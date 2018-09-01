Accrington Stanley 1-1 Scunthorpe United

Accrington were left to rue a host of missed chances in their draw with Stuart McCall's Scunthorpe.

John Coleman's Stanley should have been out of sight at half-time, such was their dominance, but in the end they had to come back from behind to extend their unbeaten run to five games.

McCall, in charge of the Iron for the first time, would have been frustrated with his new side's first-half showing in particular as Accrington had chance after chance.

Offrande Zanzala, in for the injured Billy Kee, missed clear openings in either half, while Sam Finley saw a dipping effort from distance drop just over the crossbar and Jordan Clark was denied by a good save from Rangers loanee Jak Alnwick.

Scunthorpe took the lead against the run of play after defender Mark Hughes made a goal-line clearance as Matty Lund scored his first for the Iron from the resulting corner in the 80th minute.

But Accrington were level a minute later when captain Seamus Conneely drove home Sean McConville's corner.

