Match ends, Fleetwood Town 2, Bradford City 1.
Fleetwood Town 2-1 Bradford City
-
- From the section League One
Joey Barton tasted victory at Highbury for the first time as his 10-man Fleetwood side beat Bradford in a controversial affair on the Fylde Coast.
Referee Andy Haines had a busy first half, chalking off a Ched Evans effort for handball after just two minutes.
Evans soon got himself on the scoresheet, bundling home an Ashley Hunter cross from close range in the 12th minute.
Haines found himself in the thick of the action again as George Miller was ruled to have been fouled by Jason Holt.
That set the stage for Eoin Doyle to net his first goal since joining from Preston in the summer, sliding the ball past Alex Cairns from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute.
Fleetwood had been in control up until that point and still looked the side most likely to go on and grab the three points but there was a potential momentum-swinging moment in the 43rd minute as Wes Burns was sent off for a strong tackle on Adam Chicksen.
Fleetwood refused to roll over and it was the 10 men who restored their lead just three minutes into the second half as Hunter pounced on an Evans centre.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Fleetwood
- 1Cairns
- 2Coyle
- 5Eastham
- 20Morgan
- 26Husband
- 7BurnsBooked at 42mins
- 4Holt
- 25Marney
- 22HunterBooked at 39minsSubstituted forWallaceat 80'minutes
- 9EvansBooked at 2minsSubstituted forLongat 85'minutes
- 17MaddenBooked at 67minsSubstituted forSpurrat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Spurr
- 10McAleny
- 14Long
- 16Jones
- 27Biggins
- 29Sheron
- 38Wallace
Bradford
- 1O'Donnell
- 15Mellor
- 4McGowanSubstituted forGibsonat 62'minutes
- 6O'ConnorBooked at 38mins
- 3Chicksen
- 36Colville
- 21Akpan
- 44WrightBooked at 28minsSubstituted forWoodat 62'minutes
- 10PayneSubstituted forBrunkerat 74'minutes
- 9Doyle
- 12Miller
Substitutes
- 2Riley
- 18Brunker
- 23Wood
- 25Isherwood
- 27Gibson
- 31Sykes-Kenworthy
- 39O'Brien
- Referee:
- Andy Haines
- Attendance:
- 3,347
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fleetwood Town 2, Bradford City 1.
Attempt saved. George Miller (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by James Husband (Fleetwood Town).
Kelvin Mellor (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Jason Holt (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kai Brunker (Bradford City).
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Thomas Spurr replaces Paddy Madden.
Attempt missed. James Wallace (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Chris Long replaces Ched Evans.
Delay in match Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. James Wallace replaces Ashley Hunter.
Dean Marney (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hope Akpan (Bradford City).
Jason Holt (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kai Brunker (Bradford City).
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Craig Morgan.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Kai Brunker replaces Jack Payne.
Foul by Dean Marney (Fleetwood Town).
Eoin Doyle (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Ashley Eastham.
(Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Paddy Madden (Fleetwood Town).
Booking
Paddy Madden (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Dean Marney (Fleetwood Town).
Hope Akpan (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Connor Wood replaces Josh Wright.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Jordan Gibson replaces Ryan McGowan.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Kelvin Mellor.
Attempt saved. Eoin Doyle (Bradford City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Lewie Coyle (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Kelvin Mellor (Bradford City) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by James Husband.
Foul by Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town).
Josh Wright (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Anthony O'Connor (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Luca Colville (Bradford City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Josh Wright (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Hand ball by James Husband (Fleetwood Town).
Goal!
Goal! Fleetwood Town 2, Bradford City 1. Ashley Hunter (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ched Evans with a cross.