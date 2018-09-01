League One
Sunderland1Oxford Utd1

Sunderland 1-1 Oxford United

Ten-man Sunderland were forced to come from behind to preserve their unbeaten start to life in League One by securing a draw with Oxford.

The U's, who are in trouble at the wrong end of the table, caused the Black Cats problems throughout and looked on course for a win.

Oxford took the lead in the 16th minute when Ricky Holmes curled a lovely free-kick over the wall from 22 yards and Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin could only help it into the top corner.

In the three games Sunderland had fallen behind previously they had gone on to win, but the chances of that happening reduced when Max Power was given a straight red card for a lunge on Marcus Browne.

It meant Sunderland had to play the remaining 71 minutes with 10 men and it could have been more given the amount of times referee Mark Heywood, who infuriated fans with his decisions, reached for his pocket.

But after the restart Sunderland's £1m debutant Charlie Wyke, who was introduced as a half-time substitute, fired in a leveller six minutes after coming on with a perfectly placed shot into the far corner.

After that Sunderland looked like they might win it, with Lee Cattermole and Josh Maja the men to go closest.

Oxford, though, had chances themselves and had the ball in the net when Jamie Mackie responded first to a spilled shot by McLaughlin, but the flag went up for offside.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Sunderland

  • 1McLaughlin
  • 18LoveBooked at 75minsSubstituted forJamesat 79'minutes
  • 5Ozturk
  • 15Baldwin
  • 11GoochBooked at 22mins
  • 6CattermoleBooked at 14mins
  • 10Honeyman
  • 27PowerBooked at 19mins
  • 3OviedoBooked at 48mins
  • 7MaguireBooked at 12minsSubstituted forWykeat 45'minutes
  • 20MajaSubstituted forMcGeouchat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8McGeouch
  • 9Wyke
  • 12Flanagan
  • 13O'Nien
  • 16James
  • 21Robson
  • 25Ruiter

Oxford Utd

  • 41Mitchell
  • 2Norman
  • 5Nelson
  • 15Mousinho
  • 14RuffelsBooked at 61mins
  • 8BrannaganBooked at 26mins
  • 17Henry
  • 26BaptisteBooked at 71mins
  • 10Browne
  • 12HolmesSubstituted forWhyteat 64'minutes
  • 19MackieSubstituted forObikaat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Garbutt
  • 4Dickie
  • 9Smith
  • 13Shearer
  • 16Whyte
  • 20Obika
  • 29McMahon
Referee:
Mark Heywood
Attendance:
32,193

Match Stats

Home TeamSunderlandAway TeamOxford Utd
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home6
Away16
Shots on Target
Home1
Away6
Corners
Home1
Away10
Fouls
Home20
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Sunderland 1, Oxford United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sunderland 1, Oxford United 1.

Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Bryan Oviedo.

Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Lynden Gooch.

Foul by Lynden Gooch (Sunderland).

Cameron Norman (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dylan McGeouch (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marcus Browne (Oxford United).

Attempt missed. Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Jack Baldwin (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Lee Cattermole (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Shandon Baptiste (Oxford United).

Substitution

Substitution, Oxford United. Jonathan Obika replaces Jamie Mackie.

Foul by Charlie Wyke (Sunderland).

Shandon Baptiste (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Charlie Wyke (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Josh Ruffels (Oxford United).

Attempt blocked. James Henry (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Sunderland. Reece James replaces Donald Love.

Booking

Donald Love (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Donald Love (Sunderland).

Marcus Browne (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Sunderland. Dylan McGeouch replaces Josh Maja.

Foul by George Honeyman (Sunderland).

Marcus Browne (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Shandon Baptiste (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

George Honeyman (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Shandon Baptiste (Oxford United).

Attempt missed. Marcus Browne (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt missed. Josh Maja (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Josh Maja (Sunderland) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Josh Maja (Sunderland).

Cameron Norman (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Oxford United. Gavin Whyte replaces Ricky Holmes.

Booking

Josh Ruffels (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

George Honeyman (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Josh Ruffels (Oxford United).

Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterborough65101651116
2Portsmouth6510123916
3Barnsley64201431114
4Sunderland6420135814
5Walsall6420105514
6Fleetwood6321114711
7Doncaster62317439
8Accrington62318809
9Luton62228808
10Charlton62226608
11Blackpool61414317
12Gillingham6213910-17
13Southend621378-17
14Rochdale6213713-67
15Burton620479-26
16Wycombe613258-36
17Bradford620448-46
18Scunthorpe6132613-76
19Coventry612336-35
20Wimbledon612338-55
21Bristol Rovers611469-34
22Oxford Utd6114715-84
23Shrewsbury603347-33
24Plymouth6024413-92
View full League One table

