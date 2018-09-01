League One
Wycombe1Luton1

Wycombe Wanderers 1-1 Luton Town

Matty Pearson earned Luton a point in a tale of two penalties where Wycombe's Joe Jacobson scored one and missed another.

The Hatters had never lost at Adams Park but that record looked in severe danger during the first half, with Wycombe taking the lead after Sonny Bradley clumsily fouled Matt Bloomfield in the area 15 minutes in, allowing Jacobson to convert.

More drama unfolded around the hour mark when Luton striker James Collins handled in his own area.

Referee Darren England pointed to the spot and with Collins booked during fierce protests from Hatters players and Jacobson lining up to take the kick, fourth official Stuart Burt called England over, who then had words with Luton boss Nathan Jones.

After the lengthy delay, Jacobson missed the chance to double Wycombe's lead as he was denied by visiting keeper James Shea.

‪His opposite number Ryan Allsop fared far poorer in the 68th minute when was unable to prevent Pearson heading home for the equaliser, but he did preserve a point with two crucial late saves in a pulsating finale.

Line-ups

Wycombe

  • 1Allsop
  • 2Coelho JombatiBooked at 90mins
  • 5Stewart
  • 26McCarthy
  • 3Jacobson
  • 4Gape
  • 10BloomfieldSubstituted forThompsonat 48'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 17MorrisBooked at 26mins
  • 20Akinfenwa
  • 9Mackail-SmithSubstituted forOnyedinmaat 70'minutes
  • 24WilliamsSubstituted forKashketat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Saunders
  • 11Kashket
  • 16Harriman
  • 18Thompson
  • 19Onyedinma
  • 22Freeman
  • 30Ma-Kalambay

Luton

  • 36Shea
  • 2JustinSubstituted forCornickat 53'minutes
  • 6Pearson
  • 5BradleyBooked at 5mins
  • 16ReaBooked at 58mins
  • 3Potts
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 7Stacey
  • 11ShinnieSubstituted forO'Kaneat 64'minutes
  • 10Lee
  • 19Collins

Substitutes

  • 1Stech
  • 4McCormack
  • 14Cornick
  • 18Grant
  • 28Jones
  • 32O'Kane
  • 44Sheehan
Referee:
Darren England
Attendance:
6,072

Match Stats

Home TeamWycombeAway TeamLuton
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home15
Away12
Shots on Target
Home8
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Wycombe Wanderers 1, Luton Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Wycombe Wanderers 1, Luton Town 1.

Attempt missed. Sonny Bradley (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a set piece situation.

Booking

Sido Jombati (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Sido Jombati (Wycombe Wanderers).

James Collins (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Bryn Morris (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Booking

Curtis Thompson (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Curtis Thompson (Wycombe Wanderers).

Harry Cornick (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Jason McCarthy (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. James Collins (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a fast break.

Attempt saved. Dan Potts (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by James Collins.

Attempt saved. Anthony Stewart (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by James Shea.

Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Sonny Bradley.

Attempt missed. Fred Onyedinma (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Dan Potts (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Ryan Allsop.

Attempt saved. Elliot Lee (Luton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Anthony Stewart (Wycombe Wanderers).

Elliot Lee (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Bryn Morris (Wycombe Wanderers).

Glen Rea (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Scott Kashket replaces Randell Williams.

Attempt missed. Elliot Lee (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Dominic Gape (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Eunan O'Kane (Luton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Jason McCarthy (Wycombe Wanderers).

Elliot Lee (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Fred Onyedinma replaces Craig Mackail-Smith.

Attempt saved. Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by James Shea.

Goal!

Goal! Wycombe Wanderers 1, Luton Town 1. Matty Pearson (Luton Town) header from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Jason McCarthy.

Foul by Sido Jombati (Wycombe Wanderers).

Elliot Lee (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterborough65101651116
2Portsmouth6510123916
3Barnsley64201431114
4Sunderland6420135814
5Walsall6420105514
6Fleetwood6321114711
7Doncaster62317439
8Accrington62318809
9Luton62228808
10Charlton62226608
11Blackpool61414317
12Gillingham6213910-17
13Southend621378-17
14Rochdale6213713-67
15Burton620479-26
16Wycombe613258-36
17Bradford620448-46
18Scunthorpe6132613-76
19Coventry612336-35
20Wimbledon612338-55
21Bristol Rovers611469-34
22Oxford Utd6114715-84
23Shrewsbury603347-33
24Plymouth6024413-92
