Coventry City 0-1 Rochdale

Calvin Andrew's close-range strike just after the interval was enough for Rochdale to claim victory and leapfrog Coventry in the League One table.

Rochdale started menacingly, with Sky Blues goalkeeper Lee Burge tipping over a rasping 20-yard effort from Callum Camps before diving to deny Stephen Dooley.

City looked the brighter side for the rest of the half but failed to stretch visiting keeper Magnus Norman.

Jonson Clarke-Harris glanced headers narrowly wide from Jack Grimmer's cross and Michael Doyle's free-kick, before Luke Thomas almost broke the deadlock in stoppage time, sprinting through the middle in thrilling style but scuffing his shot.

The wasteful Sky Blues were caught on the hop two minutes into the second half when a corner caused chaos and the assistant referee signalled that Andrew's shot had just crossed the line.

Clarke-Harris should have levelled when Grimmer picked him out at the near post, while Thomas forced Norman into his first save with a fierce left-foot drive before wasting a seemingly simple finish with his right.

