Match ends, Coventry City 0, Rochdale 1.
Coventry City 0-1 Rochdale
-
- From the section League One
Calvin Andrew's close-range strike just after the interval was enough for Rochdale to claim victory and leapfrog Coventry in the League One table.
Rochdale started menacingly, with Sky Blues goalkeeper Lee Burge tipping over a rasping 20-yard effort from Callum Camps before diving to deny Stephen Dooley.
City looked the brighter side for the rest of the half but failed to stretch visiting keeper Magnus Norman.
Jonson Clarke-Harris glanced headers narrowly wide from Jack Grimmer's cross and Michael Doyle's free-kick, before Luke Thomas almost broke the deadlock in stoppage time, sprinting through the middle in thrilling style but scuffing his shot.
The wasteful Sky Blues were caught on the hop two minutes into the second half when a corner caused chaos and the assistant referee signalled that Andrew's shot had just crossed the line.
Clarke-Harris should have levelled when Grimmer picked him out at the near post, while Thomas forced Norman into his first save with a fierce left-foot drive before wasting a seemingly simple finish with his right.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Coventry
- 1Burge
- 2Grimmer
- 4Willis
- 15Hyam
- 3Mason
- 23Thomas
- 20Bayliss
- 8Doyle
- 26ShipleySubstituted forAllassaniat 69'minutes
- 22AndreuSubstituted forChaplinat 56'minutes
- 18Clarke-HarrisSubstituted forBakayokoat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Davies
- 10Chaplin
- 12Brown
- 13O'Brien
- 14Allassani
- 16Ogogo
- 21Bakayoko
Rochdale
- 24NormanSubstituted forMooreat 87'minutes
- 2Rafferty
- 5Delaney
- 6McGahey
- 27CannonSubstituted forRathboneat 80'minutes
- 7Dooley
- 8WilliamsBooked at 57minsSubstituted forPerkinsat 60'minutes
- 10Camps
- 16Done
- 40Henderson
- 9Andrew
Substitutes
- 4McNulty
- 14Rathbone
- 17Perkins
- 18Wilbraham
- 22Moore
- 26Clough
- 36Gillam
- Referee:
- Charles Breakspear
- Attendance:
- 9,879
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away8
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Coventry City 0, Rochdale 1.
Foul by Reise Allassani (Coventry City).
Harrison McGahey (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Conor Chaplin (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale).
Reise Allassani (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Calvin Andrew (Rochdale).
Brandon Mason (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Calvin Andrew (Rochdale).
Foul by Amadou Bakayoko (Coventry City).
Harrison McGahey (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Brendan Moore replaces Magnus Norman because of an injury.
Foul by Dominic Hyam (Coventry City).
(Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Stephen Dooley.
Foul by Reise Allassani (Coventry City).
Joseph Rafferty (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Oliver Rathbone replaces Andrew Cannon.
Foul by Reise Allassani (Coventry City).
Ryan Delaney (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Joseph Rafferty.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Amadou Bakayoko replaces Jonson Clarke-Harris.
Attempt missed. Luke Thomas (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Reise Allassani (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joseph Rafferty (Rochdale).
Attempt missed. Luke Thomas (Coventry City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Conor Chaplin (Coventry City).
Harrison McGahey (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Michael Doyle (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Calvin Andrew (Rochdale).
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Reise Allassani replaces Jordan Shipley.
Conor Chaplin (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum Camps (Rochdale).
Attempt saved. Dominic Hyam (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Magnus Norman.
Attempt saved. Luke Thomas (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Tom Bayliss (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew Cannon (Rochdale).