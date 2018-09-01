Match ends, Wycombe Wanderers 1, Luton Town 1.
Wycombe Wanderers 1-1 Luton Town
-
- From the section League One
Matty Pearson earned Luton a point in a tale of two penalties where Wycombe's Joe Jacobson scored one and missed another.
The Hatters had never lost at Adams Park but that record looked in severe danger during the first half, with Wycombe taking the lead after Sonny Bradley clumsily fouled Matt Bloomfield in the area 15 minutes in, allowing Jacobson to convert.
More drama unfolded around the hour mark when Luton striker James Collins handled in his own area.
Referee Darren England pointed to the spot and with Collins booked during fierce protests from Hatters players and Jacobson lining up to take the kick, fourth official Stuart Burt called England over, who then had words with Luton boss Nathan Jones.
After the lengthy delay, Jacobson missed the chance to double Wycombe's lead as he was denied by visiting keeper James Shea.
His opposite number Ryan Allsop fared far poorer in the 68th minute when was unable to prevent Pearson heading home for the equaliser, but he did preserve a point with two crucial late saves in a pulsating finale.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Wycombe
- 1Allsop
- 2Coelho JombatiBooked at 90mins
- 5Stewart
- 26McCarthy
- 3Jacobson
- 4Gape
- 10BloomfieldSubstituted forThompsonat 48'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 17MorrisBooked at 26mins
- 20Akinfenwa
- 9Mackail-SmithSubstituted forOnyedinmaat 70'minutes
- 24WilliamsSubstituted forKashketat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Saunders
- 11Kashket
- 16Harriman
- 18Thompson
- 19Onyedinma
- 22Freeman
- 30Ma-Kalambay
Luton
- 36Shea
- 2JustinSubstituted forCornickat 53'minutes
- 6Pearson
- 5BradleyBooked at 5mins
- 16ReaBooked at 58mins
- 3Potts
- 17Mpanzu
- 7Stacey
- 11ShinnieSubstituted forO'Kaneat 64'minutes
- 10Lee
- 19Collins
Substitutes
- 1Stech
- 4McCormack
- 14Cornick
- 18Grant
- 28Jones
- 32O'Kane
- 44Sheehan
- Referee:
- Darren England
- Attendance:
- 6,072
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wycombe Wanderers 1, Luton Town 1.
Attempt missed. Sonny Bradley (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a set piece situation.
Booking
Sido Jombati (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sido Jombati (Wycombe Wanderers).
James Collins (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Bryn Morris (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Curtis Thompson (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Curtis Thompson (Wycombe Wanderers).
Harry Cornick (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Jason McCarthy (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. James Collins (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Dan Potts (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by James Collins.
Attempt saved. Anthony Stewart (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by James Shea.
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Sonny Bradley.
Attempt missed. Fred Onyedinma (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Dan Potts (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Ryan Allsop.
Attempt saved. Elliot Lee (Luton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Anthony Stewart (Wycombe Wanderers).
Elliot Lee (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Bryn Morris (Wycombe Wanderers).
Glen Rea (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Scott Kashket replaces Randell Williams.
Attempt missed. Elliot Lee (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Dominic Gape (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Eunan O'Kane (Luton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Jason McCarthy (Wycombe Wanderers).
Elliot Lee (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Fred Onyedinma replaces Craig Mackail-Smith.
Attempt saved. Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by James Shea.
Goal!
Goal! Wycombe Wanderers 1, Luton Town 1. Matty Pearson (Luton Town) header from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Jason McCarthy.
Foul by Sido Jombati (Wycombe Wanderers).
Elliot Lee (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.