Match ends, Accrington Stanley 1, Scunthorpe United 1.
Accrington Stanley 1-1 Scunthorpe United
Accrington were left to rue a host of missed chances in their draw with Stuart McCall's Scunthorpe.
John Coleman's Stanley should have been out of sight at half-time, such was their dominance, but in the end they had to come back from behind to extend their unbeaten run to five games.
McCall, in charge of the Iron for the first time, would have been frustrated with his new side's first-half showing in particular as Accrington had chance after chance.
Offrande Zanzala, in for the injured Billy Kee, missed clear openings in either half, while Sam Finley saw a dipping effort from distance drop just over the crossbar and Jordan Clark was denied by a good save from Rangers loanee Jak Alnwick.
Scunthorpe took the lead against the run of play after defender Mark Hughes made a goal-line clearance as Matty Lund scored his first for the Iron from the resulting corner in the 80th minute.
But Accrington were level a minute later when captain Seamus Conneely drove home Sean McConville's corner.
Line-ups
Accrington
- 30Ripley
- 2JohnsonSubstituted forMingoiaat 81'minutes
- 3HughesSubstituted forRichards-Evertonat 90'minutes
- 4IhiekweBooked at 42mins
- 24Wilmer-Anderton
- 11McConville
- 8BrownBooked at 90mins
- 28Conneely
- 7Clark
- 14FinleySubstituted forManganat 86'minutes
- 9Zanzala
Substitutes
- 1Maxted
- 5Richards-Everton
- 15Sykes
- 17Esteves Sousa
- 19Mangan
- 22Mingoia
- 25Barlaser
Scunthorpe
- 25Alnwick
- 2Clarke
- 23McArdle
- 21Burgess
- 14Perch
- 6Ojo
- 7Lund
- 10HumphrysSubstituted forDalesat 73'minutes
- 18ThomasSubstituted forColcloughat 45'minutes
- 11Morris
- 17NovakSubstituted forUgboat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Horsfield
- 9Ugbo
- 12Dales
- 20Goode
- 27Flatt
- 33Butroid
- 49Colclough
- Referee:
- Chris Sarginson
- Attendance:
- 2,059
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Accrington Stanley 1, Scunthorpe United 1.
Attempt missed. Josh Morris (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Booking
Scott Brown (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Scott Brown (Accrington Stanley).
Ike Ugbo (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Piero Mingoia (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Morris (Scunthorpe United).
Substitution
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Ben Richards-Everton replaces Mark Hughes because of an injury.
Delay in match Mark Hughes (Accrington Stanley) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Andy Mangan replaces Sam Finley.
Attempt missed. Ryan Colclough (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Ryan Colclough (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Ike Ugbo replaces Lee Novak.
Goal!
Goal! Accrington Stanley 1, Scunthorpe United 1. Seamus Conneely (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Rory McArdle.
Substitution
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Piero Mingoia replaces Callum Johnson.
Goal!
Goal! Accrington Stanley 0, Scunthorpe United 1. Matthew Lund (Scunthorpe United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cameron Burgess following a set piece situation.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Lee Novak (Scunthorpe United) because of an injury.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Mark Hughes.
Foul by Scott Brown (Accrington Stanley).
Funso Ojo (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley).
James Perch (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Andy Dales replaces Stephen Humphrys.
Attempt missed. Cameron Burgess (Scunthorpe United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Foul by Mark Hughes (Accrington Stanley).
Ryan Colclough (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Sam Finley (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Cameron Burgess.
Hand ball by Funso Ojo (Scunthorpe United).
Foul by Scott Brown (Accrington Stanley).
Ryan Colclough (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Cameron Burgess.
Foul by Callum Johnson (Accrington Stanley).
Ryan Colclough (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Cameron Burgess.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Lee Novak.
Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.