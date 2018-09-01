Wycombe Wanderers 1-1 Luton Town

Matty Pearson earned Luton a point in a tale of two penalties where Wycombe's Joe Jacobson scored one and missed another.

The Hatters had never lost at Adams Park but that record looked in severe danger during the first half, with Wycombe taking the lead after Sonny Bradley clumsily fouled Matt Bloomfield in the area 15 minutes in, allowing Jacobson to convert.

More drama unfolded around the hour mark when Luton striker James Collins handled in his own area.

Referee Darren England pointed to the spot and with Collins booked during fierce protests from Hatters players and Jacobson lining up to take the kick, fourth official Stuart Burt called England over, who then had words with Luton boss Nathan Jones.

After the lengthy delay, Jacobson missed the chance to double Wycombe's lead as he was denied by visiting keeper James Shea.

‪His opposite number Ryan Allsop fared far poorer in the 68th minute when was unable to prevent Pearson heading home for the equaliser, but he did preserve a point with two crucial late saves in a pulsating finale.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.