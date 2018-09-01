League One
Coventry0Rochdale1

Coventry City 0-1 Rochdale

Calvin Andrew's close-range strike just after the interval was enough for Rochdale to claim victory and leapfrog Coventry in the League One table.

Rochdale started menacingly, with Sky Blues goalkeeper Lee Burge tipping over a rasping 20-yard effort from Callum Camps before diving to deny Stephen Dooley.

City looked the brighter side for the rest of the half but failed to stretch visiting keeper Magnus Norman.

Jonson Clarke-Harris glanced headers narrowly wide from Jack Grimmer's cross and Michael Doyle's free-kick, before Luke Thomas almost broke the deadlock in stoppage time, sprinting through the middle in thrilling style but scuffing his shot.

The wasteful Sky Blues were caught on the hop two minutes into the second half when a corner caused chaos and the assistant referee signalled that Andrew's shot had just crossed the line.

Clarke-Harris should have levelled when Grimmer picked him out at the near post, while Thomas forced Norman into his first save with a fierce left-foot drive before wasting a seemingly simple finish with his right.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Coventry

  • 1Burge
  • 2Grimmer
  • 4Willis
  • 15Hyam
  • 3Mason
  • 23Thomas
  • 20Bayliss
  • 8Doyle
  • 26ShipleySubstituted forAllassaniat 69'minutes
  • 22AndreuSubstituted forChaplinat 56'minutes
  • 18Clarke-HarrisSubstituted forBakayokoat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Davies
  • 10Chaplin
  • 12Brown
  • 13O'Brien
  • 14Allassani
  • 16Ogogo
  • 21Bakayoko

Rochdale

  • 24NormanSubstituted forMooreat 87'minutes
  • 2Rafferty
  • 5Delaney
  • 6McGahey
  • 27CannonSubstituted forRathboneat 80'minutes
  • 7Dooley
  • 8WilliamsBooked at 57minsSubstituted forPerkinsat 60'minutes
  • 10Camps
  • 16Done
  • 40Henderson
  • 9Andrew

Substitutes

  • 4McNulty
  • 14Rathbone
  • 17Perkins
  • 18Wilbraham
  • 22Moore
  • 26Clough
  • 36Gillam
Referee:
Charles Breakspear
Attendance:
9,879

Match Stats

Home TeamCoventryAway TeamRochdale
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home16
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away8
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home13
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Coventry City 0, Rochdale 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Coventry City 0, Rochdale 1.

Foul by Reise Allassani (Coventry City).

Harrison McGahey (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Conor Chaplin (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale).

Reise Allassani (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Calvin Andrew (Rochdale).

Brandon Mason (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Calvin Andrew (Rochdale).

Foul by Amadou Bakayoko (Coventry City).

Harrison McGahey (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Rochdale. Brendan Moore replaces Magnus Norman because of an injury.

Foul by Dominic Hyam (Coventry City).

(Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Stephen Dooley.

Foul by Reise Allassani (Coventry City).

Joseph Rafferty (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Rochdale. Oliver Rathbone replaces Andrew Cannon.

Foul by Reise Allassani (Coventry City).

Ryan Delaney (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Joseph Rafferty.

Substitution

Substitution, Coventry City. Amadou Bakayoko replaces Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Attempt missed. Luke Thomas (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Reise Allassani (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joseph Rafferty (Rochdale).

Attempt missed. Luke Thomas (Coventry City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Conor Chaplin (Coventry City).

Harrison McGahey (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Michael Doyle (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Calvin Andrew (Rochdale).

Substitution

Substitution, Coventry City. Reise Allassani replaces Jordan Shipley.

Conor Chaplin (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Callum Camps (Rochdale).

Attempt saved. Dominic Hyam (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Magnus Norman.

Attempt saved. Luke Thomas (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Tom Bayliss (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrew Cannon (Rochdale).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterborough65101651116
2Portsmouth6510123916
3Barnsley64201431114
4Sunderland6420135814
5Walsall6420105514
6Fleetwood6321114711
7Doncaster62317439
8Accrington62318809
9Luton62228808
10Charlton62226608
11Blackpool61414317
12Gillingham6213910-17
13Southend621378-17
14Rochdale6213713-67
15Burton620479-26
16Wycombe613258-36
17Bradford620448-46
18Scunthorpe6132613-76
19Coventry612336-35
20Wimbledon612338-55
21Bristol Rovers611469-34
22Oxford Utd6114715-84
23Shrewsbury603347-33
24Plymouth6024413-92
View full League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired