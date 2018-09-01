Match ends, Shrewsbury Town 1, Bristol Rovers 1.
Shrewsbury Town 1-1 Bristol Rovers
Shrewsbury are still seeking their first League One win of the season following a home draw with 10-man Bristol Rovers.
Former Shrewsbury striker Stefan Payne fired Rovers ahead from the penalty spot early in the second half.
Rovers had Joe Martin sent off before Shrewsbury equalised as Shaun Whalley's cross was turned into his own net by visiting defender Daniel Leadbitter.
Shrewsbury had the better of a goalless first half, with Ollie Norburn's 25-yard drive well saved by Jack Bonham.
The Rovers goalkeeper then stopped a header from Omar Beckles after the defender was picked out by a Whalley corner.
Shrewsbury had the first opportunity of the second half when Josh Laurent's shot on the turn was gathered by Bonham.
Rovers took the lead in the 53rd minute, Payne converting from the penalty spot after Luke Waterfall brought down Ollie Clarke.
Rovers were reduced to 10 men just before the hour-mark when left-back Martin was dismissed for a second bookable offence.
Shrewsbury pushed for an equaliser and, after Beckles headed narrowly wide, it came in the 71st minute as Whalley's low cross from the right was diverted into his own net by Leadbitter.
Norburn twice went close to scoring a winner for the home side as the points were shared.
Line-ups
Shrewsbury
- 1Coleman
- 27Sears
- 22Waterfall
- 5Sadler
- 6Beckles
- 42GrantBooked at 38minsSubstituted forAmadi-Hollowayat 69'minutes
- 28Laurent
- 29Norburn
- 7WhalleyBooked at 76mins
- 9AngolSubstituted forJohn-Lewisat 90+1'minutes
- 18Gilliead
Substitutes
- 3Haynes
- 8Docherty
- 11Gnahoua
- 14John-Lewis
- 15Arnold
- 20Amadi-Holloway
- 38Barnett
Bristol Rovers
- 13Bonham
- 2Leadbitter
- 5CraigBooked at 36mins
- 4LockyerBooked at 38mins
- 29MartinBooked at 59mins
- 26MatthewsSubstituted forBroadbentat 61'minutes
- 6Upson
- 8O ClarkeBooked at 45mins
- 33Rodman
- 10NicholsSubstituted forBennettat 45'minutes
- 9Payne
Substitutes
- 16Broadbent
- 17Jakubiak
- 20Reilly
- 21Smith
- 23Bennett
- 28Kelly
- 32Russe
- Referee:
- Antony Coggins
- Attendance:
- 5,759
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away20
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Shrewsbury Town 1, Bristol Rovers 1.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Ed Upson.
Attempt missed. Oliver Norburn (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Oliver Norburn (Shrewsbury Town).
Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Lenell John-Lewis replaces Lee Angol.
Foul by Oliver Norburn (Shrewsbury Town).
Kyle Bennett (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Josh Laurent (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Omar Beckles (Shrewsbury Town) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Kyle Bennett.
Attempt saved. Oliver Norburn (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Oliver Norburn (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Ryan Sears (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kyle Bennett (Bristol Rovers).
Foul by Mat Sadler (Shrewsbury Town).
Stefan Payne (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Aaron Amadi-Holloway (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Broadbent (Bristol Rovers).
Booking
Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town).
Alex Rodman (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oliver Norburn (Shrewsbury Town).
Kyle Bennett (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Oliver Norburn (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Lee Angol (Shrewsbury Town).
Tom Lockyer (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Own Goal by Daniel Leadbitter, Bristol Rovers. Shrewsbury Town 1, Bristol Rovers 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Aaron Amadi-Holloway replaces Anthony Grant.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Tom Lockyer.
Attempt missed. Alex Gilliead (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Kyle Bennett (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Oliver Norburn (Shrewsbury Town).
Kyle Bennett (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alex Gilliead (Shrewsbury Town).
Alex Rodman (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Mat Sadler (Shrewsbury Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a set piece situation.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Jack Bonham.
Attempt saved. Luke Waterfall (Shrewsbury Town) header from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.