Zeli Ismail (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jay Spearing (Blackpool).

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Harry Pritchard replaces Jordan Thompson.

Curtis Tilt (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Josh Gordon (Walsall).

Foul by Nicky Devlin (Walsall).

Curtis Tilt (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jack Fitzwater (Walsall).

Michael Nottingham (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Jay Spearing.

Attempt blocked. Kieron Morris (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Josh Gordon replaces Andy Cook.

Zeli Ismail (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Nathan Delfouneso (Blackpool).

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Marc Bola.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Michael Nottingham.

Morgan Ferrier (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Curtis Tilt (Blackpool).

Attempt missed. Curtis Tilt (Blackpool) header from very close range misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Nicky Devlin.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterborough65101651116
2Portsmouth6510123916
3Barnsley64201431114
4Sunderland6420135814
5Walsall6420105514
6Fleetwood6321114711
7Doncaster62317439
8Accrington62318809
9Luton62228808
10Charlton62226608
11Blackpool61414317
12Gillingham6213910-17
13Southend621378-17
14Rochdale6213713-67
15Burton620479-26
16Wycombe613258-36
17Bradford620448-46
18Scunthorpe6132613-76
19Coventry612336-35
20Wimbledon612338-55
21Bristol Rovers611469-34
22Oxford Utd6114715-84
23Shrewsbury603347-33
24Plymouth6024413-92
View full League One table

