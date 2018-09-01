Peterborough United 1-1 Doncaster Rovers

Peterborough boss Steve Evans saw red as his side's perfect League One start was ended by a 1-1 draw against a Doncaster side managed by the man he replaced in the London Road hotseat.

Evans' men had to come from behind against Grant McCann's Rovers to retain their unbeaten record.

The visitors were denied an early opener when former Posh star Tommy Rowe saw a shot pushed onto a post by home goalkeeper Aaron Chapman.

But he couldn't prevent John Marquis from firing Rovers ahead five minutes before the break with a classy finish after being released by the dangerous Mallik Wilks.

Posh were fortunate not to fall further early in the second half when Wilks fired against a post, but they levelled when Siriki Dembele's free-kick from the left in the 58th minute was met by a towering Ryan Tafazolli header.

But it was Rovers who looked the likeliest winners from then on. Wilks blazed a glorious chance over before Rowe saw a header kept out by another stunning Chapman save.

Evans and assistant Paul Raynor were both shown red cards by referee Darren Bond late on, having previously been cautioned.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.