Shrewsbury Town 1-1 Bristol Rovers

Shrewsbury are still seeking their first League One win of the season following a home draw with 10-man Bristol Rovers.

Former Shrewsbury striker Stefan Payne fired Rovers ahead from the penalty spot early in the second half.

Rovers had Joe Martin sent off before Shrewsbury equalised as Shaun Whalley's cross was turned into his own net by visiting defender Daniel Leadbitter.

Shrewsbury had the better of a goalless first half, with Ollie Norburn's 25-yard drive well saved by Jack Bonham.

The Rovers goalkeeper then stopped a header from Omar Beckles after the defender was picked out by a Whalley corner.

Shrewsbury had the first opportunity of the second half when Josh Laurent's shot on the turn was gathered by Bonham.

Rovers took the lead in the 53rd minute, Payne converting from the penalty spot after Luke Waterfall brought down Ollie Clarke.

Rovers were reduced to 10 men just before the hour-mark when left-back Martin was dismissed for a second bookable offence.

Shrewsbury pushed for an equaliser and, after Beckles headed narrowly wide, it came in the 71st minute as Whalley's low cross from the right was diverted into his own net by Leadbitter.

Norburn twice went close to scoring a winner for the home side as the points were shared.

