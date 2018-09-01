Match ends, Peterborough United 1, Doncaster Rovers 1.
Peterborough United 1-1 Doncaster Rovers
-
- From the section League One
Peterborough boss Steve Evans saw red as his side's perfect League One start was ended by a 1-1 draw against a Doncaster side managed by the man he replaced in the London Road hotseat.
Evans' men had to come from behind against Grant McCann's Rovers to retain their unbeaten record.
The visitors were denied an early opener when former Posh star Tommy Rowe saw a shot pushed onto a post by home goalkeeper Aaron Chapman.
But he couldn't prevent John Marquis from firing Rovers ahead five minutes before the break with a classy finish after being released by the dangerous Mallik Wilks.
Posh were fortunate not to fall further early in the second half when Wilks fired against a post, but they levelled when Siriki Dembele's free-kick from the left in the 58th minute was met by a towering Ryan Tafazolli header.
But it was Rovers who looked the likeliest winners from then on. Wilks blazed a glorious chance over before Rowe saw a header kept out by another stunning Chapman save.
Evans and assistant Paul Raynor were both shown red cards by referee Darren Bond late on, having previously been cautioned.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Peterborough
- 1Chapman
- 2Naismith
- 5Tafazolli
- 16Bennett
- 3DanielBooked at 66mins
- 15Ward
- 8O'HaraSubstituted forMaddisonat 65'minutes
- 4Woodyard
- 10DembéléSubstituted forReedat 72'minutes
- 9GoddenSubstituted forToneyat 52'minutes
- 35Cummings
Substitutes
- 11Reed
- 14Cooke
- 17Toney
- 19Cooper
- 20Yorwerth
- 21Maddison
- 40Tyler
Doncaster
- 13Marosi
- 2Mason
- 6Butler
- 12Anderson
- 3Andrew
- 8WhitemanBooked at 81mins
- 15KaneBooked at 31mins
- 26Coppinger
- 10Rowe
- 9Marquis
- 7WilksBooked at 50minsSubstituted forMayat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lawlor
- 14Beestin
- 16Taylor
- 17Blair
- 18Ben Khemis
- 19May
- 28Lund
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
- Attendance:
- 7,060
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away23
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away8
- Corners
- Home4
- Away13
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away20
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Peterborough United 1, Doncaster Rovers 1.
Attempt blocked. Benjamin Whiteman (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Colin Daniel (Peterborough United).
Niall Mason (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Ivan Toney (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Anderson (Doncaster Rovers).
Ivan Toney (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Andy Butler (Doncaster Rovers).
Ivan Toney (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Herbie Kane (Doncaster Rovers).
Foul by Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United).
Andy Butler (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Alfie May replaces Mallik Wilks.
Booking
Benjamin Whiteman (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Benjamin Whiteman (Doncaster Rovers).
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Ivan Toney.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Rhys Bennett.
Foul by Ivan Toney (Peterborough United).
James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Joe Ward.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Ryan Tafazolli.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Rhys Bennett.
Attempt saved. James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Louis Reed replaces Siriki Dembélé.
Attempt missed. Danny Andrew (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Alex Woodyard.
Attempt missed. Mallik Wilks (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt blocked. Tommy Rowe (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Herbie Kane (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Aaron Chapman.
Attempt saved. Tommy Rowe (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Colin Daniel (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Colin Daniel (Peterborough United).
Mallik Wilks (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Marcus Maddison replaces Mark O'Hara.
Attempt missed. Colin Daniel (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Jason Cummings (Peterborough United) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.