Match ends, Sunderland 1, Oxford United 1.
Sunderland 1-1 Oxford United
Ten-man Sunderland were forced to come from behind to preserve their unbeaten start to life in League One by securing a draw with Oxford.
The U's, who are in trouble at the wrong end of the table, caused the Black Cats problems throughout and looked on course for a win.
Oxford took the lead in the 16th minute when Ricky Holmes curled a lovely free-kick over the wall from 22 yards and Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin could only help it into the top corner.
In the three games Sunderland had fallen behind previously they had gone on to win, but the chances of that happening reduced when Max Power was given a straight red card for a lunge on Marcus Browne.
It meant Sunderland had to play the remaining 71 minutes with 10 men and it could have been more given the amount of times referee Mark Heywood, who infuriated fans with his decisions, reached for his pocket.
But after the restart Sunderland's £1m debutant Charlie Wyke, who was introduced as a half-time substitute, fired in a leveller six minutes after coming on with a perfectly placed shot into the far corner.
After that Sunderland looked like they might win it, with Lee Cattermole and Josh Maja the men to go closest.
Oxford, though, had chances themselves and had the ball in the net when Jamie Mackie responded first to a spilled shot by McLaughlin, but the flag went up for offside.
Line-ups
Sunderland
- 1McLaughlin
- 18LoveBooked at 75minsSubstituted forJamesat 79'minutes
- 5Ozturk
- 15Baldwin
- 11GoochBooked at 22mins
- 6CattermoleBooked at 14mins
- 10Honeyman
- 27PowerBooked at 19mins
- 3OviedoBooked at 48mins
- 7MaguireBooked at 12minsSubstituted forWykeat 45'minutes
- 20MajaSubstituted forMcGeouchat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 8McGeouch
- 9Wyke
- 12Flanagan
- 13O'Nien
- 16James
- 21Robson
- 25Ruiter
Oxford Utd
- 41Mitchell
- 2Norman
- 5Nelson
- 15Mousinho
- 14RuffelsBooked at 61mins
- 8BrannaganBooked at 26mins
- 17Henry
- 26BaptisteBooked at 71mins
- 10Browne
- 12HolmesSubstituted forWhyteat 64'minutes
- 19MackieSubstituted forObikaat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Garbutt
- 4Dickie
- 9Smith
- 13Shearer
- 16Whyte
- 20Obika
- 29McMahon
- Referee:
- Mark Heywood
- Attendance:
- 32,193
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away6
- Corners
- Home1
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sunderland 1, Oxford United 1.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Bryan Oviedo.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Lynden Gooch.
Foul by Lynden Gooch (Sunderland).
Cameron Norman (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dylan McGeouch (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marcus Browne (Oxford United).
Attempt missed. Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Jack Baldwin (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Lee Cattermole (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shandon Baptiste (Oxford United).
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Jonathan Obika replaces Jamie Mackie.
Foul by Charlie Wyke (Sunderland).
Shandon Baptiste (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Charlie Wyke (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Ruffels (Oxford United).
Attempt blocked. James Henry (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Reece James replaces Donald Love.
Booking
Donald Love (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Donald Love (Sunderland).
Marcus Browne (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Dylan McGeouch replaces Josh Maja.
Foul by George Honeyman (Sunderland).
Marcus Browne (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Shandon Baptiste (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
George Honeyman (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Shandon Baptiste (Oxford United).
Attempt missed. Marcus Browne (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Josh Maja (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Josh Maja (Sunderland) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Josh Maja (Sunderland).
Cameron Norman (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Gavin Whyte replaces Ricky Holmes.
Booking
Josh Ruffels (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
George Honeyman (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Josh Ruffels (Oxford United).
Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.